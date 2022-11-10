Main picView gallery

Buenos Migos 12885 Beach Blvd #5

12885 Beach Blvd #5

Stanton, CA 90680

Popular Items

Buenos Box - 3 Street Tacos
Buenos Nachos
Buenos Quesadilla

Buenos BOX

Buenos Box - 3 Street Tacos

Buenos Box - 3 Street Tacos

$13.49
Buenos Box - 2 Loaded Tacos

Buenos Box - 2 Loaded Tacos

$15.99
Buenos Box - Loaded Quesadilla

Buenos Box - Loaded Quesadilla

$15.99
Buenos Box - Birria Grilled Cheese

Buenos Box - Birria Grilled Cheese

$14.69

Tacos

2 Buenos Tacos

2 Buenos Tacos

$9.99
Solo Taco

Solo Taco

$5.49

Solo Street Taco

$2.69

3 Street Tacos

$7.99

Chicken Asado Street Taco

$2.69

Nachos

Buenos Nachos

Buenos Nachos

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

Birria Grilled Cheese

Birria Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Quesadillas

Buenos Quesadilla

Buenos Quesadilla

$9.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.29
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.99
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.99
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$1.95

Jarritos Strawberry

$2.99

UbeChata (Ube Horchata)

$4.99+

Watermelon Fresca

$4.99+

Guava Fresca

$4.99+

Desserts

Ube Churros

Ube Churros

$4.49
Plain Churro

Plain Churro

$2.99

Ube Churro A la Mode

$6.99

Sides

Salsa

Salsa

$0.50
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$8.49
Chips & Cheese

Chips & Cheese

$3.99
Guacamole

Guacamole

$2.99
Cheese Sauce

Cheese Sauce

$1.99
Chips

Chips

$2.99
Consommé

Consommé

$2.99
Street Corn

Street Corn

$4.99

Salsa (Red or Green)

$0.50

Extra Toppings

$0.50

Sauce

$0.50

Taco PLATTER

Taco Platter

$50.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Buenos Migos is a restaurant that serves Latin cuisine with an Asian flare. Customers may try such Latin specialities as tacos, nachos, quesadillas, churros, and Buenos Migos' signature Ubechata drink

Location

12885 Beach Blvd #5, Stanton, CA 90680

Directions

