A map showing the location of Buena Papa 2 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 238

Buena Papa 2 6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 238

No reviews yet

6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 238

Durham, NC 27713

Signature Dishes

#1 | El Colombiano (the colombian)

#1 | El Colombiano (the colombian)

$13.50+

El Colombiano (the colombian): BP Signature Fries layered with colombian refried beans and topped with chicharron (fried pork belly), chorizo (colombian sausage) and finished with guacamole and pico de gallo.

#2 | El Italiano (the italian)

#2 | El Italiano (the italian)

$12.00+

El Italiano (the italian): BP Signature Fries coated with a mix of italian seasons and parmesan cheese. Topped with our pomodoro sauce w/ meatballs. Finished with a generous layer of mozzarella cheese.

#3 | El Mexicano (the mexican)

#3 | El Mexicano (the mexican)

$13.50+

El Mexicano (the mexican): BP Signature Fries tossed in mexican spices topped with carne asada, guacamole, sour cream and finished with pico de gallo.

#4 | El Americano (the american)

#4 | El Americano (the american)

$12.50+

El Americano (the american): BP Signature Fries coated in sea salt & fresh cracked pepper. Layered with velvety cheddar cheese, topped with thick-cut bacon, sour cream and sprinkled with chives.

#5 | La Boriqua (the puerto rican)

#5 | La Boriqua (the puerto rican)

$13.50+

La Boriqua (the puerto rican): BP Signature Fries coated with salsa de ajo (garlic infused olive oil). Topped with latin pernil flavored pulled pork, guacamole and pico de gallo.

#6 | El Griego (the greek)

#6 | El Griego (the greek)

$13.00+

El Griego (the greek): BP Signature Fries tossed in greek seasonings, topped with grilled chicken, tzatziki sauce and finished with pico de gallo.

#7 | The Carolina

#7 | The Carolina

$12.50+

The Carolina: BP Signature Fries lightly tossed with vinegar, topped with pulled pork and coleslaw. Finished with our specialty tangy bbq sauce.

#8 | El Healthy

#8 | El Healthy

$13.50+

El Healthy: BP Signature Sweet Potato Fries tossed in sea salt and fresh cracked pepper. Topped with flaky smoked salmon, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00+

"Papitas Con Chili" | Chili Cheese Fries BP Signature Fries (w/ specials seasoning), Shredded Cheddar Cheese, BP House Made Chili, Sour Cream and Chives.

Create Your Own

BP Signature Fries (Reg)

$6.00

BP Signature Fries (Large)

$8.00

Natural Juices

Passion Fruit (Maracuya)

$3.00+

Blackberry Juice (Mora)

$3.00+

Soda's

Coke

$2.09+

Diet Coke

$2.09+

Water (Cup)

$1.00

Sprite

$2.09+

Dr. Pepper

$2.09+

Fanta Orange

$2.09+

Lemonade

$2.09+

Ice Cream

Churro's-n-Cream

$5.00

$8.00

BP Sweet Potato Fries - Tossed in Cinnamon Sugar Goodness - Drizzled with House Made Pumpkin Spiced Marshmallow Fluff - w/ a Side of Pumpkin Whip Dip

Extra Plate & Cups

Plate

$1.00

Extra Plate

Cups

$1.00

Extra Cup

Extra Sauces

BBQ (2oz)

$0.50

Buena Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

MayoKetchup (2oz)

$0.50

Picante/Hot Sauce (2oz)

$0.50

No Extra Sauce

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6910 Fayetteville Rd, Suite 238, Durham, NC 27713

Directions

