Southern
Chicken
American

The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Park

2,755 Reviews

$$

1008 W Armitage

Chicago, IL 60614

Order Again

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fries
Tenders

Mains

Tenders

Tenders

$8.99

2 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles dip it in: comeback or buttermilk

Hot Chicken Sandwich

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.

Bone- In Dark

Bone- In Dark

$11.00+

Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat

Wings

$9.99+

5 or 10 wing pieces. Crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. Choose your heat and dipping sauce.

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.99

Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.

Sides

Budlong Biscuit

Budlong Biscuit

$4.99

Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits. Served with Honey Butter.

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries

Farm Slaw

Farm Slaw

$4.99

Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing

Pickles

$1.00

Sauces

Comeback

$0.89

Ranch

$0.89

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.89

Ketchup

Honey Butter

$1.00

Jam

$1.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.99

House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies

Drinks

Cola

$2.99

Diet Cola

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Black Cherry

$2.99

Lemon - Lime

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

Website

Location

1008 W Armitage, Chicago, IL 60614

Directions

The Budlong Hot Chicken image
The Budlong Hot Chicken image
The Budlong Hot Chicken image
The Budlong Hot Chicken image

