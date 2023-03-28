A map showing the location of Buenos Dias 512 San Benito StreetView gallery

Buenos Dias 512 San Benito Street

review star

No reviews yet

512 San Benito Street

Hollister, CA 95023

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

OMELETS

DENVER OMELET

$14.00

HAM, BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS

CALIFORNIA OMELET

$15.00

BACON, JACK CHEESE AND AVOCADO.

HAM AND CHEESE OMELET

$13.00

HAM, CHEESE AND AVOCADO.

CHORIZO SCRAMBLE

$15.00

CHORIZO

VEGETARIAN OMELET

$13.00

BELL PEPPERS, ONIONS AND TOMATO.

CLASSIC DISHES

BACON AND EGGS

$14.00

SAUSAGE AND EGGS

$14.00

HAM STEAK AND EGGS

$15.00

BUENOS DIAS CHICKEN FRIED STEAK AND EGGS

$16.00

HAND BREADED STEAK COVERED WITH GRAVY.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

SKILLET

$16.00

CHOICE OF: CARNITAS, CHORIZO, SAUSAGE OR BACON. THREE EGGS, HOUSE POTATOES, CHESSE AND ONIONS.

HUEVOS RANCHEROS

$15.00

FRIED TORTILLAS, REFRIED BEANS, EGGS ANY STYLE, RED SALSA, QUESO FRESCO AND AVOCADO.

CHILAQUILES

$16.00

TORTILLA COVERED IN RED SALSA, JACK CHEESE, EGGS ANY STYLE. TOPPED WITH: PICKLED RED ONIONS, QUESO FRESCO, SOUR CREAM, AVOCADO AND A DRIZZLE OF GREEN SALSA.

Country Fried Steak

$16.00

GRIDDLES

PANCAKES AND EGGS

$17.00

FRENCH TOAST AND EGGS

$17.00

FRENCH TOAST

$10.00

3 PANCAKES

$9.00

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$11.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

Eggs, potatoes, cheese

Bacon Burrito

$12.00

Eggs, potatoes and cheese

Chorizo Burrito

$12.00

Ham Burrito

$12.00

LUNCH

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

SERVED WITH FRIES, MAYONNAISE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONION AND PICKLES.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

SERVED WITH FRIES, MAYONNAISE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, RED ONIONS AND PICKLES.

CEASAR SALAD

$12.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, CHERRY TOMATOES, PARMESAN CHEESE AND CROUTONS AND CHICKEN.

Small Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onions, cheddar cheese & croutons

KIDS

Mighty Mouse Pancake

$6.00

1/2 French Toast, one egg, bacon or sausage

$7.00

Kids Quesadilla w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$7.00

BREAKFAST SIDES

SIDE OF EGG

$2.00

SIDE OF TOAST

$3.00

SIDE OF BACON

$6.00

SIDE OF SAUSAGE

$6.00

SIDE OF POTATOES

$5.00

SIDE PANCAKE

$3.00

SIDE OF BLUEBERRY PANCAKE

$3.00

SIDE OF CORN TORTILLA

$3.00

SIDE OF FLOUR TORTILLA

$3.00

SIDE AVOCADO

$3.00

SIDE OF CHILES TOREADOS

$2.00

SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

SIDE OF BEANS

$2.00

CUP OF FRUIT

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

SPECIALS

California Benedict

$17.00

Chorizo Benedict

$16.00

Carnitas Benedict

$16.00

Sausage Special

$14.00

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

JUICES

SM Orange Juice

$3.00

SM Apple Juice

$3.00

LG Orange Juice

$6.00

LG Apple Juice

$6.00

HOT DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Cafe de Olla

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cafe de olla REFILL

$2.00

BEER

Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Michelada (Pacifico)

$8.00

Michelada (Modelo)

$8.00

MIMOSAS

Orange

$5.00

Guava

$10.00

Milk

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Horchata

$3.00

Bottle Water

Water

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Mexican American Breakfast!

Location

512 San Benito Street, Hollister, CA 95023

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Las Micheladas Bar and Grill - 427 San Benito St.
orange starNo Reviews
427 San Benito st Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister
orange star4.2 • 1,510
800 San Benito St Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
orange star4.6 • 6,080
220 San Felipe Rd Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
3 QUEENS CARNITAS - 3 QUEENS CARNITAS | HOLLISTER
orange starNo Reviews
341 Tres Pinos Rd #101 Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Beach Plis
orange starNo Reviews
341 TRES PINOS RD SUITE 101 Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
The Baler - --500 san benito st
orange starNo Reviews
--500 san benito st Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hollister

LOS CUATES TAQUERIA
orange star4.6 • 6,080
220 San Felipe Rd Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Running Rooster - Downtown Hollister
orange star4.2 • 1,510
800 San Benito St Hollister, CA 95023
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hollister
Gilroy
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Salinas
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Aptos
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Seaside
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Monterey
review star
No reviews yet
Pacific Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston