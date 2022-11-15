Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Budlong Hot Chicken - Lincoln Square

546 Reviews

$$

4619 N. Western Ave.

Chicago, IL 60625

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Sandwich.
Fries
Tenders

Main

Hot Chicken Sandwich.

Hot Chicken Sandwich.

$11.49

7 oz breast - brined, battered & fried served with comeback sauce, Budlong pickles, and farmslaw.

Tenders

Tenders

$8.99

2 fried chicken tenders served on Texas toast, house-made pickles dip it in: comeback or buttermilk

2PC Tender w/ Fries

$12.98
Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$11.99

Blend of organic greens and fresh vegetables, topped with 2 Budlong tenders. Served with your choice of house-made dressing.

1/4 Dark Plate

1/4 Dark Plate

$11.00Out of stock

Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat

1/2 Dark Plate

1/2 Dark Plate

$18.00

Traditional Nashville Hot - bone-in fried chicken. 2 pieces of leg & thigh 1/4 - served on buttered texas toast - topped with Budlong pickles. choose your heat

3PC. Wings

3PC. Wings

$15.00

3 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.

5PC. Wings

5PC. Wings

$20.00

5 full pieces of whole wings.. The whole wing is both drums and flats bringing the best of both worlds together in an all-new experience, crispy in texture and packed full of flavor. The whole wing was made for wing lovers who don't mind using both hands to go all-in on their quest for full flavor. Choose your heat and sauce.

Sides

Fries

Fries

$3.99

Fresh Crinkle Cut Fries

Farm Slaw

Farm Slaw

$4.99

Fresh cut cabbage, carrots, green onions, red onions, chopped parsley in our not too creamy, not too tangy house-made coleslaw dressing

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Our cheesy, creamy house-made mac n cheese

Budlong Biscuit

Budlong Biscuit

$4.99

Hand rolled, fresh baked buttermilk biscuits

Side Of Pickles

$1.00Out of stock

Sauces

Ketchup

Ranch

$0.89

Comeback

$0.89

Raspberry Vin

$0.89

Dessert

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.99

House-made pudding, sliced bananas topped with shortbread cookies

Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Cola

$2.99

Kids Apple Juice

$2.50

Watermelon

$2.99

Lemon - Lime

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Grapefruit

$2.99

Water

$1.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Opened in 2016 by restauranteur and Hot Chicken lover Jared Leonard, The Budlong serves up Chicago's best Hot Chicken, sides, biscuits, and charm. We are pleased to serve you and aim to please... Stop by, say hi, and eat some Hot Chicken!

Website

Location

4619 N. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60625

Directions

