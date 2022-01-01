- Home
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
342 Reviews
$$
2101 Summer St
Houston, TX 77007
Popular Items
Hands Off My Apps!
Birria Nachos
44 Farms Birria, Beer Queso, Refried Beans, Shredded Cabbage, Pickled Onions, Fresh Jalapeño, Fresno Chilies, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, Green Crack Salsa & Crema
Quesadilla
Choice of Protein: Asada Steak, Grilled Chicken, Shrimp or Falafel, Served w/ a side of Spicy Crema, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Onions, and Pico de Gallo
Masala Fried Cauliflower
Crispy Aromatic Cauliflower, Fresh Jalapeños, Cilantro, Drizzled w/ Tahini Ranch Dressing
Rip & Dip
Giant Everything-Seasoned Pretzel Served w/ Beer Queso & Whole Grain Mustard
Veggie Pakoras
Fried Juicy Bits of Veggies Breaded in Chickpea Batter Kale, Cauliflower, Onions, Jalapenos, Garlic Cloves, Mini-Pickles, Potatoes, Served w/ a Side of Ranch
Wings
Six or Twelve Jumbo Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub Served w/ a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese, Celery & Carrots
Tx Haute Pockets
Ezzo Pepperoni, Mozzarella, Stuffed into an Empanada then Dusted w/ Fresh Herbs & Parmesan Cheese; Served w/ Marinara Dipping Sauce
Asada Fries
Your Choice of Tots or Fries Topped w/ 44 Farms Asada Steak, Beer Queso, Shredded Cheese, Pickled Jalapenos, Queso Fresco & Pico de Gallo
Chicken Tikka Fries
Your Choice of Tots or Fries Topped w/ Chicken Tikka Masala, Chili Lime Raita, Paneer, Fresh Jalapenos, Cilantro, and Pico de Gallo
Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries
Your Choice of Tots or Fries Topped w/ Beer Queso, Smoked Chopped Applewood Bacon & Green Onions
Alief Or Two
Crispy Chicken Salad
Fried Chicken, Baby Greens & Iceburg Lettuce, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar, Cornbread Croutons; Served w/ Avocado Ranch
Basic, Extra!
Shaved Kale & Iceberg, Grated Parmesan, Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Sundried Tomato Crunchies Tossed w/ Avocado Ranch Dressing
Mediterranean Bowl
Hummus, Mixed Baby Greens, Marinated Chickpea, Tabbouleh, Tomato Wedges, Served on a Bed of Mixed Greens Tossed w/ Garlic Tahini Dressing
Carne Asada Taco Salad
44 Farms Beef Fajita, Elote, Pico De Gallo, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Roasted Corn, Roasted Red Salsa; Served in a Crispy Taco Shell Bowl
3-Day Pizzas
Ezzo Pepperoni
Beef and Pork Blend Ezzo Pepperoni
Just Cheese Please!
Pepperoni, Chopped & Screwed
Pepperoni House-made from 44 Farms Beef, Cold-Smoked, Cured & Hand-Cranked
The Montrose
House-made Italian Sausage, Mixed Herb Pesto, Roasted Mushrooms, Pickled Jalapenos & Cilantro
The River Oaks
Roasted Garlic Cloves, EVOO, Herbed Ricotta, Mozzarella & Topped w/ Truffle Arugula
The Woodlands
Ezzo Pepperoni, House-made Sausage, Red Onions, Red & Green Bell Peppers, & Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Sammies & Stuff
Adult Chicken Tender Basket
Your Choice of 4-Piece Breaded Chicken Tenders or 5 Jumbo Fried Shrimp; Served w/ Choice of Side and Dipping Sauce
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
An Order of Two Grilled & Blackened Gulf Shrimp Tacos Topped w/ Cole Slaw, Pickled Red Onion, Queso Fresco, Jalapeno Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
Borracho Burger
44 Farms Black Angus Beef & Chorizo Blended Patty, Beer Cheese, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion & Jalapenos
Brewhaus Burger
44 Farms Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion w/ your choice of White Cheddar or Bleu Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Sammie
Buttermilk Brined & Country Fried Chicken Breast Tossed in Buffalo Sauce Topped w/ Cole Slaw & Sliced Pickles; Served w/ a Side of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing
Falafel Wrap
Falafel, Hummus, Fries, Garlic Tahini, Garlic Chili Mayo, Shredded Lettuce & Tomato Wrapped In a Sundried Tomato Flour Tortilla
Smokehaus Burger
44 Farms Black Angus Beef, Sliced Pickles, White Cheddar, Crispy Fried Onions & Figaro BBQ
Lil' Buffs (10 & Under)
Kids Chicken Tender Basket
2-Piece Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders Served With Choice of Dipping Sauce. Includes Choice of Side and Drink.
