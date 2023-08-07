Budlong All Day Menu

Mains

The Budlong Original Chicken Sandwich

The Budlong Original Chicken Sandwich

$8.00+

Served with our homemade “Comeback Sauce”, farm slaw and our famous Budlong pickles.

Yo Mama's Chicken Sandwich

Yo Mama's Chicken Sandwich

$9.00+

This one’s so good, you’ll have to bring one back home. Served with black-pepper pickle relish mayo, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our famous Budlong pickles.

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

Southern Style Chicken Sandwich

$9.00+

Straight outta the south, served with pimiento cheese spread and our famous Budlong pickles.

Tenders

Tenders

$9.00

Save your buns – just do the chicken. Served with buttered-and-toasted Texas Toast and our famous Budlong pickles. Choose your sauce.

Single Tender

Single Tender

$4.00
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Seriously, what’s not to love here. Our tasty breaded Chicken pieces with your choice of sauces (both).

Mixed Greens Salad

Mixed Greens Salad

$12.00

Spring and green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onion and Popcorn Chicken. Choose your dressing: Buttermilk Ranch, Comeback Sauce or Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Chicken 'N' Waffles

Chicken 'N' Waffles

$5.00

Popcorn chicken served in a waffle cone. Topped with powdered sugar and drizzled with honey.

Sides

Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$4.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Farm Slaw

Farm Slaw

$4.00
Budlong Biscuit w/ Jam

Budlong Biscuit w/ Jam

$4.00Out of stock

Pickles

$1.00

Sauces

Ranch

Ranch

$1.00
Comeback

Comeback

$1.00
Raspberry Vinaigrette

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$1.00
Ketchup

Ketchup

Jam

$1.00
Honey BBQ

Honey BBQ

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Aquafina Bottle

$2.99

Desani Bottle

$2.99

Grab N Go - Budlong

Mesquite Barbecue Potato Chips

$2.79

Jalapeno Heat Potato Chips

$2.79

Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$2.79

Cracked Pepper Potato Chips

$2.79

Lucky Cat Poke All Day Menu

Appetizers

Toasted Sesame Tofu

Toasted Sesame Tofu

$4.99

Marinated tofu, field greens, green onions, crispy fried onions

Sea Salt Edamame

Sea Salt Edamame

$5.99

Edamame in pod, sea salt, toasted sesame seeds

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$4.49

Edamame in pod, togarashi, sesame oil, sea salt, sesame seeds

Tokyo Bites

Tokyo Bites

$5.99

Popcorn chicken, matcha green tea honey glaze, green onions, wasabi ranch

Samurai Fries

Samurai Fries

$6.99

Crinkle cut fries, kimchi, Creamy Sriracha sauce, eel sauce, togarashi, sesame seeds, green onions

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.49

Marinated seaweed, sesame oil, sesame seeds

Soups

Miso

Miso

$4.99

Tofu, sesame oil, green onions

Hawaiian Chicken Noodle Soup

Hawaiian Chicken Noodle Soup

$6.49

Miso broth, ramen noodles, fire-braised chicken, sweet onions, green onions, sesame oil, sesame seeds, wonton strips

Create-Your-Own Bowl

Create-Your-Own Bowl

Create-Your-Own Bowl

$14.99

A bowl with your choice of 1 base, 1 protein, 3 mix-ins, 1 sauce, and 3 toppings

Signature Bowls

Maui Island Bowl

Maui Island Bowl

$11.49

White rice, fire-braised chicken, pineapple, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Lucky Cat sauce, crispy onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori

Crab Salad Bowl

Crab Salad Bowl

$12.49

Field greens, crab salad, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Miso Orange sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori. Served with crackers

Music City Bowl

Music City Bowl

$9.49

White rice, seasoned popcorn chicken, kimchi, jalapeño, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Creamy Sriracha sauce, crispy onions, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori

Santa Barbara Bowl

Santa Barbara Bowl

$12.99

Ramen noodles, shrimp, mandarin oranges, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Miso Orange sauce, green onions, pickled ginger, shredded nori, toasted sesame seeds

Tofu Shark Bowl

Tofu Shark Bowl

$13.49

Field greens, marinated tofu, edamame, mandarin oranges, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Miso Orange sauce, avocado, seaweed salad, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori

Oakbrook Bowl

Oakbrook Bowl

$13.49Out of stock

White rice, salmon, edamame, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, uzu Ponzu sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori, green onions

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Spicy Tuna Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

White rice, tuna, mango, jalapeño, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Creamy Sriracha sauce, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori

K-Town Bowl

K-Town Bowl

$14.99Out of stock

White rice, tuna, salmon, kimchi, sweet onions, cucumber, grape tomato, Korean sauce, furikake, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, shredded nori

Kids Bowl

Kids Bowl

$7.99

White rice, fire-braised chicken, mandarin oranges, Teriyaki sauce

Desserts

Mochi

Mochi

$3.49

Double Chocolate, Mango, or Strawberry

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.99Out of stock

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.49

Coke Bottle

$2.99

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.99

Sprite Bottle

$2.99

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.99

Aquafina Bottle

$2.99

Desani Bottle

$2.99

Grab N Go - LC

Yan Yan Strawberry Crème

$2.99

Yan Yan Chocolate Crème

$2.99

Yan Yan Vanilla Crème

$2.99

Hello Panda Caramel Cookies

$2.49

Hello Panda Chocolate Cookies

$2.49

Hello Panda Strawberry Cookies

$2.49

Chickpea Sriracha Puffs

$3.99

California Almonds

$3.29

Mango Tango Almond Mix

$3.29

Pomegranate Vanilla Cashews

$3.29

Maple Glazed Pecan Mix

$3.29

Pomegranate Pistachios

$3.29

Himalayan Gold Popcorn

$2.49

Himalayan Pink Popcorn

$2.49

Ashwagandha Blackberry Adaptonic

$5.29

Mesquite Barbecue Potato Chips

$2.79

Jalapeno Heat Potato Chips

$2.79

Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$2.79

Cracked Pepper Potato Chips

$2.79

Matcha Green Tea Sweetened

$3.29

Matcha Green Tea Unsweetened

$3.29

Joyba Bubble Tea Strawberry Lemonade

$5.29

Pure Leaf Tea Sweet

$3.29

Pure Leaf Tea Unsweet

$3.29

Rowdy Mermaid Peach Kombucha

$5.29

Mesquite Barbecue Potato Chips

$2.79

Jalapeno Heat Potato Chips

$2.79

Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips

$2.79

Cracked Pepper Potato Chips

$2.79