Buenos Grill

409 Reviews

$

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A

Reno, NV 89519

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Baja Taco
Buenos Taco
Del Mar Taco

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa

Guacamole & Chips

Guacamole & Chips

$7.95

House made guacamole & tortilla chips

Nachos

Nachos

$9.50

Chips, melted cheeses, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo salsa

Super Nachos

Super Nachos

$13.50

Nachos with "the works" melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa with chicken & black beans

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Appetizer

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Appetizer

$11.00

Four house made coconut prawns with a side of orange chili dipping sauce

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$7.00

Griddled flour tortilla filled with jack/cheddar cheese melted inside

Brie & Mango Quesadilla

Brie & Mango Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla with Brie cheese & mango salsa cooked on a griddle

Steak Ranchero Taquitos

Steak Ranchero Taquitos

$8.50

Spicy steak fried crispy in rolled corn tortillas with a side of guacamole

Chicken Mango Flautas

Chicken Mango Flautas

$8.50

Chicken & mango salsa rolled in a flour tortilla & fried crispy, with a side of roasted salsa

Warm Flour tortillas (3)

Warm Flour tortillas (3)

$3.00

Three grilled flour tortillas with side of citrus honey butter

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Shrimp & cocktail sauce with chips

Street Tacos (3) Steak Ranchero

Street Tacos (3) Steak Ranchero

$9.00

Three palm sized corn tortillas with spicy steak, chopped onions and cilantro

Street Tacos (3) Chicken Verde

Street Tacos (3) Chicken Verde

$9.00

Three palm sized corn tortillas with chicken verde, chopped onion and cilantro

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$6.25

White cheese Queso dip with peppers & spices (4 ounces) and fresh corn tortilla chips

Street Tacos Chorizo

Street Tacos Chorizo

$9.00

Mexican spicy chorizo palm sized tacos (3) topped with onions and cilantro

Soups and Salads

Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup

Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup

$6.50

House made comfort soup

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.25

Crisp romaine, grated Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing & corn tortilla "croutons". Pictured with steak ranchero (add $5)

Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$8.25

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheeses & pico de gallo salsa (pictured with guacamole & sour cream)

Mexicana Salad

Mexicana Salad

$8.25

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, beets, garbanzo beans, pumpkin seeds and queso fresco. Red wine vinaigrette, shown with optional Coconut Tofu and side of Orange Chili Sauce

Acapulco Caesar Salad

Acapulco Caesar Salad

$15.00

Crisp Caesar salad topped with Acapulco shrimp, sauteed in scampi butter, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro & Parmesan cheese.

Small Caesar salad

Small Caesar salad

$5.75

Smaller side salad of crisp Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and tortilla strip "croutons"

Small Mexicana salad

Small Mexicana salad

$5.75

Smaller version of our garden salad with house made red wine vinaigrette, no tortilla shell "bowl"

Pumpkin soup

Pumpkin soup

$6.50

Vegetarian bisque with southwestern spices

Entrees

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp entree

Coconut Crunchy Shrimp entree

$20.00

Seven house made coconut prawns with orange chili dipping sauce

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.00

chicken & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream & guacamole

Shrimp Fajitas

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.00

shrimp & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream and guacamole

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$16.00

steak & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Enchiladas

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.00

3 corn tortillas filled with cheese, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses & baked, topped with sour cream

Chicken Enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas

$13.00

3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, covered with salsa, (Chipotle pictured) cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream

Shrimp Enchiladas

Shrimp Enchiladas

$13.00

3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream

Vegan Enchiladas

Vegan Enchiladas

$13.00

Roasted sweet potatoes & black beans with chipotle salsa, rolled in three corn tortillas & baked. Served with sides of rice & cabbage/lettuce mix

Coconut Crunchy Tofu Specialty

Coconut Crunchy Tofu Specialty

$14.00

coconut battered tofu with dipping sauce, includes tortillas, rice and choice of beans

Grilled Chicken Breast

$15.00

Spice-rubbed and grilled chicken breast entrée topped with fresh Mango Salsa with choice of beans, tortillas, and Mexican rice.

