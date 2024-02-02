Buenos Grill
No reviews yet
3892 Mayberry Dr Suite A
Reno, NV 89519
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Appetizers
- Chips & Salsa$4.00
House made tortilla chips & 4 ounces of your choice of house made salsa
- Guacamole & Chips$8.00
House made guacamole & tortilla chips
- Chips & Queso$7.00
White cheese Queso dip with peppers & spices (4 ounces) and fresh corn tortilla chips
- Nachos$10.00
Chips, melted cheeses, guacamole, sour cream & pico de gallo salsa
- Super Nachos$14.00
Nachos with "the works" melted cheese, sour cream, guacamole, salsa with chicken & black beans
- Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Appetizer$11.00
Four house made coconut prawns with a side of orange chili dipping sauce
- Coconut Crunchy Tofu Appetizer$9.50
Vegan Chef Challenge spin on Coconut Shrimp- House made coconut batter fried tofu with Orange Chili Dipping Sauce
- Quesadilla$7.00
Griddled flour tortilla filled with jack/cheddar cheese melted inside
- Brie & Mango Quesadilla$9.00
Flour tortilla with Brie cheese & mango salsa cooked on a griddle
- Steak Ranchero Taquitos$9.00
Spicy steak fried crispy in rolled corn tortillas with a side of guacamole
- Chicken Mango Flautas$9.00
Chicken & mango salsa rolled in a flour tortilla & fried crispy, with a side of roasted salsa
- Warm Flour tortillas (3)$3.00
Three grilled flour tortillas with side of citrus honey butter
- Street Tacos (3) Steak Ranchero$9.00
Three palm sized corn tortillas with spicy steak, chopped onions and cilantro
- Street Tacos (3) Chicken Verde$9.00
Three palm sized corn tortillas with chicken verde, chopped onion and cilantro
- Street Tacos Chorizo$9.00
Mexican spicy chorizo palm sized tacos (3) topped with onions and cilantro
- Street Tacos Carnitas$9.00
Pork cooked with housemade spices and seasonings, topped with cilantro and onions
Soups and Salads
- Chicken Lime Tortilla Soup$6.50
House made comfort soup
- Tostada Salad$8.50
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with beans, lettuce, cheeses & pico de gallo salsa (pictured with guacamole & sour cream)
- Mexicana Salad$8.50
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, carrots, beets, garbanzo beans, pumpkin seeds and queso fresco. Red wine vinaigrette, shown with optional Coconut Tofu and side of Orange Chili Sauce
- Caesar Salad$8.50
Crisp romaine, grated Parmesan, house made Caesar dressing & corn tortilla "croutons". Pictured with steak ranchero (add $5)
- Acapulco Caesar Salad$15.00
Crisp Caesar salad topped with Acapulco shrimp, sauteed in scampi butter, tomatoes, green onions, cilantro & Parmesan cheese.
- Small Mexicana salad$6.50
Smaller version of our garden salad with house made red wine vinaigrette, no tortilla shell "bowl"
- Small Caesar salad$650.00
Smaller side salad of crisp Romaine lettuce, house made Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese and tortilla strip "croutons"
Entrees/Fajitas/Enchiladas
- Coconut Crunchy Shrimp Entree$20.00
Seven house made coconut prawns with orange chili dipping sauce
- Grilled Chicken Breast Entree$15.00
Spice-rubbed and grilled chicken breast entrée topped with fresh Mango Salsa with choice of beans, tortillas, and Mexican rice.
- Grilled Fish Entree$15.00
Ono white fish marinate basted and grilled, topped with fresh Manfo Salsa
- Coconut Crunchy Tofu Entree$14.00
coconut battered tofu with dipping sauce, includes tortillas, rice and choice of beans
- Chicken Fajitas$16.00
chicken & sauteed veggies, topped with sour cream & guacamole, beans, rice, and 3 flour tortillas
- Shrimp Fajitas$16.00
shrimp & sautéed veggies, topped with sour cream and guacamole, beans, rice and 3 flour tortillas
- Steak Fajitas$16.00
steak & sautéed veggies, topped with sour cream and guacamole, beans, rice and 3 flour tortillas
- Cheese Enchiladas$14.00
3 corn tortillas filled with cheese, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses & baked, topped with sour cream
- Chicken Enchiladas$14.00
3 corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken, covered with salsa, (Chipotle pictured) cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream
- Shrimp Enchiladas$14.00
3 corn tortillas filled with shrimp, covered with salsa (verde pictured), cheeses and baked, topped with sour cream
- Vegan Enchiladas$14.00
Roasted sweet potatoes & black beans with chipotle salsa, rolled in three corn tortillas & baked. Served with sides of rice & cabbage/lettuce mix
Tacos
- Buenos Taco$6.00
grilled ono fish with Mango Salsa and cabbage slaw
- Baja Taco$6.00
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with cabbage slaw
- Del Mar Taco$6.00
spice-rubbed salmon fish with cabbage slaw
- Vegan Chef Avocado Taco$6.00
Vegan, Creamy, and Delightful-Beer battered and fried Avocado slices, with chipotle cream slaw on a grilled flour tortilla
