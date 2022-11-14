Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Buffalo State Pizza Co. - Overland Park

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE

OVERLAND PARK, KS 66204

BYOP Cheese 18"
BYOP Slice Cheese
Full Bread Sticks

Slice 🍕

Slice Billy The Kid

$7.00

Topped with Canadian Bacon, Roma Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper and Red Onion…..Sounds good to me!!!

Slice Buffalo Bill

Slice Buffalo Bill

$7.00

Topped with House Roasted Chicken, Green Onion, Zesty Blue Cheese, Pepperoncini and Buffalo Sauce. Heck yes!!!

Slice Chicken Ranger

Slice Chicken Ranger

$7.00

Topped with House Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Roma Tomato, Green Onion and Ranch Dressing Drizzle!!

Slice Parma

$7.00

Topped with Volpi Prosciutto, House Made Caramelized Red Onion, Zesty Blue Cheese, and Grated Romano Cheese.

Slice Don Pepe

Slice Don Pepe

$7.00

topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese!

Slice El Patron

Slice El Patron

$7.00

Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Jalapeno, Roma Tomato, Fresh Cilantro, House Pickled Red onion & Valentina Taco Sauce.

Slice Green Queen

$7.00

(Veggie option) Topped with Roasted Broccoli, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach and Creamy Goat Cheese.

Slice Hawaiian 5/0

$7.00

Topped with Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Zesty Blue Cheese, Jalapeno and Green Pepper....nice Twist!!!

Slice KC Q

$7.00

Topped with Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Cilantro and BBQ Sauce

Slice La Tomatina

$7.00

(Veggie Option) Roma Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Red Sauce, Roasted Garlic and Fresh Basil.

Slice Le Royale

Slice Le Royale

$7.00

Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.

Slice Outlaw

$7.00

Topped with Marinated Anchovies, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Onion and Roma Tomato!!

Slice Pesto Pete

Slice Pesto Pete

$7.00

Topped with Roasted Chicken, Fresh Made Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Cream Cheese, Roasted Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese

Slice Stockyard

$7.00

Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!

Slice Tallgrass

$7.00

Topped with Marinated Artichokes Heart, Kalamata Olives, Mushroom, Pit Ham, Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese!!

Slice The Greek

$7.00

Topped with Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Marinated Artichokes Heart, Feta Cheese, Roma tomato and Red Onion.

Slice The Maverick

$7.00

Topped with Sliced Scimeca Meatball, Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoncini and Provolone Cheese

14" #

Billy The Kid 14"

Billy The Kid 14"

$23.00

Topped with Canadian Bacon, Roma Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Green Pepper and Red Onion!

Buffalo Bill 14"

Buffalo Bill 14"

$23.00

Topped with House Roasted Chicken, Green Onion, Zesty Blue Cheese, Pepperoncini and Buffalo Sauce.

Chicken Ranger 14"

Chicken Ranger 14"

$23.00

Topped with House Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Roma Tomato, Green Onion and Ranch Dressing Drizzle

Parma 14"

Parma 14"

$23.00

Topped with Volpi Prosciutto, House Made Caramelized Red Onion, Zesty Blue Cheese, and Grated Romano Cheese.

Don Pepe 14"

Don Pepe 14"

$23.00

topped with Pepperoni, Fresh spinach, Roma Tomatoes, House Roasted Garlic and Parmesan cheese!

El Patron 14"

El Patron 14"

$23.00

Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Jalapeno, Roma Tomato, Fresh Cilantro, House Pickled Red onion & Valentina Taco Sauce.

Green Queen 14"

Green Queen 14"

$23.00

(Veggie option) Topped with Roasted Broccoli, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Fresh Spinach and Creamy Goat Cheese.

Hawaiian 5/0 14"

Hawaiian 5/0 14"

$23.00

Topped with Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Zesty Blue Cheese, Jalapeno and Green Pepper....nice Twist!!!

KC Q 14"

KC Q 14"

$23.00

Topped with Oven Roasted Chicken, Red Onion, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Cilantro and BBQ Sauce

La Tomatina 14"

La Tomatina 14"

$23.00

(Veggie Option) Roma Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Red Sauce, Roasted Garlic and Fresh Basil.

Le Royale 14"

Le Royale 14"

$23.00

Scimeca Sausage, Pepperoni, Bacon, Green Peppers, Fresh Mushroom, Black Olives, Red Onion, Extra Cheese.

Outlaw 14"

Outlaw 14"

$23.00

Topped with Marinated Anchovies, Pepperoni, Fresh Mozzarella, Green Onion and Roma Tomato!!

Pesto Pete 14"

Pesto Pete 14"

$23.00

Topped with Roasted Chicken, Fresh Made Pesto, Sun Dried Tomato, Cream Cheese, Roasted Pine Nuts and Parmesan Cheese.