Grilled fish with Mango Salsa

$15.00

Ono white fish marinate basted and grilled, topped with fresh Manfo Salsa

Tacos

Tacos are served on two corn tortillas. A flour tortilla can be substituted upon request.
Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$5.50

spice-rubbed chicken breast with lettuce & pico de gallo salsa

Chicken Verde Taco

Chicken Verde Taco

$5.50

chicken breast stewed in Salsa Verde topped with lettuce

Buenos Taco

Buenos Taco

$5.95

grilled ono fish with Mango Salsa and cabbage slaw

Baja Taco

Baja Taco

$5.95

San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw

Del Mar Taco

Del Mar Taco

$6.00

spice-rubbed salmon fish with cabbage slaw

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$5.95

shrimp sauteed with garlic butter & topped with cabbage slaw

Acapulco Shrimp Taco

Acapulco Shrimp Taco

$6.00

shrimp sauteed with garlic butter, tomatoes, Parmesean cheese, onions & cilantro topped with cabbage slaw

Steak Taco

Steak Taco

$5.65

marinated and grilled steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce (two tacos shown)

Steak Ranchero Taco

Steak Ranchero Taco

$5.75

spicy steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce

Spice-rubbed Tofu Taco

Spice-rubbed Tofu Taco

$5.50

blackened tofu & red bell pepper topped with cabbage slaw

Coconut Crunchy Tofu Taco

Coconut Crunchy Tofu Taco

$5.50

coconut battered tofu with orange sauce topped with cabbage slaw

Vegetarian Taco

Vegetarian Taco

$5.50

eggplant, mushrooms, red bell pepper and onion sautéed with butter, garlic & white wine topped with cabbage slaw

Burritos

Burritos come with your choice of beans and wrapped in a flour tortilla. May be ordered enchilada style with salsa and melted cheese on top.
Grilled Chicken Burrito

Grilled Chicken Burrito

$10.25

spice-rubbed chicken, show enchilada style topped with chipotle salsa and melted cheese

Chicken Verde Burrito

Chicken Verde Burrito

$10.25

salsa verde chicken

Buenos Burrito

Buenos Burrito

$11.25

charbroiled mahi fish with mango salsa, this picture shows the fajita burrito option (sauteed veggies added)

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$11.25

San Felipe-style fried basa fish with white sauce

Del Mar Burrito

Del Mar Burrito

$11.25

spice-rubbed & blackened salmon fish

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$11.00

shrimp sauteed with garlic butter

Acapulco Shrimp Burrito

Acapulco Shrimp Burrito

$11.50

shrimp sautéed with garlic butter, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, onions, cilantro & spicy red pepper flakes

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$10.50

marinated and grilled steak with Pico de Gallo salsa

Steak Ranchero Burrito

Steak Ranchero Burrito

$10.75

spicy, salsa-stewed steak

Spice-rubbed Tofu Burrito

Spice-rubbed Tofu Burrito

$10.25

plant based blackened tofu & red bell pepper with Sour Cream Chili sauce

Coconut Crunchy Tofu Burrito

Coconut Crunchy Tofu Burrito

$10.50

plant based, coconut battered tofu with orange sauce

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$10.50

eggplant, mushrooms, red bell pepper and onion sauteed, optional enchilada style with chipotle salsa and cheese melted on top

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

choice of vegetarian black or pinto beans, rice & cheese

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.00

Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and vegetarian beans wrapped in a flour tortilla

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

crisp romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, chicken, Mexican rice, wrapped in 12 inch flour tortilla

Cajun Jambalaya Wrap

Cajun Jambalaya Wrap

$12.00

shrimp, spicy sausage & Cajun rice wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla

Cajun Steak Wrap

Cajun Steak Wrap

$12.00

spicy steak, sausage & Cajun rice

Del Mar Caesar Wrap

Del Mar Caesar Wrap

$12.00

crisp romaine with house-made Caesar dressing, blackened salmon, Mexican rice wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla

Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$10.50

crispy chicken, lettuce & ranch dressing

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$10.50

crispy chicken, lettuce, Chipotle Salsa, & Ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.

Children's Plates

Jr. Baja Fish Taco

Jr. Baja Fish Taco

$5.95

fried fish, cabbage slaw in flour tortilla

Jr. Quesadilla

Jr. Quesadilla

$5.50

flour tortilla folded with melted cheeses

Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito

Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito

$5.50

pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla

Jr. Chicken & Cheese Wrap

Jr. Chicken & Cheese Wrap

$7.75

chicken & melted cheeses wrapped in flour tortilla

Pinto beans a la carte

Pinto beans a la carte

$3.00

whole pinto beans, vegan, house made made from scratch

Black beans a la carte

Black beans a la carte

$3.00

whole black beans, vegan house made from scratch

Mexican rice a la carte

Mexican rice a la carte

$3.00

house made vegan rice

Grilled Chicken a la carte

$4.50

just chicken

Jr. Crispy Chicken Strips

Jr. Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.50
Jr. Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Jr. Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.75

melted cheeses & chicken in a folded flour tortilla

Breakfast

Steak Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

Steak Ranchero Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

eggs, spicy steak, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

eggs, chorizo, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla

Bacon & Veggie combo Breakfast Burrito

Bacon & Veggie combo Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

eggs, bacon, veggies, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

tofu, veggies, salsa & potatoes in flour tortilla

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

eggs, sautéed veggies, cheese, salsa & potatoes in a flour tortilla

Cheese Breakfast Burrito

Cheese Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

eggs, cheese, potatoes in a flour tortilla

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$11.00

corn tortilla chips, eggs, onion, queso fresco, choice of salsa with potatoes

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$11.00

Fried eggs atop sauced fried tortillas, mashed pinto beans, queso fresco with potatoes

