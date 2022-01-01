Vegan
Sandwiches
Buds
1,091 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info
The world needs more vegan sandwiches!
Location
509 e 300 s, Salt Lake City, UT 84102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Downtown SLC
No Reviews
200 South 414 East Salt Lake City, UT 84102
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City
More near Salt Lake City