The Budlong Hot Chicken - Hyde Park

1301 E 53rd st.

chicago, IL 60615

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich
2 Pc Tenders
Cajun Fries

Chicken

2 Pc Tenders

2 Pc Tenders

$8.99

2 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles dip it in: comeback or buttermilk

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.

1/2 Dark Plate

1/2 Dark Plate

$18.00Out of stock

Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. 2 pieces of leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat

1/4 Dark Plate

1/4 Dark Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat

Mixed Green Salad

Mixed Green Salad

$11.99

Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.

10 PC. Wings

10 PC. Wings

$14.99

10 party wings, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.

5 PC. Wings

5 PC. Wings

$9.99

5 party wings, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.

2pc Tender & Fries

$12.98

Sides

Budlong Biscuit

Budlong Biscuit

$4.99

Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuit.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese

Farm Slaw

Farm Slaw

$4.99

Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing

Pickles

$1.00

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Fries

$3.99

Loaded Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Sauces

Comeback

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.89

Ketchup

Jam

$1.00

Extra Pickles

$1.00

Extra Toast

$0.50

Extra Tender

$3.99

Hot Sauce

$0.89

Syrup

$0.50

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.99

Drinks

Diet Coke

$2.00

Rootbeer

$2.99

Orange Cream Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Cup Of Water

Black Cherry

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Mexican Coke

$2.99

Kids Juice

$2.50

Online Sides

Budlong Biscuit w/ Jam

$7.79

Collard Greens

$6.49

Mac N Cheese

$6.49

Farm Slaw

$6.49

Online Dessert

Banana Pudding

$7.79

Online Sauces

Comeback

$1.30

Ranch

$1.30
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

The Budlong Hot Chicken. Nashville style fried chicken, buttermilk biscuits, sides, all made with LOVE..

Website

Location

1301 E 53rd st., chicago, IL 60615

Directions