- Vegan Chef Mushroom Taco$6.00
For the mushroom lover-Whole mushrooms dipped in house made beer batter, fried crispy, with shredded lettuce and Pico de Gallo salsa on a grilled flour tortilla
- Vegan Chef Baja Cauli Taco$6.00
Vegan twist on the familiar fish taco-Cauliflower dipped in house made beer batter and fried crispy with chipotle crema slaw on a grilled flour tortilla
- Vegetarian Taco$5.95
eggplant, mushrooms, red bell pepper and onion sautéed with butter, garlic & white wine topped with cabbage slaw
- Coconut Crunchy Tofu Taco$6.00
coconut battered tofu with orange sauce topped with cabbage slaw
- Spice-rubbed Tofu Taco$5.95
blackened tofu & red bell pepper topped with cabbage slaw
- Steak Ranchero Taco$5.95
spicy steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce
- Steak Taco$5.95
marinated and grilled steak topped with pico de gallo salsa and lettuce (two tacos shown)
- Acapulco Shrimp Taco$6.00
shrimp sauteed with garlic butter, tomatoes, Parmesean cheese, onions & cilantro topped with cabbage slaw
- Shrimp Taco$6.00
shrimp sauteed with garlic butter & topped with cabbage slaw
- Chicken Verde Taco$5.75
chicken breast stewed in Salsa Verde topped with lettuce
- Grilled Chicken Taco$5.75
spice-rubbed chicken breast with lettuce & pico de gallo salsa
- Carnitas Taco$6.00
Slow roasted Pork with House made Mexican seasonings
Burritos
- Bean & Cheese Burrito$8.00
Jack & Cheddar cheeses, and vegetarian beans wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Bean, Rice & Cheese Burrito$8.00
choice of vegetarian black or pinto beans, rice & cheese
- Buenos Burrito$11.50
Grilled Ono fish with mango salsa, beans, rice, and sour cream chili sauce (this picture show added veggies to the burrito)
- Baja Burrito$11.50
San Felipe-style fried basa fish with white sauce
- Del Mar Burrito$11.50
spice-rubbed & blackened salmon fish
- Vegetarian Burrito$10.75
eggplant, mushrooms, red bell pepper and onion sauteed, optional enchilada style with chipotle salsa and cheese melted on top
- Coconut Crunchy Tofu Burrito$11.25
Plant based, coconut battered tofu with orange sauce and drizzle of sour cream chili sauce, can be made vegan upon request
- Spice-rubbed Tofu Burrito$10.75
plant based blackened tofu & red bell pepper with Sour Cream Chili sauce
- Steak Ranchero Burrito$11.50
spicy, salsa-stewed steak
- Steak Burrito$11.00
marinated and grilled steak with Pico de Gallo salsa
- Acapulco Shrimp Burrito$11.95
shrimp sautéed with garlic butter, tomatoes, parmesan cheese, onions, cilantro & spicy red pepper flakes
- Shrimp Burrito$11.50
shrimp sauteed with garlic butter
- Chicken Verde Burrito$10.75
salsa verde chicken
- Grilled Chicken Burrito$10.75
Spice-rubbed, grilled chicken, beans, rice and Pico de Gallo salsa
- Carnitas Burrito$10.95
Slow roasted Pork with House made Mexican seasonings
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
crisp romaine lettuce, house-made Caesar dressing, chicken, Mexican rice, wrapped in 12 inch flour tortilla
- Del Mar Caesar Wrap$11.50
crisp romaine with house-made Caesar dressing, blackened salmon, Mexican rice wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
- Cajun Jambalaya Wrap$12.25
shrimp, spicy sausage & Cajun rice wrapped in a 12 inch flour tortilla
- Cajun Steak Wrap$12.25
spicy steak, sausage & Cajun rice
- Chicken Ranch Wrap$11.00
crispy chicken, lettuce & ranch dressing
- Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap$11.00
Crispy chicken, lettuce, Chipotle Salsa, & Ranch dressing rolled in a flour tortilla.
Children's Plates
- Jr. Baja Fish Taco$5.95
fried fish, cabbage slaw in flour tortilla
- Jr. Quesadilla$5.50
flour tortilla folded with melted cheeses
- Jr. Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla$8.00
melted cheeses & chicken in a folded flour tortilla
- Jr. Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.00
pinto or black beans & cheeses rolled in flour tortilla
- Jr. Chicken & Cheese Wrap$8.00
chicken & melted cheeses wrapped in flour tortilla
- Jr. Crispy Chicken Strips$6.75
- Pinto beans on side$3.50
whole pinto beans, vegan, house made made from scratch
- Black beans on side$3.50
whole black beans, vegan house made from scratch
- Mexican rice on side$3.50
house made vegan rice
- Grilled Chicken on side$4.50
just chicken
Breakfast & Breakfast Burritos
- Steak Ranchero Breakfast Burrito$11.00
eggs, spicy steak, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
- Chorizo Breakfast Burrito$11.00
eggs, chorizo, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$11.00
eggs, bacon, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
- Bacon & Veggie combo Breakfast Burrito$11.00
eggs, bacon, veggies, cheese, potatoes in flour tortilla
- Vegan Breakfast Burrito$11.00
tofu, veggies, salsa & potatoes in flour tortilla
- Vegetarian Breakfast Burrito$11.00
eggs, sautéed veggies, cheese, salsa & potatoes in a flour tortilla