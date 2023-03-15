Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Buffalo Bill's Brewery

2,317 Reviews

$$

1082 B St

Hayward, CA 94541

FOOD

Small Bites

Buffalo Poppers

Buffalo Poppers

$15.00Out of stock

Oven roasted jalapeños stuffed with queso cotija and wrapped in a flaky golden brown crust. Served with our Homemade ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$19.00Out of stock

Oven roasted and grilled chicken wings, cilantro, bleu cheese dressing. Choice of homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ or homemade spicy buffalo sauce.

Buffalo Nachos

Buffalo Nachos

$18.00Out of stock

Homemade tortilla chips, melted jack & aged cheddar, black beans, marinated jalapeños, sour cream, fresh salsa.

Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$13.00Out of stock

Sliced fresh zucchini, breaded & fried golden brown. Served with our homemade Cucumber dipping sauce.

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Appetizer

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries Appetizer

$12.00Out of stock

Served with Ranch Dressing.

French Fries Appetizer

French Fries Appetizer

$10.00Out of stock

Scrunchie App

$10.00Out of stock

House Made Fried Pickles

$14.00Out of stock

Served with our Housemade Cucumber Dipping Sauce

Hummus, Olives, & Pita

$19.00Out of stock

Housemade Pita Chips, served with hummus ad gourmet Castelvetrano & Cerignola Olives

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Romaine hearts, homemade croutons, Grana Padanno, fresh lemon, homemade Caesar dressing. Served with roasted garlic baguette.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Spinach & mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, calamata olives, red onion, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herb balsamic vinaigrette.

Del Fuego Salad

Del Fuego Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Romaine hearts, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, roasted red peppers, toasted pumpkin seeds, cotija cheese, spicy chipotle dressing, and homemade tortilla strips.

Pizzas

The Taz Pizza

The Taz Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Charbroiled chicken breast, fresh pineapple, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce, mozzarella.

Chicken Sausage Pizza

Chicken Sausage Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Homemade Pesto, Apples, Mozzarella, Chicken Sausage, and topped with Paprika.

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella, basil, tomato.

Combination Pizza

Combination Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Pepperoni, bell peppers, black olives, crimini mushrooms, mozzarella, minced garlic.

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Sliced pepperoni, mozzarella.

Cheese Pizza

$17.00Out of stock
Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Calamata Olives, Feta & Mozzerella Cheese, Fresh Pesto Sauce, Fresh Basil

Tex Mex Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

Pork Carnitas, Refried Beans, Mozzarella, Jalapeños, Green Tomatillo Salsa

Specialty

Barbacoa Tacos

Barbacoa Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Served with a side of homemade tortilla chips.

Bacon Onion Burger

Bacon Onion Burger

$22.00Out of stock

1/2 lb natural beef cooked medium, Applewood smoked bacon, aged cheddar, crispy onion strings, homemade Tasmanian Devil BBQ sauce, stacked w/ onion, tomato, mixed greens. Pretzel bun. Served with french fries on the side.

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Peppered pastrami brisket, New York-style sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, homemade horseradish, mayonnaise, brown mustard, black olive relish, on Odessa Rye. Served with french fries on the side.

Bill’s Burger

Bill’s Burger

$20.00Out of stock

1/2 lb natural beef cooked medium, cheddar Cheese, stacked w/ onion, tomato,, mixed greens. Pretzel bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast coasted in homemade spicy buffalo sauce, topped with pepper jack cheese, bacon, spring mix, tomato and onion. Served on a ciabtta bun with a side of homemade ranch. Served with french fries on the side.

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast coated in fresh pesto sauce, provolone cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and spring mix. Served on a ciabatta bun with a side of french fries.

Soup in Sourdough Bread Bowl

Soup in Sourdough Bread Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Soup of the day in a sourdough bread bowl.

Kids

Mini Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00Out of stock
Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.00Out of stock

Served with a side of fries and homemade ranch dressing.

BEER TO-GO/Retail

6-Packs & 4-Packs

Ruby in the Sky 4-Pack CANS

Ruby in the Sky 4-Pack CANS

$13.00
BLK Pumpkin 4-Pack CANS

BLK Pumpkin 4-Pack CANS

$13.00
Pumpkin Ale 4-Pack CANS

Pumpkin Ale 4-Pack CANS

$13.00
Tasmanian Devil 4-Pack CANS

Tasmanian Devil 4-Pack CANS

$13.00
Orange Blossom Cream Ale 6-Pack

Orange Blossom Cream Ale 6-Pack

$10.99

Crowler

Buffalo Beer CROWLER

Buffalo Beer CROWLER

$13.00

Ricochet Red CROWLER

$13.00

Hayward Hefe CROWLER

$13.00

Tasmanian Devil CROWLER

$13.00

Mikey's Oatmeal Stout CROWLER

$13.00

Bill's Pilsner CROWLER

$13.00

Alimony CROWLER

$13.00

Orange Blossom CROWLER

$13.00

Jug

New Jug w/ Alimony Ale 64OZ

$24.00

New Jug w/ Hayward Hefe 64 OZ

$24.00

New Jug w/ Buffalo Beer 64 OZ

$24.00

New Jug w/ Ricochet Red 64 OZ

$24.00

New Jug w/ Tasmanian Devil Ale 64 OZ

$24.00

New Jug w/ Mikey's Oatmeal Stout 64 oz

$24.00

New Jug w/ Bill's Pils 64 OZ

$24.00

Merch

Take home a piece of beer history! If you would like to have merch items shipped within the US, select take-out, add "US Shipping" to cart, and include your address in your order notes! Cheers!
Beanie

Beanie

$20.00
B.B. Pint Glass

B.B. Pint Glass

$7.00
B.B. 12oz Glass

B.B. 12oz Glass

$6.00
4oz Glass

4oz Glass

$5.00
Snap Back

Snap Back

$25.00
BBB Shirt

BBB Shirt

$25.00
Bill's Book

Bill's Book

$20.00
Bottle Opener

Bottle Opener

$7.00
BBB Zip-Up Hoodie

BBB Zip-Up Hoodie

$48.00
BBB Camper Mug

BBB Camper Mug

$8.00
BBB Dog Bandanas

BBB Dog Bandanas

$5.00
BBB Koozie

BBB Koozie

$6.00
Old School (Green) Pin

Old School (Green) Pin

$7.00
Buffalo Bills Pin

Buffalo Bills Pin

$7.00
Taz Pin

Taz Pin

$7.00

US Shipping

$8.00

Add this to cart if you would like merch items shipped to you within the US! Select "Takeout" at checkout and be sure to include your mailing address in the order comments! Does not qualify for beer or food orders.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are America's First Brewpub! Perhaps no other brewery better personifies the maverick attitude of the microbrewing industry than Buffalo Bill’s Brewery. One of the first brewpubs in America, started in 1983, Buffalo Bill’s helped launch the U.S. craft beer movement.

1082 B St, Hayward, CA 94541