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$3.00Out of stock

two mexican donuts rolled in cinnamon sugar

Mexican Flan

Mexican Flan

$4.00

Sweet cinnamon custard

Ice Cream Bars , Sandwiches & Popsicles

Ice Cream Bars , Sandwiches & Popsicles

$2.00
Premium Ice Cream flavors

Premium Ice Cream flavors

$4.00

Choose from selection in freezer

Beverages

Hibiscus Flower Iced Tea

Hibiscus Flower Iced Tea

$3.00

freshly brewed tropical flavored iced tea, unsweetened

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Old fashioned sweet lemonade

Coke from soda fountain

Coke from soda fountain

$2.75
Diet Coke from soda fountain

Diet Coke from soda fountain

$2.75
Sprite from soda fountain

Sprite from soda fountain

$2.75
Barq's Root Beer from soda fountain

Barq's Root Beer from soda fountain

$2.75
Dr. Pepper from soda fountain

Dr. Pepper from soda fountain

$2.75
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$2.85

in classic Coke bottle, sweetened with real sugar

Sparkling Water Jarritos

Sparkling Water Jarritos

$2.85
Orange Jarritos

Orange Jarritos

$2.85
Fruit Punch Jarritos

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.85
Tamarind Jarritos

Tamarind Jarritos

$2.85
Coffee

Coffee

$3.25

freshly brewed hot coffee

Hot tea

Hot tea

$3.25

Hot Lipton tea

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50
Vitamin Water

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Focus (kiwi/strawberry) or Energy (tropical) flavors

Horchata

$3.00

Sweet and creamy rice milk

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$10.00

Gift Certificates in any denomination

Gift Certificate

$20.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00
Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$50.00

Shop Small Buy $50 gift certificate and support your locally owned small business

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate

$100.00

Shop Small Buy $100 gift certificate and support your locally owned small business

A la carte & Sides

jack/cheddar cheese

$0.65

Jack/cheddar cheeses blend (2 ounces)

guacamole

$1.00

House made Buenos guacamole (2 ounces)

sour cream

$0.65

Dairy sour cream (2 ounces)

mango salsa

$0.95

House made Buenos mango salsa (2 ounces)

orange chili dipping sauce

$0.65

House made sweet & spicy dipping sauce (2 ounces)

red wine vinaigrette

$0.35

House made red wine vinaigrette

Caesar dressing

$0.35

House made Buenos Caesar salad dressing (2 ounces)

ranch dressing

$0.35

Hidden Valley Ranch (2 ounces)

ketchup

$0.35

Heinz Ketchup (2 ounces)

Queso 2 oz.

Queso 2 oz.

$1.25Out of stock

White cheese with peppers, spices 2 ounces can be added to any item or on the side

Queso 4 oz.

Queso 4 oz.

$2.50

White cheese with peppers & spices 4 ounces (shown with optional chips add $2.50)

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Potatoes cubed and fried, Can be skilled fried for Vegan preparation

Salsa 2 ounces

Salsa 2 ounces

$0.35

Choose from Pico de Gallo, Chip Dipping (mild); Salsa Verde (medium); Roasted Salsa (medium-hot), Habanero or Chipotle (hot)

add 4 oz. lettuce (to a burrito or on a side)

$1.00

4 oz. of lettuces added to any item

Romaine lettuce side

$1.25

just Romaine lettuce 8 oz.

Mixed Greens & Iceberg lettuce side

$1.25

Just 50% mixed green lettuces and 50% iceberg lettuce 8 oz.

Cabbage Slaw 8 oz. side

$1.25

Shredded lettuce/cabbage mixture with Sour Cream Chili Sauce

Black beans

Black beans

$3.00

House made whole black beans from scratch, vegan

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.00

House made, vegan whole Pinto beans

Mexican Rice

Mexican Rice

$3.00

House made vegan Mexican seasoned rice

Buenos Grill is open 11 a.m. - 8:30 p.m. daily for takeout orders. Please call 775-787-8226 if online ordering is not available between 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m..

3892 Mayberry Dr,Ste A, Reno, NV 89519

