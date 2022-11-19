A map showing the location of Buds and Brews View gallery

Buds and Brews

No reviews yet

1246 Third Ave North

Nashville, TN 37208

Shareables

Cheese Curds

$10.99

Chili

$5.99

Fried Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Nachos

$13.99

Pretzel

$13.99

Southwest Eggrolls

$11.99

Wings

$12.99

Sandwiches

BLAT

$10.99

Burger

$11.99

Club

$12.99

Fried Chick Sand

$13.99

Grilled Chick Sand

$13.99

Vegged Burger

$14.99

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Favorites

Cereal

$4.99

Dazed Pizza

$6.99

Grilled Muncheese

$9.99

Phish Platter

$13.99

Phish Tacos

$11.99

Southern Chicken

$14.99

W&B Tacos

$11.99

stoned chili pie

$8.99

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

Fries

$2.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Loaded Tots

$5.99

Mac 'N' Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potato

$2.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Seasonal Side

$2.99

Tots

$2.99

Side Reg Sauces

Side Balsamic Vin

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Buffalo Sauce

Side Caesar

Side Chipotle Mayo

Side Creamy Italian

Side Honey Mustard

Side Italian

Side Ranch

Desserts

Brownie

$23.99

Churros Sticks

$5.99

Dancing Bears

$23.99

Pop-Tarts

$3.49

Skillet Cookie

$23.99

THC EXPO

THC EXPO

$7.00

THC Retail

Baseball T-shirt

$30.00

Battery Stick

$10.00

Beanie

$20.00

Dab Flight

$45.00

Dab Shot

$20.00

Disposable Carts

$60.00Out of stock

Edibles

$24.00+

Hats

$35.00

Jacket

$40.00

Juice Shot

$10.00

Ladies Tanktop

$20.00

Lookah

$50.00

Pre-Rolls

$12.50

T-Shirt

$25.00

THC Sauces

$3.50

Tombstone

$30.00

Vape Carts

$30.00

Vapor Experience

$50.00

Vapor Shot

$8.00

Zenco

$275.00

Lighter

$6.00

3-pack RAW cones (black)

$3.00

TCHA Thin Mint Eighth

THCA Thin Mint Eighth

$70.00

THCA Gas OG Eighth

THCA Gas OG Eighth

$70.00

THCA Jelly Rancher Eighth

THCA Jelly Rancher Eighth

$70.00

THCA Jelly Rancher Ounce

THCA Jelly Rancher Ounce

$400.00

THCA Purple Punch Eighth

THCA Purple Punch Eighth

$70.00

THCA Purple Punch Ounce

THCA Purple Punch Ounce

$400.00

THCA Smoothie Eighth

THCA Smoothie Eighth

$70.00

THCA Smoothie Ounce

THCA Smoothie Ounce

$400.00

THCA Thin Mint Ounce

THCA Thin Mint Ounce

$400.00

THCA Zkittles Eighth

THCA Zkittles Eighth

$70.00

THCA Zkittles Ounce

THCA Zkittles Ounce

$400.00

Daily Sauce

Daily Sauce

$5.00

OG Spicy Chicken Tacos

OG Spicy Chicken Tacos

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak w/fries

Philly Cheese Steak W/ Fries

$15.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1246 Third Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

