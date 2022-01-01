Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

342 Reviews

$$

2101 Summer St

Houston, TX 77007

Order Again

Popular Items

Kids Chicken Tender Basket
Wings
Just Cheese Please!

Hands Off My Apps!

Birria Nachos

$13.00

44 Farms Birria, Beer Queso, Refried Beans, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeño, Fresno Chilies, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Green Crack Salsa & Crema

Quesadilla

$13.00

Choice of Protein: Asada Steak, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Falafel, Served w/ a side of Spicy Crema, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, and Pico de Gallo

Masala Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing

Rip & Dip

$8.00

Giant Everything-Seasoned Pretzel Served w/ Beer Queso & Whole Grain Mustard

Veggie Pakoras

$5.00

Fried Juicy Bits of Veggies Breaded in Chickpea Batter Kale, Cauliflower, Onions, Jalapenos, Garlic Cloves, Mini-Pickles, Potatoes, Served w/ a Side of Ranch

Wings

$12.00+

Six or Twelve Jumbo Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub Served w/ a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots

Tx Haute Pockets

$7.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Stuffed into an Empanada then Dusted w/ Fresh Herbs & Parmesan Cheese; Served w/ Marinara Dipping Sauce

Asada Fries

$25.00+

Your Choice of Tots or Fries Topped w/ 44 Farms Asada Steak, Beer Queso, Shredded Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Queso Fresco & Pico de Gallo

Chicken Tikka Fries

$22.00+

Your Choice of Tots or Fries Topped w/ Chicken Tikka Masala, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer, Fresh Jalapenos, Cilantro, and Pico de Gallo

Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries

$12.00+

Your Choice of Tots or Fries Topped w/ Beer Queso, Smoked Chopped Applewood Bacon & Green Onions

Alief Or Two

Crispy Chicken Salad

$17.00

Fried Chicken, Baby Greens & Iceburg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons; Served w/ Avocado Ranch

Basic, Extra!

$12.00

Shaved Kale & Iceberg, Grated Parmesan, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Sundried Tomato Crunchies Tossed w/ Avocado Ranch Dressing

Mediterranean Bowl

$13.00

Hummus, Mixed Baby Greens, Marinated Chickpea, Tabbouleh, Tomato Wedges, Served on a Bed of Mixed Greens Tossed w/ Garlic Tahini Dressing

Carne Asada Taco Salad

$16.00

44 Farms Beef Fajita, Elote, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Roasted Red Salsa; Served in a Crispy Taco Shell Bowl

3-Day Pizzas

We cold ferment our pizza dough for 72 hours (same yeast as our beer!). This creates a fluffy, crisp crust w/ incredible depth of flavor

Ezzo Pepperoni

$16.00

Beef and Pork Blend Ezzo Pepperoni

Just Cheese Please!

$14.00

Pepperoni, Chopped & Screwed

$20.00

Pepperoni House-made from 44 Farms Beef, Cold-Smoked, Cured & Hand-Cranked

The Montrose

$17.00

House-made Italian Sausage, Mixed Herb Pesto, Roasted Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapenos & Cilantro

The River Oaks

$17.00

Roasted Garlic Cloves, EVOO, Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella & Topped w/ Truffle Arugula

The Woodlands

$17.00

Ezzo Pepperoni, House-made Sausage, Red Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes

Sammies & Stuff

Adult Chicken Tender Basket

$15.00

Your Choice of 4-Piece Breaded Chicken Tenders or 5 Jumbo Fried Shrimp; Served w/ Choice of Side and Dipping Sauce

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

An Order of Two Grilled & Blackened Gulf Shrimp Tacos Topped w/ Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla

Borracho Burger

$17.00

44 Farms Black Angus Beef & Chorizo Blended Patty, Beer Cheese, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion & Jalapenos

Brewhaus Burger

$15.00

44 Farms Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion w/ your choice of White Cheddar or Bleu Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Sammie

$15.00

Buttermilk Brined & Country Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped w/ Cole Slaw & Sliced Pickles; Served w/ a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Falafel Wrap

$13.00

Falafel, Hummus, Fries, Garlic Tahini, Garlic Chili Mayo, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato Wrapped In a Sundried Tomato Flour Tortilla

Smokehaus Burger

$16.00

44 Farms Black Angus Beef, Sliced Pickles, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Onions & Figaro BBQ

Lil' Buffs (10 & Under)

Kids Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

2-Piece Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders Served With Choice of Dipping Sauce. Includes Choice of Side and Drink.

Mini Quesadillas

$10.00

4 Pieces, Choice of Cheese or Add Chicken, Includes Side and Drink

Pizza Kids

$10.00

Half of Our Homemade 3-Day Pizza Dough, Topped with Red Sauce and Mozzarella. Option of Cheese or Pepperoni. Includes Side and Drink.

