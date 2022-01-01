Buds imageView gallery
Vegan
Sandwiches

Buds

1,091 Reviews

$

509 e 300 s

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Entrees

Banh Mi

$7.25

Grilled veggie chicken tossed in housemade teriyaki, pickled carrot, cucumber, jalapeno, cilantro, Sriracha mayo and cabbage on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Buffalo Sub

$7.00

Grilled veggie chicken tossed in our classic buffalo sauce with shredded cabbage and herb aioli on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Pesto Sub

$7.25

Grilled veggie chicken tossed with fresh made walnut basil pesto with spring greens, tomato, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette drizzle on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Barbacoa Sandwich

$7.25

Grilled jackfruit and black beans slow cooked in a chipotle BBQ sauce with shredded cabbage, fresh made guacamole, and ginger sour cream on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Barbacoa Burrito

$7.25

Grilled jackfruit and black beans slow cooked in a chipotle BBQ sauce, with shredded cabbage, fresh made guacamole, and ginger sour cream wrapped in a flour tortilla

Cheesesteak

$7.00

Peppered veggie steak with bell pepper, grilled onion, and warm smoky cheese sauce on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Pizzasteak

$7.25

Peppered veggie steak with bell pepper, grilled onion, olives, housemade marinara, and warm smoky cheese sauce on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Deli Classic

$7.25

Thinly sliced veggie turkey, cucumber, tomato, red onion, organic alfalfa sprouts, freshly made guacamole, mayo, and your choice of mustard -- served on sliced wheat bread or a toasted sourdough hoagie

Med Veggie

$7.00

House-made hummus, sprouts, cucumber, tomato, red onion, greens, pepperoncini and balsamic vinaigrette on a toasted sourdough hoagie

Fresh Veggie

$7.00

Cucumber, tomato, bell pepper, red onion, spring greens, carrot, organic alfalfa sprouts, and fresh made guacamole with balsamic vinaigrette -- served on sliced wheat bread or a toasted sourdough hoagie

Taco Salad

$7.75

Barbacoa jackfruit and black beans on a bed of spring greens and cabbage with a warm flour tortilla, freshly made guacamole, tomato, red onion, and ginger sour cream. Served with a side of cilantro lime vinaigrette

Buffalo Salad

$7.75

Grilled soy chicken tossed in housemade buffalo sauce on a bed of spring greens and cabbage with a warm flour tortilla, carrot, tomato, and red onion. Served with a side of creamy herb aioli dressing.

Pesto Salad

$8.00

Grilled veggie chicken tossed with walnut basil pesto on a bed of spring greens and cabbage with warm flour tortilla, tomato and red onion. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette.

Garden Salad

$6.75

Fresh spring greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, bell pepper, shredded carrots, organic alfalfa sprouts. Served with a side of balsamic vinaigrette, cilantro lime vinaigrette, or creamy herb aioli dressing

Chicken Noodle Soup

$4.25Out of stock

A hearty classic full of carrot, celery, fusilli pasta and house made veggie chicken. 12 ounces. Limited time only.

Drinks

Lavender Lemonade

$2.95

Our signature drink, this refreshing beverage is made in-house with hand-squeezed lemons, organic cane sugar, and fresh lavender flowers

Horchata Cold Brew *NEW*

$2.95

A creamy, sweet & cinnamony mixture of our house-made horchata and cold brew coffee.

Iced Tea

$2.95

Organic unsweetened black tea.

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

A refreshing mix of half black tea, half Lavender Lemonade.

Virgil’s Root Beer

$2.75

Virgil’s Vanilla Cream Soda

$2.75

Virgil’s Orange Cream Soda

$2.75

La Croix Razz-Cran

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Chips

Olive Oil Kettle Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt Kettle Chips

$1.50

BBQ Kettle Chips

$1.50

Salt & Cracked Pepper Kettle Chips

$1.50

Cookies

Zucchini Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Baked fresh every morning, our signature vegan cookies are addictingly delicious.

Sides

Side of Aioli

$1.00

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Cilantro Lime

$1.00

Side of Ginger Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Guac

$1.00

Side of Hummus

$1.00

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of Jalapeños

$0.50

Side of Pepperoncinis

$0.50

Side of Olives

$0.50

Side of Sriracha

$0.50Out of stock

Merch

Buds Sticker

Buds Sticker

$2.00

A waterproof, high-quality, vinyl 3" sticker.

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

The world needs more vegan sandwiches!

Location

509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Directions

Buds image