Stockyard 14"

Stockyard 14"

$23.00

Topped with Oven Roasted Ground Beef, Pepperoni, Bacon, Scimeca Sausages and Romano Cheese....our meat-lover version!

Tallgrass 14"

Tallgrass 14"

$23.00

Topped with Marinated Artichokes Heart, Kalamata Olives, Mushroom, Pit Ham, Roasted Red Pepper and Goat Cheese!!

The Greek 14"

The Greek 14"

$23.00

(Veggie option) Topped with Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Marinated Artichokes Heart, Feta Cheese, Roma tomato and Red Onion

The Maverick 14"

The Maverick 14"

$23.00

Topped with Sliced Scimeca Meatball, Spicy Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoncini and Provolone Cheese.

18" * #

Billy The Kid 18

$30.00

Buffalo Bill 18

$30.00

Chicken Ranger 18

$30.00

Di Parma 18

$30.00

Don Pepe 18

$30.00

El Patron 18

$30.00

The Greek 18

$30.00

Topped with Kalamata Olives, Green Olives, Marinated Artichokes Heart, Feta Cheese, Roma tomato and Red Onion.

Hawaiian 5/0 18

$30.00

Green Queen 18

$30.00

La Tomatina 18

$30.00

Stockyard 18

$30.00

Tallgrass 18'

$30.00

The Maverick 18

$30.00

Outlaw 18

$30.00

Pesto Pete 18

$30.00

Le Royale 18

$30.00

KC Q 18

$30.00

Sicilian 18" #

Billy The Kid Sicilian 18

$31.00

Buffalo Bill Sicilian 18

$31.00

Chicken Ranger Sicilian 18

$31.00

Di Parma Sicilian 18

$31.00

Don Pepe Sicilian 18

$31.00

El Patron Sicilian 18

$31.00

Green Queen Sicilian 18

$31.00

Hawaiian 5/0 Sicilian 18

$31.00

KC Q Sicilian 18

$31.00

La Tomatina Sicilian 18

$31.00

Le Royale Sicilian 18

$31.00

Outlaw Sicilian 18

$31.00

Pesto Pete Sicilian 18

$31.00

Stockyard Sicilian 18

$31.00

Tallgrass Sicilian 18

$31.00

The Greek Sicilian 18

$31.00

The Maverick Sicilian 18

$31.00

26" #

Billy The Kid 26

$55.00

Buffalo Bill 26

$55.00

Chicken Ranger 26

$55.00

Di Parma 26

$55.00

Don Pepe 26

$55.00

Green Queen 26

$55.00

El Patron 26

$55.00

Hawaiian 5/0 26

$55.00

La Tomatina 26

$55.00

Le Royale 26

$55.00

Pesto Pete 26

$55.00

Outlaw 26

$55.00

Stockyard 26

$55.00

Tallgrass 26

$55.00

The Maverick 26

$55.00

The Greek 26

$55.00

KC Q 26

$55.00

Specialties Calzone #

Buffalo Bill Calzone

$11.50

Chicken Ranger Calzone

$11.50

Billy The Kid Calzone

$11.50

Don Pepe Calzone

$11.50

El Patron Calzone

$11.50

The Greek Calzone

$11.50

Hawaiian 5/0 Calzone

$11.50

Green Queen Calzone

$11.50

Di Parma Calzone

$11.50

The Maverick Calzone

$11.50

Outlaw Calzone

$11.50

Tallgrass Calzone

$11.50

Stockyard Calzone

$11.50

Pesto Pete Calzone

$11.50

La Tomatina Calzone

$11.50

Le Royale Calzone

$11.50

KC Q Calzone

$11.50

Specialty GF #

Buffalo Bill Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Chicken Ranger Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Billy The Kid Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Don Pepe Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

El Patron Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

The Greek Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Hawaiian 5/0 Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Green Queen Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Di Parma Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

The Maverick Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Outlaw Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Tallgrass Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Stockyard Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Pesto Pete Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

La Tomatina Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Le Royale Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

KC Q Gluten Free 12"

$18.00

Specialty 8" Keto Crust

Buffalo Bill keto

$18.00

Chicken Ranger keto

$18.00

Billy The Kid keto

$18.00

Don Pepe keto

$18.00

El Patron keto

$18.00

The Greek keto

$18.00

Hawaiian 5/0 keto

$18.00

Green Queen keto

$18.00

Di Parma keto

$18.00

The Maverick keto

$18.00

The Outlaw keto

$18.00

The Tallgrass keto

$18.00

Stockyard keto

$18.00

Pesto Pete keto

$18.00

La Tomatina keto

$18.00

Le Royale keto

$18.00

KC Q keto

$18.00

Slice BYO

BYOP Slice Cheese

$5.00

14" BYO

BYOP Cheese 14"

