Popular Items

TG - Mixed Grill For Two
$49.00

5oz each of our savory marinated achiote steak, spicy grilled shrimp and zesty grilled chicken. Served with vibrant sautéed fajita veggies, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, and warm flour tortillas. Comes a side with our flavorful rice & beans & hand-cut fries.

BV Arlington RW For Two
$70.00

RESTAURANT WEEK TO-GO MENU ($70) serves two guests.

TG - Ancho-Braised Pork Belly Tacos
$16.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Succulent braised pork belly with ancho sauce, watercress, pickled onion, and tangy lemon vinaigrette


Arlington Restaurant Week

RESTAURANT WEEK TO-GO MENU ($70) serves two guests.
BV Arlington RW For Two
Guacamole Bar

TG - Guacamole, Chips & Salsa
$13.00

Made with ripe tomatoes, aromatic cilantro, zesty onions, squeeze of fresh lime juice for a burst of citrusy flavor. Served with a side of salsa roja and vibrant salsa verde for the ultimate dip experience.

TG - Yucatan Guacamole
$15.00

This guacamole takes a refreshing spin on the classic recipe with tangy pickled mango, creamy goat cheese crunchy pistachios. Topped with fresh basil. Comes with chips.

Appetizers

TG - Shrimp Cocktail
$16.00

Poached shrimp in tangy cocktail sauce with ancho & serrano peppers, lime juice, agave syrup. Topped with cilantro.

TG - Clasic Nachos
$12.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips loaded with creamy cheese sauce, spicy toreado chiles, hearty black beans and a kick of smoky chipotle mayo.

TG - Grilled Chicken Nachos
$17.00

Crispy tortilla chips loaded with grilled chicken, melted cheese, toreado chiles, black beans, chipotle mayo

TG - Chicken Quesadilla
$15.00

Savory grilled chicken & melty cheese, stuffed into a warm flour tortilla, topped with pico de gallo. House-made salsa morita.

TG - Mushroom Quesadilla
$14.00

Cremini mushrooms, onions, and poblanos with melty cheese, stuffed into a warm flour tortilla. House-made salsa molcajete.

TG - Corn Ribs
$12.00

Mexican sour cream, sprinkled with flavorful tajin seasoning and crumbled queso fresco

TG - Mariscada
$18.00

Chilled shrimp & crab meat tossed in a broth of tomatoes, onions, garlic, chiles and cilantro served over mashed avocado

Salads

TG - Caesar Salad
$12.00

Made with crisp romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, all tossed in house-made creamy Caesar dressing

TG - Mexican Chopped Salad
$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grilled corn, cherry tomatoes, black beans, goat cheese, and pepitas. Topped off with crispy tortilla and dressed in a flavorful blend of guajillo chile and roasted tomato vinaigrette

Enchiladas

TG - Chicken Enchilada
$20.00

Juicy chicken marinated in a flavorful drunken sauce served with tumbada salsa, fresh onion, chihuahua cheese and cilantro and topped with fresh onion and cilantro

TG - Mexican Truffle Enchilada
$18.00

Earthy huitlacoche, wilted baby spinach, melted chihuahua cheese. Finished with a warm tomatillo salsa

TG - Crab & Shrimp Enchilada
$22.00

Decadent crab and shrimp stuffing wrapped in a warm tortilla, smothered in creamy poblano sauce and topped with tangy pickled red onion and fresh micro cilantro

Tacos

TG - Al Pastor Tacos
$16.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Flavorful marinated pork in pastor adobo, topped with zesty pico de pineapple salsa

TG - Gringo Cheeseburger Tacos
$15.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Juicy ground beef, melty cheese, and tangy pico de gallo come together in a warm flour tortilla, topped with a zesty pickle ketchup for a flavor explosion in every bite

TG - Steak & Cheese Tacos
$18.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Marinated grilled steak with melted Chihuahua Cheese, caramelized onions, chipotle aioli, fresh avocado, and a sprinkle of cilantro for a savory and satisfying taco

TG - Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
$17.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Crispy shrimp coated in spicy buffalo sauce, topped with cool ranch dressing and crunchy red cabbage

TG - Grilled Chicken Tacos
$15.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Juicy grilled chicken, refried black bean puree, fresh pico de gallo salsa, and a touch of smoky heat from our house-made morita salsa

TG - Ancho-Braised Pork Belly Tacos
$16.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Succulent braised pork belly with ancho sauce, watercress, pickled onion, and tangy lemon vinaigrette

TG - Baja Fish Tacos
$17.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Golden beer-battered fish served with refreshing cabbage slaw, smoky chipotle aioli, and zesty pico de gallo

TG - Fried Chicken Tacos
$15.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla Crispy fried chicken paired with pasilla salsa, Caesar tartar buttermilk batter, romaine salad, and red radishes

TG - Smoky Mushroom Tacos
$14.00

3 per order | served on flour tortilla A delectable combination of sautéed cremini mushrooms charred corn, garlic, and onions, spiced up with fresno peppers, and topped off with a crunchy corn finish

Entrees

TG - Buena Vida Burger
$24.00

Mouthwatering 8oz house-made short rib seasoned ground beef, layered with morita mayo, luscious bacon jam, sharp cheddar cheese, fresh watercress and tomato. Served with house fries.

TG - Crispy Chicken Milanese
$24.00

Caesar tartar, seasoned with Buena Vida's signature spice blend, accompanied by a refreshing jicama & cucumber salad

TG - Acapulco Salmon
$27.00

8oz pan-seared salmon fillet, infused with aromatic thyme, garlic, guajillo. Nestled on a bed of poblano cream sauce, and served with a medley of roasted corn yellow squash, zucchini, diced poblano, black & green beans

TG - Signature Fajitas

8oz of your choice of protein, served with vibrant sautéed fajita veggies, fresh avocado, pico de gallo, Mexican crema, and warm flour tortillas. Comes a side with our flavorful rice & beans.

Sides

TG - Rice & Beans
$6.00

Hearty seasoned rice and beans for a classic satisfying side

TG - Fajita Veggies
$7.00

Flavorful seasonal veggies in our zesty veneno sauce

TG - Hand-cut Fries
$6.00

Crispy fries seasoned with our unique Buena Vida spice blend

TG - Potatoes Gratin
$7.00

Scalloped potatoes, spinach, cheese, caramelized onions in a rich, velvety cream sauce

Dessert

TG - Churros
$9.00

House-made churros, delicately fried to a golden crisp. Paired with luxurious dulce de leche

TG - Chocolate-espresso Brownie
$11.00

Rich almond-flour brownie with white chocolate and mango cream

TG - Maria Vanilla Cheesecake
$11.00

Creamy vanilla cheesecake on Maria cookie crust topped with fresh blueberry compote and mint chiffonade