Popular Items

Black Pepper Crusted Bacon

$6.00
Creamy Green

$10.00

Tomatillo-serrano salsa and cheese. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.

Fresas Con Crema Pancakes

$12.00

Short stack pancakes, with strawberries and sweet Mexican Cream.

Chilaquiles

Verde

$10.00

Tomatillo-serrano salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.

Rojos

$10.00

Chile de arbol-tomato salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chili fried eggs and refried beans.

Entomatados

$10.00

Tomato salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, cream, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.

Creamy Green

$10.00

Chipotle

$10.00

Smokey tomato salsa with cipotles and crema. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.

Habaneros

$10.00

Tomato-habanero salsa. All Chilaquiles served with pickled onions, cilantro, crema, Queso Fresco, avocado, chil fried eggs and refried beans.

Tacos

Tacos Choriqueso

$10.00

Cruncy cheese, chorizo, poblano chiles, avocado, chipotle crema, cilantro, onion.

Tacos Pollo Dorado

$10.00

Cruncy taco, cabbage, tomato, chile de arbol salsa.

Tacos Carnitas

$10.00

Creamy avocado salsa, cilantro, cebolla.

Tacos Carne Asada

$10.00

Black beans, roasted onion, aceite brujo.

Y Mas...

El Super Burro

$16.00

Chilaquiles verdes with carne asada, smothered in creamy green and chipotle, toped with cilantro, onion, crema and salsa.

Mega Torta

$12.00

Creamy Green Chilaquiles, Black Beans, Avocado, Pickled Onion, Cilantro, Queso Fresco, Over Easy Egg

American Breakfast

$12.50

Two eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast.

Fresas Con Crema Pancakes

$12.00

Greek Yogurt

$9.00

Fresh fruit, granola, local honey.

Black Pepper Crusted Bacon

$6.00
Cebollitas

$3.00
Fruta Con Crema

$8.00

Kids Plain Pancake

$8.00

Sides

Carne Asada

$6.00

Carnitas

$4.00

CT Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.00

Shredded Chicken

$8.00

Eggs

$2.50

Crema

$0.75

Queso Fresco

$0.75

Beans

$3.50

Avocado

$0.75

Toast

$2.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Tostadas

$1.50

Flour Tortillas

$1.50

Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Salsa Verde

$0.75

Salsa Rojo

$0.75

Salsa Habanero

$0.75

Salsa Chipotle

$0.75

Salsa Creamy Green

$0.75

Salsa Entomatado

$0.75

Aceite Brujo

$0.75

N/A Beverages

Limonada

$4.00
Horchata

$4.00
Pina

$4.00
Jamaica

$4.00
Mexican Coke

$3.75

Small Mexican Coke

$2.75

Manzanita

$3.75

Jarritos

$3.00
Topo Chico

$3.00
Cafe De Olla

$3.00

Coffee made with Cinnamon, Allspice, Anis, Cloves, and Piloncillo.

Cold Brew

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Tragos

Paloma

$8.00

1.25 oz Tequila Tradicional, Fresh Grapefruit, .5 oz agave, .5 oz Lime, Topped with Jarritos Grapefruit.

Carajillo

$8.00

1.25 oz Licor 43, Iced Cafe de Olla

Mezcal Jamaica

$8.00

1.25 oz Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, Jamaica. Garnish with mint and Jamaica leaves

Smokey Pineapple Margarita

$8.00

1.25 oz Del Maguey Vida Mazcal,.5 oz Lemon juice , .25 oz agave, agua de piña. Garnish w pineapple slice and pineapple leaf

Smokey Watermelon Paloma

$8.00

1.25 oz Ponte Chingon Mezcal, .5 oz Lime Juice, Watermelon Agua Fresca, Grapefruit soda top. Garnish w watermelon slice

