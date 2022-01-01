Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Buenos Aires Café - East 6th

review star

No reviews yet

1201 East 6th St

Austin, TX 78702

Popular Items

Carne Picante Empanada
Pollo Empanada
Carne Suave Empanada

Sandwiches

B.A.C. Burger

B.A.C. Burger

$17.00

8 oz. Ground in house certified Angus beef, tomato jam, red onions, shaved romaine, and pepperoncini. Served on a toasted challah bun with chimi aioli.

Choripan

Choripan

$16.00

Chef Reina's house-made bratwurst, chimichurri sauce, served with fries or your choice of salad.

Lomito Beef Sandwich

$23.00

Our signature sandwich, Certified Angus Beef tenderloin, chimichurri sauce, served with fries or your choice of salad

Small Bites

Aceitunas

$7.00

House-marinated olives & citrus zest. (GF)

Bread Service

$6.00+

House-made bread served with Uruguayan EVOO or homemade compound butter

House Fries

$9.00

Tossed with fresh garlic, parsley served with chimi aioli. (GF)

Salchicha Parrillera

$10.00

Grilled sausage wheel served with chimichurri sauce. Imported from Argentina.

Matrimonio

Matrimonio

$10.00

Chef Reina's house-made bratwurst & Argentine black sausage

Pic-Asso Board

Pic-Asso Board

$42.00

Serves 2 to 4. Argentine sausages + charcuterie board. Salchicha parrillera, house-made bratwurst, morcilla, grilled onions, prosciutto, 2 kinds of cheese, house olives, bread, organic field greens.

Polenta

Polenta

$9.00

Served with sautéed mushrooms, & balsamic reduction.

Empanadas

Carne Picante Empanada

$6.00

spicy ground beef, green onions, raisins, green olives, fresh herbs, & traditional spices

Carne Suave Empanada

$6.00

mild ground beef, green onions, raisins, green olives, fresh herbs, & traditional spices

Pollo Empanada

$6.00

organic & free-range chicken, red bell peppers, green onions, & fresh herbs

Verdura Empanada

$6.00

spinach, ricotta cheese, Parmesan, onions

Atun Empanada

$6.00

Albacore tuna, onions, red bell peppers

Cebolla & Queso Empanda

$6.00

Soup & Salads

Soup of the day

Soup of the day

$5.00+

Freshly made every day. Served with toasted bread.

Mixta

$9.00+

Organic field greens, shredded carrots, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, hearts of palm with lemon vinaigrette.

Caesar

$9.00+

Hearts of romaine, grated Parmesan, garlic croutons & Caesar dressing.

Spinach

$9.00+

Organic baby spinach, feta cheese, organic Fuji apples, spicy house-roasted pecans with a sweet & tangy balsamic vinaigrette

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00+

Today's soup with your choice of salad.

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$13.00

House-made pizza with marinara, mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil.

Fugazza

Fugazza

$14.00

House-made pizza, marinara sauce, 3 kinds of cheese, onions, oregano.

Al Morron

$14.00

House-made pizza, marinara sauce, Argentine Provolone, ham, fire-roasted red bell peppers.

Entrees

Milanesa A La Napolitana

Milanesa A La Napolitana

$21.00

Two breaded & fried Certified Angus Beef cutlets baked with ham, mozzarella, & marinara; served with Yukon mashed potatoes.

Pollo Al Horno

Pollo Al Horno

$22.00

Marinated organic & free-range chicken breast roasted with fresh herbs & spices; served with mascarpone polenta & wilted organic spinach. GF

Canelones Caseros

$23.00

Two handmade herb crepes filled with spinach, onions, provolone, & mozzarella; finished with béchamel & marinara, topped with shaved Parmesan

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$24.00

Pumpkin-cinnamon, sweet potato-chipotle, cilantro-jalapeno & potato-herb gnocchi tossed with roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, haricots verts, Parmesan, finished with crema & house-made parsley, red pepper, & balsamic reductions.

Pastel De Papas

Pastel De Papas

$20.00Out of stock

Argentine-style "Shepherd’s pie” Certified Angus ground beef, hard-boiled eggs, green onions, raisins, green olives, red bell peppers & herbs topped with mashed potatoes; baked until golden. (GF)

Pork Chops Special

$42.00Out of stock

From de Grill

Grilled Chicken

$20.00

Two succulent organic and free-range chicken breasts, Yukon mashed potatoes, chimichurri sauce

Churrasquito

$27.00

6oz grilled certified Angus beef strip loin, mashed potatoes, organic field greens, chimichurri sauce.

Parrillada

$62.00+

Serves 2. Argentine-style mixed Grill 6oz strip loin, organic and free-range chicken breast, salchicha parrillera, morcilla. Served with house fries & organic field greens. (GF)

Bife Ancho

$45.00Out of stock

14 oz Prime Ribeye and chimichurri sauce

Bife Angosto

$41.00

10 oz succulent Prime New York steak with chimichurri sauce.

Dessert

Quatro Leches

Quatro Leches

$8.00

Traditional Latin-America tres leches sponge cake with our signature fourth distinct Argentine touch.

Panqueques

Panqueques

$8.00

Two handmade sweet crepes rolled with dulce de leche, burnt sugar on top.