A La Carte Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Waffle-Cut Potato Chips

$4.00

Ranch-Dusted and Homemade

Onion Rings

$4.00

Beer-Battered and Homemade

Coleslaw

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Spring mix, heirloom cherry tomatoes, and red onion slices

BBQ Chicharrones

$4.00

Queso 4oz

$2.00

Our Homemade 1836 Beer Cheese

Add A Sauce (2oz)

Side of Avocado Ranch

$1.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Beer Queso

$1.00

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.00

Side of Buffalo

$1.00

Side of Chili Lime Riata

$1.00

Side of Cilantro Lime

$1.00

Side of Garlic Chili Mayo

$1.00

Side of Green Crack Salsa

$1.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Mango Habanero

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00

Side of Tahini Ranch

$1.00

Side of Truffalo

$1.00

Side of Whole Grain Mustard

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverage

Soda 16oz

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea 16oz

$3.00

Milk 16oz

$3.00

Michelada W/ Soda 16oz

$3.00

Shirts

BuffBrew Tee Artichoke S

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Artichoke M

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Artichoke L

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Artichoke XL

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Artichoke XXL

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Coral S

$22.00

BuffBrew Tee Coral M

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Coral L

$22.00Out of stock

BuffBrew Tee Coral XL

$22.00

BuffBrew Tee Coral XXL

$22.00

Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee S

$28.00Out of stock

Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee M

$28.00Out of stock

Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee L

$28.00Out of stock

Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee XL

$28.00

Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee XXL

$28.00Out of stock

Glassware

10th Anniversary Pint Glass

10th Anniversary Pint Glass

$8.00
4th of July Color Change Cup

4th of July Color Change Cup

$3.00

Please let us know which color you would like when you order.

X-Mas in July - 11th Annual (16oz)

$7.00
8th Anniversary Snifter (16oz)

8th Anniversary Snifter (16oz)

$5.00

Koozies

10-Year Ann. Koozie

10-Year Ann. Koozie

$2.00

Stickers

Crush City Sticker

Crush City Sticker

$2.00
Dreamsicle Sticker

Dreamsicle Sticker

$2.00Out of stock

6-Pack

Great White Buffalo, 1836, Wake ‘n’ Bake, Dreamsicle, Crush City IPA, Lighten Up!
Crush City 6pk

Crush City 6pk

$9.00

Mandarina cruises a smooth malt body from sip to swallow with a resinous, herbal follow up, finishing crisp and bright. This fun, easy drinking and approachable IPA is an H-Town classic.

Crush City Mango 6pk

Crush City Mango 6pk

$10.00

Our flagship easy-drinking IPA, now w/ mandarina, mango & mosaic hops

Crush City Mosaic 6pk

$10.00

Brewery Exclusive -- Crush City Mosaic 6-pack

Crush City Tropical 6pk

$10.00

Brewery Exclusive - Crush City Tropical 6-pack

Dreamsicle 6pk

Dreamsicle 6pk

$9.00

The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.

Lighten Up! 6pk

Lighten Up! 6pk

$9.00

With heaps of 2-Row & malted wheat creating a sweet yet clean base, just the right touch of Hallertau Mittelfruh & Cascade hops liven up each sip with a subtle fruity finish you can enjoy again & again.

More Cowbell 6pk

More Cowbell 6pk

$12.00

Double IPA w/ bright & citrusy hops Proceeds go to the Walken / Ferrell 2024 campaign

Wake n Bake 6pk

Wake n Bake 6pk

$9.00

Rich coffee aroma as fragrant as your morning pot with a residual vanilla sweetness and a smooth crisp body.

12-Pack

Crush City IPA
Best Of The Best 12pk

Best Of The Best 12pk

$12.00

A Mixed Variety Pack of The Best of BuffBrew! Contains Three of Each: Crush City IPA, Lighten Up!, Wake & Bake, and Dreamsicle.

Crush City Variety 12pk

Crush City Variety 12pk

$18.00Out of stock

A Remix IPA Variety Pack of our fun, easy drinking & approachable Crush City IPAs! Contains Three of Each: Crush City IPA, Mango Crush City IPA, Tropical Crush City IPA & Mosaic Crush City IPA.

Bombers 22oz

Gingerbread Stout, Pecan Pie, Vanilla Mocha Sunset, Turtle Murder, German Chocolate Cake, Bananas Foster, Beez Nutz, Peneappel, Pineappel, Pineappel
Big Black Cowbell 22oz

Big Black Cowbell 22oz

$15.00

Immense dark chocolate flavors commingle with roasted coffee on a strong malt backbone.

Black Raz 22oz

Black Raz 22oz

$15.00

Predominately raspberry and subtle cherry up front. Lighter mouthfeel from the Madagascar Vanilla, with a clean full-bodied finish from the dark chocolate malt.