Mini Quesadillas
4 Pieces, Choice of Cheese or Add Chicken, Includes Side and Drink
Pizza Kids
Half of Our Homemade 3-Day Pizza Dough, Topped with Red Sauce and Mozzarella. Option of Cheese or Pepperoni. Includes Side and Drink.
A La Carte Sides
Add A Sauce (2oz)
Side of Avocado Ranch
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side Beer Queso
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Buffalo
Side of Chili Lime Riata
Side of Cilantro Lime
Side of Garlic Chili Mayo
Side of Green Crack Salsa
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Jalapeno Remoulade
Side of Mango Habanero
Side of Marinara
Side of Ranch
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Tahini Ranch
Side of Truffalo
Side of Whole Grain Mustard
Non-Alcoholic Beverage
Shirts
BuffBrew Tee Artichoke S
BuffBrew Tee Artichoke M
BuffBrew Tee Artichoke L
BuffBrew Tee Artichoke XL
BuffBrew Tee Artichoke XXL
BuffBrew Tee Coral S
BuffBrew Tee Coral M
BuffBrew Tee Coral L
BuffBrew Tee Coral XL
BuffBrew Tee Coral XXL
Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee S
Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee M
Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee L
Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee XL
Chalky Mint Comfort Logo Tee XXL
Glassware
Koozies
6-Pack
Crush City 6pk
Mandarina cruises a smooth malt body from sip to swallow with a resinous, herbal follow up, finishing crisp and bright. This fun, easy drinking and approachable IPA is an H-Town classic.
Crush City Mango 6pk
Our flagship easy-drinking IPA, now w/ mandarina, mango & mosaic hops
Crush City Mosaic 6pk
Brewery Exclusive -- Crush City Mosaic 6-pack
Crush City Tropical 6pk
Brewery Exclusive - Crush City Tropical 6-pack
Dreamsicle 6pk
The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.
Lighten Up! 6pk
With heaps of 2-Row & malted wheat creating a sweet yet clean base, just the right touch of Hallertau Mittelfruh & Cascade hops liven up each sip with a subtle fruity finish you can enjoy again & again.
More Cowbell 6pk
Double IPA w/ bright & citrusy hops Proceeds go to the Walken / Ferrell 2024 campaign
Wake n Bake 6pk
Rich coffee aroma as fragrant as your morning pot with a residual vanilla sweetness and a smooth crisp body.
12-Pack
Best Of The Best 12pk
A Mixed Variety Pack of The Best of BuffBrew! Contains Three of Each: Crush City IPA, Lighten Up!, Wake & Bake, and Dreamsicle.
Crush City Variety 12pk
A Remix IPA Variety Pack of our fun, easy drinking & approachable Crush City IPAs! Contains Three of Each: Crush City IPA, Mango Crush City IPA, Tropical Crush City IPA & Mosaic Crush City IPA.
Bombers 22oz
Big Black Cowbell 22oz
Immense dark chocolate flavors commingle with roasted coffee on a strong malt backbone.
