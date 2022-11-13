- Home
Buenos Grill
409 Reviews
$
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A
Reno, NV 89519
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Salsa
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
Guacamole & Chips
House made guacamole & tortilla chips
Nachos
Chips, melted cheeses, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo salsa
Super Nachos
Nachos with "the works" melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa with chicken & black beans
Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Appetizer
Four house made coconut prawns with a side of orange chili dipping sauce
Quesadilla
Griddled flour tortilla filled with jack/cheddar cheese melted inside
Brie & Mango Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with Brie cheese & mango salsa cooked on a griddle
Steak Ranchero Taquitos
Spicy steak fried crispy in rolled corn tortillas with a side of guacamole
Chicken Mango Flautas
Chicken & mango salsa rolled in a flour tortilla & fried crispy, with a side of roasted salsa
Warm Flour tortillas (3)
Three grilled flour tortillas with side of citrus honey butter
Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp & cocktail sauce with chips
Street Tacos (3) Steak Ranchero
Three palm sized corn tortillas with spicy steak, chopped onions and cilantro
Street Tacos (3) Chicken Verde
Three palm sized corn tortillas with chicken verde, chopped onion and cilantro
Chips & Queso
White cheese Queso dip with peppers & spices (4 ounces) and fresh corn tortilla chips
Street Tacos Chorizo
Mexican spicy chorizo palm sized tacos (3) topped with onions and cilantro
Soups and Salads
Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup
House made comfort soup
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, grated Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing & corn tortilla "croutons". Pictured with steak ranchero (add $5)
Tostada Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheeses & pico de gallo salsa (pictured with guacamole & sour cream)
Mexicana Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, beets, garbanzo beans, pumpkin seeds and queso fresco. Red wine vinaigrette, shown with optional Coconut Tofu and side of Orange Chili Sauce
Acapulco Caesar Salad
Crisp Caesar salad topped with Acapulco shrimp, sauteed in scampi butter, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro & Parmesan cheese.
Small Caesar salad
Smaller side salad of crisp Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and tortilla strip "croutons"
Small Mexicana salad
Smaller version of our garden salad with house made red wine vinaigrette, no tortilla shell "bowl"
Pumpkin soup
Vegetarian bisque with southwestern spices
Entrees
Coconut Crunchy Shrimp entree
Seven house made coconut prawns with orange chili dipping sauce
Chicken Fajitas
chicken & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream & guacamole
Shrimp Fajitas
shrimp & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream and guacamole
Steak Fajitas
steak & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream and guacamole
Cheese Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses & baked, topped with sour cream
Chicken Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, covered with salsa, (Chipotle pictured) cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream
Shrimp Enchiladas
3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream
Vegan Enchiladas
Roasted sweet potatoes & black beans with chipotle salsa, rolled in three corn tortillas & baked. Served with sides of rice & cabbage/lettuce mix
Coconut Crunchy Tofu Specialty
coconut battered tofu with dipping sauce, includes tortillas, rice and choice of beans
Grilled Chicken Breast
Spice-rubbed and grilled chicken breast entrée topped with fresh Mango Salsa with choice of beans, tortillas, and Mexican rice.
Grilled fish with Mango Salsa
Ono white fish marinate basted and grilled, topped with fresh Manfo Salsa
Tacos
Grilled Chicken Taco
spice-rubbed chicken breast with lettuce & pico de gallo salsa
Chicken Verde Taco
chicken breast stewed in Salsa Verde topped with lettuce
Buenos Taco
grilled ono fish with Mango Salsa and cabbage slaw
Baja Taco
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
Del Mar Taco
spice-rubbed salmon fish with cabbage slaw
Shrimp Taco
shrimp sauteed with garlic butter & topped with cabbage slaw
Acapulco Shrimp Taco
shrimp sauteed with garlic butter, tomatoes, Parmesean cheese, onions & cilantro topped with cabbage slaw
Steak Taco
marinated and grilled steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce (two tacos shown)
Steak Ranchero Taco
spicy steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce
Spice-rubbed Tofu Taco
blackened tofu & red bell pepper topped with cabbage slaw
Coconut Crunchy Tofu Taco
coconut battered tofu with orange sauce topped with cabbage slaw
Vegetarian Taco
eggplant, mushrooms, red bell pepper and onion sautéed with butter, garlic & white wine topped with cabbage slaw
Burritos
Grilled Chicken Burrito
spice-rubbed chicken, show enchilada style topped with chipotle salsa and melted cheese
Chicken Verde Burrito
salsa verde chicken
Buenos Burrito
charbroiled mahi fish with mango salsa, this picture shows the fajita burrito option (sauteed veggies added)
Baja Burrito
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with white sauce
Del Mar Burrito
spice-rubbed & blackened salmon fish
Shrimp Burrito
shrimp sauteed with garlic butter
Acapulco Shrimp Burrito
shrimp sautéed with garlic butter, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, onions, cilantro & spicy red pepper flakes
Steak Burrito
marinated and grilled steak with Pico de Gallo salsa
Steak Ranchero Burrito
spicy, salsa-stewed steak
Spice-rubbed Tofu Burrito
plant based blackened tofu & red bell pepper with Sour Cream Chili sauce
Coconut Crunchy Tofu Burrito
plant based, coconut battered tofu with orange sauce
Vegetarian Burrito
eggplant, mushrooms, red bell pepper and onion sauteed, optional enchilada style with chipotle salsa and cheese melted on top
Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito
choice of vegetarian black or pinto beans, rice & cheese
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and vegetarian beans wrapped in a flour tortilla
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
crisp romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, chicken, Mexican rice, wrapped in 12 inch flour tortilla
Cajun Jambalaya Wrap
shrimp, spicy sausage & Cajun rice wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
Cajun Steak Wrap
spicy steak, sausage & Cajun rice
Del Mar Caesar Wrap
crisp romaine with house-made Caesar dressing, blackened salmon, Mexican rice wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
Chicken Ranch Wrap
crispy chicken, lettuce & ranch dressing
Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap
crispy chicken, lettuce, Chipotle Salsa, & Ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.