Comrade Cowbell 22oz

Comrade Cowbell 22oz

$15.00

Resinous pine and bright cherry play battle with the soft toffee sweetness. The complex malt body is dry hopped to balance bitter and juicy into a satisfying clean/smooth finish.

Figaro 22oz

Figaro 22oz

$15.00

Figs contribute a rich, round earthiness to the malt’s dark fruit & raisin flavors, singing bass while the traditional, Belgian quad yeast strain pepper and spicy fruit flavors.

Gingerbread Stout 22oz

Gingerbread Stout 22oz

$15.00

Sweet, Creamy, Roasty Stout w/ Nutmeg, Cinnamon & Cloves

Lenin's Revenge 22oz

Lenin's Revenge 22oz

$15.00

The hulking grain bill, featuring roasted barley, creates a smooth mouthfeel. Cascade and Willamette hops perfectly contradict each other, giving way to the fresh floral notes on the front nose, while the Belgian yeast strain provides a bone-dry, dark finish.

Maple Chili Jam 22oz

Maple Chili Jam 22oz

$15.00

Maple Chili Jam kicks off sweet, the nose is fresh blackberries and raspberries, which quickly melds into a smoky full-bodied malt before ending with a touch of warm heat from Aleppo and Chipotle chilies.

Morning Wood 22oz

Morning Wood 22oz

$15.00

Expect roasty toasty coffee and dark chocolate at the beginning with a caramelized, warm vanilla finish.

Pineappel 22oz

Pineappel 22oz

$14.00

Expect fresh pineapple notes upfront, a rounded malt flavor with spicy and floral components and a pleasantly dry finish. The tripel style is deceivingly smooth - this patio sipper packs a strong punch.

Red Velvet Stout 22oz

Red Velvet Stout 22oz

$15.00

Hint of cherries intermingling with a malt-forward, dark chocolate explosion. Finishing dry and savory, this beer is best enjoyed slightly chilled.

Smoke on the Bayou 22oz

Smoke on the Bayou 22oz

$15.00

Look for huge caramel, brown sugar, molasses & toffee flavors in the mouthfeel. Then the smoke subtly cuts the sweetness with a savory balance on the finish.

Thin Mint Stout 22oz

Thin Mint Stout 22oz

$14.00Out of stock

Bright, invigorating aromatics of fresh mint greet your nose. Chocolate follows secondary from the roasty stout base. Vanilla was added to enrich the perception of creamy chocolate. The mint and cocoa retain their presence throughout the palate with a strong backbone to hold the mint up.

Turtle Murder 22oz

Turtle Murder 22oz

$15.00

Pecans on the nose with a caramel mouthfeel followed by chocolate, peanut butter and vanilla.

Vanilla Mocha Sunset 22oz

Vanilla Mocha Sunset 22oz

$15.00

Heavy aromatic notes of Amaya coffee up front, subtle hints of vanilla, and dark chocolate malt for a full-bodied finish.

Singles

CRUSH CITY (12OZ)

CRUSH CITY (12OZ)

$2.00

Mandarina cruises a smooth malt body from sip to swallow with a resinous, herbal follow up, finishing crisp and bright. This fun, easy drinking and approachable IPA is an H-Town classic.

CRUSH CITY MANGO (12oz)

CRUSH CITY MANGO (12oz)

$3.00

Our flagship easy-drinking IPA, now w/ mandarina, mango & mosaic hops

CRUSH CITY MOSAIC (12oz)

$3.00

CRUSH CITY TROPICAL (12oz)

$3.00
DREAMSICLE (12OZ)

DREAMSICLE (12OZ)

$2.00

The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.

LIGHTEN UP (12OZ)

LIGHTEN UP (12OZ)

$2.00

With heaps of 2-Row & malted wheat creating a sweet yet clean base, just the right touch of Hallertau Mittelfruh & Cascade hops liven up each sip with a subtle fruity finish you can enjoy again & again.

MORE COWBELL (12OZ)

MORE COWBELL (12OZ)

$2.00

Double IPA w/ bright & citrusy hops Proceeds go to the Walken / Ferrell 2024 campaign

WAKE N BAKE (12OZ)

WAKE N BAKE (12OZ)

$2.00

Rich coffee aroma as fragrant as your morning pot with a residual vanilla sweetness and a smooth crisp body.

Red Wine

Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Josh Legacy Red Blend

$28.00

Aquinas Pinot Noir

$25.00

White Wine

Whitehaven Sauviognon Blanc

$30.00

Barone Fini Pinot Grigio

$25.00

Unsullied Chardonnay

$25.00

LaMarca Prosecco

$30.00

Blush Wine

Fleur de Mer Rose

$30.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Beer & Food To Go!

Website

Location

2101 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co. image

