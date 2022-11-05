Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch

Buffalo & Bergen

48 Reviews

$$

240 Massachusetts Ave NE

Washington, DC 20002

Popular Items

Specials

$11.00Out of stock

california style burrito with your choice of griddled steak or deli spiced brisket, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, pepperjack & crispy french fries.

$15.50

pastrami lox, scallion cream cheese, tomato, hot peppers & cucumbers

Bagels

$1.75
$19.00

A Mixed Bag of 12 (+1) Bagels

$10.00

A Mixed Bag of 6 Bagels

$3.25
$4.00
$5.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

$4.50

griddle scrambled egg on a...

$6.00

griddle scrambled egg & cheese on a...

$7.75

griddle scrambled egg & cheese with meat (or plant based substitute) on a... (bacon, egg & american cheese pictured)

$6.25

griddle scrambled egg & meat (or plant based substitute) on a...

$6.25

meat (or plant based substitute) & cheese on a...

$10.25

turnpiked turkey, scrambled egg, ‘murica cheese, bacon, deli mustard and lettuce

$12.75

ham, sausage, bacon, scrambled egg, american cheese, apricot jelly

$11.25

fried egg, carnitas-styled pulled pork, pickled peppers, avocado, manchego cheese, sliced avocado

$12.75

pastrami, corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, and Russian dressing with a fried egg

$11.00

scrambled egg, pepperjack, spinach, griddled steak & pico in a flour tortilla w/ red salsa

$10.50

fried egg, mixtress-made pesto, fresh mozzarella, sopressatta

$13.50

14 hour smoked brisket (1/4 lbs), scrambled egg, american cheese, caramelized onions & side horseradish mayo on ciabatta bread

Sandwiches

$1.75

If it's really good, we might steal it!

$11.75

cream cheese, capers, red onions & fresh lox

$14.75

"The Original" with Bacon

$10.00

Carnitas style pulled pork, spicy pickled peppers, manchego cheese, and avocado

$9.00

swiss, smoked gouda, cheddar

$10.50

turkey, bacon, mixtress-made pesto, mozzarella & tomato

$8.50

veggie cream cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cucumber, avocado

$10.25

cheese whipped with roasted red peppers, shredded cheddar, spices), bacon, lettuce, tomato

$10.50

Fajita-marinated chicken, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on your choice of bagel

$13.25

fresh lox, maple-pecan cream cheese & bacon

$11.00

fresh ahi tuna roasted in olive oil & tossed with mayo, red onion, celery & lime juice (served cold)

$8.00

bacon, jalapeño cream cheese

$8.00

bacon, scallion cream cheese

$8.00

bacon, maple-pecan cream cheese

$12.50+

griddle steak, extra American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce & mayo

$18.00

1/2 pound of house cured and smoked pastrami with cole slaw & mustard on seeded rye bread

$12.50+

house cured and smoked pastrami served hot w/ sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, a touch of "turnpike"

$12.50+
$8.75
$17.00

Spreads, Fish & Meats

$5.00

8oz tub, enough for about 3 - 4 bagels.

$7.00

8oz tub, enough for about 3-4 bagels

$17.00+

cold smoked atlantic salmon, lightly cured with salt, sugar & dill

$17.00+

Bourbon & Brown Sugar Cured Gravlax

$17.00+

cold smoked atlantic salmon w/ pastrami spices.

$16.00+

slow cooked for 24 hours over wood.

$20.00+

classic NY style pastrami smoked for 14 hours & steamed to order.

$17.00+

fresh ahi tuna roasted in olive oil & tossed with mayo, red onion, celery & lime juice

Knishes

$7.00

dough stuffed with potato, onion, and other fillings (pictured "turnpiked" with butter, garlic & parsley)

Soups, Sides & Salads

$2.50
$5.00
$10.00

3 potato latkes with bourbon applesauce, creme fraiche & chives

$5.00

thinly sliced baked bagel chips served with a side of pimento dip

$10.00+

lemongrass chicken stock, house made duckfat matzo balls

$12.00

fresh baby spinach & romaine w/ hard boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese, red onion, grape tomatoes & avocado, served with red wine vinaigrette

$3.00
$5.00

5 strips

$4.00
$3.50

2 Patties

$3.50

2 Patties

COCKTAILS

$10.00

award-winning secret recipe, but we can tell you there IS vodka in it

$21.00

B&B bloody mary topped w/ our favorite lox bagel- the original- on everything.

$8.00

the NEW rose

$9.00

that OG brunch classic

Red Eye-Rish

$12.00

jamespm coldbrew irish whiskey, bailey's irish cream, and coffee served hot or cold

$13.00

gin lane victoria's pink gin, lemon, hibiscus infused contratto bianco vermouth, champagne

$10.00

ko gin, green chartreuse, apple, lemon, bitters

$11.00

cruzan blackstrap, ancho reyes, chocolate, almond milk

$12.00

makers mark, pumpkin, lemon, egg white foam

$14.00

aperol, blanco vermouth, ko rye whiskey, orange bitters

$10.00

flor de cana white rum, pineapple cardamom, mint, lime

$13.00

maker's mark, pear, bitters

$13.00

atlas ponzi ipa, pear, lemon

$13.00Out of stock

skyy vodka, lemon juice, iced tea, mint

FROZEN Tequila Sunrise-ish

$13.00

...& Tonic

$9.00

Martini

$11.00

Gin Rickey

$10.00

Negroni

$12.00

Margarita

$11.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Manhattan

$11.00

Mule

$11.00

BEER

$10.00
$9.00
$9.00
$9.00
$9.00
$9.00

Bubbles!

$9.00+

Non-Vintage, Metode Charmat

COFFEE / TEA

$2.75
$3.75
$2.50
$3.50
$5.00
$6.00
$4.00
$3.50
$3.50
$3.00

Small Milk

$3.00

SODA

Hand-Crafted Soda

$5.00
$5.50

Cream Soda

$5.50

Ice Cream Float

$7.00

Black Cow

$6.50

White Cow

$6.50

Brown Cow

$6.50

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.50

Still Water Can

$2.75

JUICE / LEMONADE

Juice

$6.50+

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$6.00

Hot Apple Cider

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Bagels, Sandwiches, Cocktails, Hugs & Knishes

Website

Location

240 Massachusetts Ave NE, Washington, DC 20002

Directions