Children's Plates
Jr. Baja Fish Taco
fried fish, cabbage slaw in flour tortilla
Jr. Quesadilla
flour tortilla folded with melted cheeses
Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
Jr. Chicken & Cheese Wrap
chicken & melted cheeses wrapped in flour tortilla
Pinto beans a la carte
whole pinto beans, vegan, house made made from scratch
Black beans a la carte
whole black beans, vegan house made from scratch
Mexican rice a la carte
house made vegan rice
Grilled Chicken a la carte
just chicken
Jr. Crispy Chicken Strips
Jr. Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
melted cheeses & chicken in a folded flour tortilla
Breakfast
Steak Ranchero Breakfast Burrito
eggs, spicy steak, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
eggs, chorizo, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
Bacon Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
Bacon & Veggie combo Breakfast Burrito
eggs, bacon, veggies, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
tofu, veggies, salsa & potatoes in flour tortilla
Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito
eggs, sautéed veggies, cheese, salsa & potatoes in a flour tortilla
Cheese Breakfast Burrito
eggs, cheese, potatoes in a flour tortilla
Chilaquiles
corn tortilla chips, eggs, onion, queso fresco, choice of salsa with potatoes
Huevos Rancheros
Fried eggs atop sauced fried tortillas, mashed pinto beans, queso fresco with potatoes
Dessert
Beverages
Hibiscus Flower Iced Tea
freshly brewed tropical flavored iced tea, unsweetened
Lemonade
Old fashioned sweet lemonade
Coke from soda fountain
Diet Coke from soda fountain
Sprite from soda fountain
Barq's Root Beer from soda fountain
Dr. Pepper from soda fountain
Bottled Water
Mexican Coke
in classic Coke bottle, sweetened with real sugar
Sparkling Water Jarritos
Orange Jarritos
Fruit Punch Jarritos
Tamarind Jarritos
Coffee
freshly brewed hot coffee
Hot tea
Hot Lipton tea
Apple Juice
Vitamin Water
Focus (kiwi/strawberry) or Energy (tropical) flavors
Horchata
Sweet and creamy rice milk
Gift Certificate
Gift Certificate
Gift Certificates in any denomination
Shop Small Buy $50 gift certificate and support your locally owned small business
Shop Small Buy $100 gift certificate and support your locally owned small business
A la carte & Sides
jack/cheddar cheese
Jack/cheddar cheeses blend (2 ounces)
guacamole
House made Buenos guacamole (2 ounces)
sour cream
Dairy sour cream (2 ounces)
mango salsa
House made Buenos mango salsa (2 ounces)
orange chili dipping sauce
House made sweet & spicy dipping sauce (2 ounces)
red wine vinaigrette
House made red wine vinaigrette
Caesar dressing
House made Buenos Caesar salad dressing (2 ounces)
ranch dressing
Hidden Valley Ranch (2 ounces)
ketchup
Heinz Ketchup (2 ounces)
Queso 2 oz.
White cheese with peppers, spices 2 ounces can be added to any item or on the side
Queso 4 oz.
White cheese with peppers & spices 4 ounces (shown with optional chips add $2.50)
Breakfast Potatoes
Potatoes cubed and fried, Can be skilled fried for Vegan preparation
Salsa 2 ounces
Choose from Pico de Gallo, Chip Dipping (mild); Salsa Verde (medium); Roasted Salsa (medium-hot), Habanero or Chipotle (hot)
add 4 oz. lettuce (to a burrito or on a side)
4 oz. of lettuces added to any item
Romaine lettuce side
just Romaine lettuce 8 oz.
Mixed Greens & Iceberg lettuce side
Just 50% mixed green lettuces and 50% iceberg lettuce 8 oz.
Cabbage Slaw 8 oz. side
Shredded lettuce/cabbage mixture with Sour Cream Chili Sauce
Black beans
House made whole black beans from scratch, vegan
Pinto Beans
House made, vegan whole Pinto beans
Mexican Rice
House made vegan Mexican seasoned rice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Buenos Grill is open 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily for takeout orders. Please call 775-787-8226 if online ordering is not available between 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m..
3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno, NV 89519