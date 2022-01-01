Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Buena Vida Tapas & Sol

70 Reviews

$$

385 North Angier Avenue Northeast

Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30308

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Spanish Tapas in the heart of Old Fourth Ward

385 North Angier Avenue Northeast, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30308

Gallery
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image
Buena Vida Tapas & Sol image