Black Raz 22oz
Predominately raspberry and subtle cherry up front. Lighter mouthfeel from the Madagascar Vanilla, with a clean full-bodied finish from the dark chocolate malt.
Comrade Cowbell 22oz
Resinous pine and bright cherry play battle with the soft toffee sweetness. The complex malt body is dry hopped to balance bitter and juicy into a satisfying clean/smooth finish.
Figaro 22oz
Figs contribute a rich, round earthiness to the malt’s dark fruit & raisin flavors, singing bass while the traditional, Belgian quad yeast strain pepper and spicy fruit flavors.
Gingerbread Stout 22oz
Sweet, Creamy, Roasty Stout w/ Nutmeg, Cinnamon & Cloves
Lenin's Revenge 22oz
The hulking grain bill, featuring roasted barley, creates a smooth mouthfeel. Cascade and Willamette hops perfectly contradict each other, giving way to the fresh floral notes on the front nose, while the Belgian yeast strain provides a bone-dry, dark finish.
Maple Chili Jam 22oz
Maple Chili Jam kicks off sweet, the nose is fresh blackberries and raspberries, which quickly melds into a smoky full-bodied malt before ending with a touch of warm heat from Aleppo and Chipotle chilies.
Morning Wood 22oz
Expect roasty toasty coffee and dark chocolate at the beginning with a caramelized, warm vanilla finish.
Pineappel 22oz
Expect fresh pineapple notes upfront, a rounded malt flavor with spicy and floral components and a pleasantly dry finish. The tripel style is deceivingly smooth - this patio sipper packs a strong punch.
Red Velvet Stout 22oz
Hint of cherries intermingling with a malt-forward, dark chocolate explosion. Finishing dry and savory, this beer is best enjoyed slightly chilled.
Smoke on the Bayou 22oz
Look for huge caramel, brown sugar, molasses & toffee flavors in the mouthfeel. Then the smoke subtly cuts the sweetness with a savory balance on the finish.
Thin Mint Stout 22oz
Bright, invigorating aromatics of fresh mint greet your nose. Chocolate follows secondary from the roasty stout base. Vanilla was added to enrich the perception of creamy chocolate. The mint and cocoa retain their presence throughout the palate with a strong backbone to hold the mint up.
Turtle Murder 22oz
Pecans on the nose with a caramel mouthfeel followed by chocolate, peanut butter and vanilla.
Vanilla Mocha Sunset 22oz
Heavy aromatic notes of Amaya coffee up front, subtle hints of vanilla, and dark chocolate malt for a full-bodied finish.
Singles
CRUSH CITY (12OZ)
Mandarina cruises a smooth malt body from sip to swallow with a resinous, herbal follow up, finishing crisp and bright. This fun, easy drinking and approachable IPA is an H-Town classic.
CRUSH CITY MANGO (12oz)
Our flagship easy-drinking IPA, now w/ mandarina, mango & mosaic hops
CRUSH CITY MOSAIC (12oz)
CRUSH CITY TROPICAL (12oz)
DREAMSICLE (12OZ)
The peel and puree of Valencia oranges delivers a more identifiable orange character. The bright citrus cuts through the smooth vanilla creating a decadent depth of flavor. A burst of sweet orange on the nose, Hallertau Hops give this blonde ale tempered aromatic qualities while the Pilsner and Light Munich malt backbone provide a crisp, crushable finish.
LIGHTEN UP (12OZ)
With heaps of 2-Row & malted wheat creating a sweet yet clean base, just the right touch of Hallertau Mittelfruh & Cascade hops liven up each sip with a subtle fruity finish you can enjoy again & again.
MORE COWBELL (12OZ)
Double IPA w/ bright & citrusy hops Proceeds go to the Walken / Ferrell 2024 campaign
WAKE N BAKE (12OZ)
Rich coffee aroma as fragrant as your morning pot with a residual vanilla sweetness and a smooth crisp body.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Beer & Food To Go!
2101 Summer St, Houston, TX 77007