Alfajor de Maicena

Alfajor de Maicena

$4.00

Corn starch cookie filled with dulce de leche & rolled in coconut flakes

Alfajor de Chocolate

Alfajor de Chocolate

$4.00

Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Weekly cheese cake

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Flourless chocolate torte layered with chocolate and dulce de leche ganache, strawberry mousse, and finished with strawberry balsamic reduction (GF)

Pionono

$8.00Out of stock
Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie

$8.00

Chef Reina's recipe of traditional lemon pie with fresh lemon zest

Chimichurri

D R Y C H I M I mix instructions: MAKES 3 CUPS. In a bowl add 2 TBSP salt 1 Cup white wine vinegar Rest 5 minutes 2 Cups canola oil
Sm Chimichurri

Sm Chimichurri

$0.50

1 oz

Side Chimichurri

Side Chimichurri

$1.00

2 oz

8 oz Chimichurri

8 oz Chimichurri

$5.00
16 oz Chimichurri

16 oz Chimichurri

$10.00

Jar Of Chimichurri

$9.00

D R Y C H I M I mix instructions: MAKES 3 CUPS In a bowl add 2 TBSP salt 1 Cup white wine vinegar Rest 5 minutes 2 Cups canola oil

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Premium organic black tea from Zhi tea, unsweetened

Iced Mate

$4.00

infused with honey & mint

Hot Tea

$4.00

Premium & organic selection from Zhi Tea

Mate Cocido

$4.00

Yerba Maté tea bag

Regular Coffee

$3.00

caffeinated drip coffee

Cafe Ole

$3.50Out of stock

drip coffee + steamed whole milk

Americano

$5.00

single shot of espresso + hot water

Cappucino

$6.00

double espresso, steamed whole milk, + milk foam

Latte

$6.00

double espresso + steamed whole milk

Tonic Water

$4.00

steamed whole milk + dark chocolate

Solo

$4.00

single shot of espresso

Doble

$5.00

double shot of espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Wine

GLS Altas Cumbres Torrontes

$10.00Out of stock

GLS Colome torrontes

$6.00

GLS Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

$10.00

GLS Domaine Bousquet Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Piattelli Malbec

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Laberinto Sauv Blanc

$13.00Out of stock

GLS Susanna Balbo Rose

$12.00Out of stock

GLS Colonia Las Liebres Brut Rose

$14.00

GLS Poema

$10.00

GLS Piattelli Malbec

$11.00Out of stock

GLS Reginato Malbec Rose

$9.00

GLS Altas Cumbres Extra Brut

$12.00

GLS DOMAIN BOUSQUET PINO NOIR

$14.00Out of stock

GLS Alma 4

$14.00

Cocktails

PLEASE REMEMBER TO ORDER YOUR DRINKS WITH FOOD :)

Ceibo

$14.00

Old Argentine

$13.00

Gardelita

$11.00

Croissants

Butter Croissants

$40.00

Dozen traditional butter croissants.

Dulce de Leche Croissants

$40.00

Dozen flaky and buttery croissants filled with dulce de leche

Ham & Cheese Croissants

$40.00

Dozen flaky and buttery croissants stuffed with ham & mozzarella. Ideal for brunch or tea time.

Sweet Empanadas

Empanada - Dulce de leche

$36.00

One dozen cocktail-sized empanadas, prepared with house-made dough, filled with dulce de leche.

Empanada - Dulce de leche & Walnuts

$36.00

One dozen cocktail-sized empanadas, prepared with house-made dough, filled with dulce de leche and local pecans.

Empanadas - Quince (membrillo)

$36.00

One dozen cocktail-sized empanadas, prepared with house-made dough, filled with quince (membrillo).

Box of Alfajores

Box of Alfajores

$19.00

Half dozen of your selection of mini alfajor. Perfect for giving as a gift.

Box of Mini Alfajores

$24.00

One dozen of your selection of mini alfajor. Perfect for giving as a gift.

Cakes

Chocolate Cake

$25.00+

Dark chocolate cake layered with chocolate mousse finished with chocolate ganache.

Pionono

$50.00+

A delicious cake soaked in Kahlua liqueur & coffee rolled with fresh strawberries, fresh whipped cream & light dulce de leche.

Mil Hojas

$45.00+

Our famous 1000 leafs cake is layered with dulce de leche and finished with dark chocolate. *** Requires 1-week prep-time ***

Cheese Cake

$39.00+

Quatro Leches

$38.00+

Traditional Latin-America tres leches sponge cake with our signature Argentine touch. Covered in house-made whipped cream and decorated with fresh strawberries.

Tiramisu

$90.00Out of stock

Tarts & Pies

Lemon Pie

Lemon Pie

$40.00

Chef Reina's recipe of traditional lemon pie with fresh lemon zest.

Raspberry Tart

Raspberry Tart

$70.00

Dark chocolate crust, white chocolate ganache, covered in fresh raspberries.

Quince Pie I Pastafrola

Quince Pie I Pastafrola

$30.00

Classic pastafrola (quince pie), with imported quince from Argentina.

Ricotta Tart

$40.00

Large Flan

$40.00

Alfajor Cakes

Giant alfajor, perfect to add candels and celebrate a birthday!

10 in Maicena

$45.00

Corn starch cookie filled with dulce de leche & rolled in coconut flakes

10 in Chocolate

$45.00

Chocolate cookie filled with dulce de leche & dipped in chocolate

Mesa Dulce

Mesa Dulce - Classic

$45.00

6 pepas, 4 mini lemon pies, 4 mini raspberry tarts, and 4 cake balls. A perfect sweet end to any party or beautiful to give as a gift.

Mesa Dulce - SMALL- Build your own

$54.00

Mesa Dulce - LARGE- Build your own

$33.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell. Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

Website

Location

1201 East 6th St, Austin, TX 78702

Directions