Preparadas

Roja

$3.00

Verde

$5.00

Negra

$2.00

Virgin Clamato

$6.00

Cervezas

Tecate

$3.00

Tecate Lite

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Corona

$5.25

Modelo

$4.50

Negra Modelo

$4.50

Sol

$4.25

Pacifico

$5.25

Dos XX

$5.25

Cantaritos

$6.50

Topo Chico Hard

$6.00

Carta Blanca CG

$8.50

Corona Familiar CG

$8.50

Cactus Squeeze

$8.00

Liquor

Gin

Hendricks

$9.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Ancho Reyes

$8.00

Aperol

Bailey's

$8.00

Bentley's Amaretto

$5.00

Campari

Cointreau

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Licor 43

$6.00

St. Germian

$8.00

Mezcal

400 Conejos

$7.00

Bosscal Joven

$7.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$8.00

Cruz de Fuego

$7.00

Del Maguey Vida

$5.00

Gracias a Dios

$9.00

Mal de Amor

$7.00

Mayalen Machetazo

$7.00

Mezcal Verde

$8.00

Nucano

$7.00

Peloton de la Muerte

$7.00

Pluma Negra

$7.00

Ponte Chingon

$6.00

Rey Campero

$7.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Scotch

Buchanans

$9.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Macallan

$18.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$6.00

512 Reposado

$6.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.50

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Anejo

$8.00

Cazadores Reposado

$11.00

Clase Azul Plata

$25.00

Corralejo Reposado

$11.00

Cuervo

$5.00

Cuervo Tradiconal Cristalino

$6.00

Don Julio 1942

$21.00

Don Julio 70

$15.00

Don Julio Anejo

$12.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Blanco

$6.00

Espolon Reposado

$6.00

Herradura Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos

$5.00

Maestro Dobel

$7.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Reserva de la Familia

$27.00

Siete Leguas Blanco

$9.00

Siete Leguas Reposado

$9.50

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$6.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$7.00

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Citron

$8.00

Absolut Mandarin

$8.00

Titos

$6.50

Western Sons

$6.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

Bulliet Rye

Crown Royal

$6.25

Crown Royal Apple

$6.25

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

Wine/Mimosas

Wine

House Red

$7.00

House White

$7.00

Champagne

$6.50

Mimosa

$6.50

Mexi Mimosa

$6.50

Mimosa Pitcher

$20.00

Bonjour Amigo

$9.00

Mexi Pitcher

$20.00

Bonjour Pitcher

$35.00

Summer Menu

Guava Mezcal Mule

$9.00

Ponte Chingon Mezcal, Fresh Lime Juice, Guava Syrup, Ginger Beer, Garnish w/ Fresh Lime Wheel & Fresh Mint

El Crudandero (Hangover Healer)

$9.00

Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Cointreau Orange Liqueur, Aperol, Fresh Cilantro, Crave Kettle Seasoning, Agave Syrup, & Lime Juice Topped w/ Tonic Water

Berry Jamaica Refresca

$9.00

Tito's Vodka, Aperol, Fresh Muddled Blackberries, Jamaica Agua Fresca, Topped w/ Ginger Beer, Lime Wheel Black Berry

Cactus Squeeze Pina Chelada

$9.00

Crave x Aurellia's Brewery, Pineapple Orange Agave Wheat Beer, Fresh Agua de Pina, Limon, Kettle Salt Rim

Don Limonada

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco, Agave Syrup, Limonada Agua Fresca, Topped w/ Club Soda, Garnish w/ Fresh Mint & Lime

Agua De Pina-Colada

$10.00

Malibu Coconut Rum, Banana Liqueur, Fresh Agua de Pina, Cream, Garnish w/ Pineapple & Cherry

Horchata White Russian

$10.00

Tito's Vodka, Kahlua, Agua de Horchata, Cinnamon, Cherry

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tacos

$8.00

3 soft chicken tacos, served with a side of beans with cheese, and a side of fruit.

Kids Pancakes

$8.00

Full Breakfast

$8.00

Kids Huevo Con Chorizo

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

BOH Menu

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chorizo and egg tacos

$8.00

Plain pancakes

$8.00