$16.00

Specialties Build your own 14"**

$23.00

14" 1/2 Build your own 1/2 Specialties

$19.50

18" BYO

BYOP Cheese 18"

$20.00

Specialties Build your own 18"**

$30.00

18" 1/2 BYOP 1/2 Specialties

$25.00

Sicilian 18" BYO

BYOP Cheese Sicilian 18"

$21.00

Specialties Build your own Sicilian (18")**

$31.00

1/2 Build your own 1/2 Specialties Sicilian (18")

$26.00

26" BYO

Specialties Build your own 26"**

$55.00

1/2 Build your own 1/2 Specialties (26")

$40.00

12" Gluten Free BYO

BYOP Cheese Gluten Free 12"

$11.00

Specialties Build your own Gluten Free**

$18.00

1/2 Build your own 1/2 Specialties GF 12"

$14.50

10" Keto Crust BYO

BYOP Keto

$14.00

SpecialtIies build your own Keto

$18.00

1/2 Build your own 1/2 Specialties Keto

$16.00

The Calzone

The Calzone

$9.00

Your choice of toppings with mozzarella, ricotta, and our signature red sauce

Combos

Build Your own Combo

$13.00

Specialty Combo

$9.00

Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Kid Combo

$7.00

Extras

Full Bread Sticks

$6.50

Fromage dip

$8.75

1 Meatball

$3.00

3 Meatballs

$7.50

Chips

$1.50

Cookie

$2.25

Full Cinnamon Stick

$6.50

Single b stick

$1.50

Single Cinn Stick

$1.50

PIZZA KIT

$10.00

Sandwiches*🥪

Chicken Pamigiana Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted Chicken, Red Sauce, Provolone, Parmesan

Chicken Popper Sandwich

$10.00

Roasted Chicken, Romano, Pepperoncini, Provolone, Jalapeno

Grinder Sandwich

$10.00

Meatballs, Romano, Red Sauce, Mozzarella

The Club Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Pepperoncini, Provolone

The vinnie Sandwich

$10.00

Capicola, Pepperoni, Salami, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella

Tuscan Turkey Sandwich

$10.50

Turkey, Bacon, Pesto, Provolone

Twisted Muffulatta Sandwich

$10.50

Veggie Sandwich

$10.00

Salads 🥗

Large House

$6.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons

Small House

$5.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Croutons

Large Ceasar Salad

$8.50

Mixed Greens, Almonds, Anchovies, Romano, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Large Chef Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Pit Ham, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, red onion, Tomato & Mozzarella

Large Greek Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette

Large Antipasto Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette

small Chef Salad

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Pit Ham, Roasted Turkey, Bacon, red onion, Tomato & Mozzarella

Small Greek Salad

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Feta, Black Olive, Artichoke Hearts, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette

Small Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Mixed Greens, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini, Mozzarella, Red Onion, House Garlic Vinaigrette

Small Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Almonds, Anchovies, Romano, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

PARTY HOUSE Salad for 5

$20.00

PARTY GREEK salad for 5

$22.00

PARTY Antipasto salad for 5

$22.00

PARTY CHEF salad for 5

$22.00

PARTY CEASAR salad for 5

$22.00

Beverages 🥛

Fountain Drink

$2.25

2-Liter

$3.99

Bottle Water

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Juice

$2.19Out of stock

Milk

$2.75

Sides

Side Ranch dressing

$0.69

Side Red Sauce

$0.69

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.69

Side Blue cheese dressing

$0.69

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.69

Side Ceasar dressing

$0.69

Side house dressing

$0.69

Side Italian dressing

$0.69

Side Pesto Sauce

$0.69

Side Taco sauce

$0.69

Side White Sauce

$0.69

Side Jalapeno Ranch

$0.69

BSP BLACK T-SHIRT

BSP SMALL BLACK T-SHIRT

$20.00

BSP MEDIUM BLACK T-SHIRT

$20.00

BSP LARGE BLACK T-SHIRT

$20.00

BSP XL BLACK T-SHIRT

$20.00

$28.75 Family deal

$28.75 FAMILY DEAL

$28.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
At Buffalo State Pizza Co. we believe great pizza is more than a cheese pizza in a box, it’s about bringing people together one slice of pizza at a time. We’re proud to be part of the communities we serve, because We love people and we love pizza…..New York-style pizza to be exact. Not deep dish, Not Cracker crust, not super artisanal, just your honest, old school, “New York Style Pie”. Whether it’s our lunch special for one, a feast for the family, or a fundraiser for the community, we are here to serve you with a smile. Every time. You can’t buy Happiness, but you can buy our pizza and that’s damn close!!!

7901 SANTA FE DRIVE, OVERLAND PARK, KS 66204

