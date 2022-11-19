Buffalo Bill's Steak House
650 Main Street
Monroe, CT 06468
Appetizers
6 Wings
Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
10 Wings
Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
20 Wings
Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.
50 Wings
50 Pieces Of Our Crispy Fried Chicken Wings. Served with a Pint of Dressing, Celery & Carrots.
Party Tray Of Wings
Oven ready Full Catering Size Tray of Crispy Fried Wings (85-90pc) With your Choice of Sauce. Served with 32oz of blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots.
6 Boneless
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
10 Boneless
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
20 Boneless
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.
50 Boneless Wings
"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with a Pint Of Dressing & Celery & Carrots.
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Tenders Fried & Served with Honey Mustard.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers
Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce.
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Chicken Chunks, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Cheddar on a Bed of Crispy Fries.
Dirty Fries
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Short Rib, Cheddar, Chili Sauce & Green onion on a Bed of Crispy Fries.
Basket Fries
A Large Portion Of our Delicious French Fries!!
Basket Onion Rings
Basket Sweet Fries
Fried Calamari
Fresh Calamari Lightly Battered & Fried. Served with Marinara Sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce.
Potato Skins
Crispy Potato Skins Topped with Cheddar, Bacon & Fresh Pico de Gallo. Served with Sour Cream.
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla Grilled & Stuffed with Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Fresh Pico & Black Olives.
Spinach Dip
Creamy Dip Made with Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & a Blend of Cheeses. Served with Corn Chips.
Nachos
Crispy Corn Chips, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served with Sides Of Salsa, sour Cream, Olives, Fresh Pico & Jalapeños. Add Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Chili, or BBQ Pork For an Additional Charge.
Soup & Salads
French Onion Soup
Caramelized Onions, Garlic Toasted Croutons, Beef Broth, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese.
Loaded Potato Soup
Creamy Potato Soup with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives.
Chili Bowl
Hearty Chili Beef Soup, Topped with Cheddar & Sour Cream. Served with Corn Chips.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Fresh Greens & Blue Cheese Dressing.
Caesar Salad
Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese.
California Salad
Crisp Field Greens, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Cranberries & Balsamic Vinaigrette.
House Salad
Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber & Shredded Carrots With your choice of dressing.
Spring Salad
Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Candied Walnuts & Balsamic Glaze.
Stuffed Avocado
Avocado Halved, Stuffed with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil EVOO & Balsamic Glaze.
Wedge Burger Salad
Wedged Iceberg, Black Angus Burger, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Diced Pickle & Onion. Topped with Thousand Island Dressing.
Burgers
Classic Burger
8oz Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, Topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Fries Or Onion Ring & Pickle.
Beyond Good Burger
Plant Based Burger, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Field Greens & Balsamic Glaze.
Breakfast Burger
8oz Burger, Melted Cheddar, Crispy Bacon & Fried Egg.
Buffalo Blue Burger
8oz Burger, Melted Blue Cheese & Buffalo Sauce.
California Burger
8oz Burger, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, American Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce & Tomato
Cheese Burger Wrap
Chili Cheese Burger
8oz Burger, House Chili, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato.
Cowboy Burger
Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Mushroom & Onions.
Cuban Burger
8oz Burger, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Spicy Mustard & Dill Pickles.
French Onion Burger
8oz Burger, Caramelized Onion, Horseradish Aioli, Melted Swiss & Mozzarella Cheese.
Goat Burger
8oz Burger, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Field Greens & Balsamic Glaze.
Italian Burger
8oz Burger, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Glaze.
Mexican Burger
8oz Burger, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapenos, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
8oz Burger, Sautéed Onion & Mushrooms.
West Coast Burger
8oz Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onion & Chipotle Aioli.
Sandwiches & Sliders
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressing.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressing. In your Choice of White or Wheat Flour Wraps.
Caprese Sliders
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese. Stuffed in a Flour Wrap.
Chicken Parm Grinder
Chicken Cutlet, House Made Marinara Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella Cheese.
Philly Cheese Sandwich
Shaved Ribeye Steak, Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Melted American Cheese.
Pulled Pork Sliders
Reuben Sandwich
Short Rib Sliders
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Short Rib & Melted Cheddar on Ciabatta Sliders.
Grill Chicken Sandwich
Flat Breads
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
Buffalo Chicken, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese on Garlic Naan Bread
Margherita Flat Bread
Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Marinara & Basil On Garlic Naan Bread.
Mashed Potato Flat Bread
Crispy Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potato & Melted Mozzarella On Garlic Naan Bread
Philly Flat Bread
Shaved Steak, Grilled Onion & Cheddar Cheese on Garlic Naan Bread.
Pulled Pork Flat Bread
Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ & Cheddar on Garlic Naan Bread
Reuben Flat Bread
Short Rib Flat Bread
Bourbon BBQ Glazed Short Rib & Melted Cheddar on Garlic Naan Bread
Vegeterian Flat Bread
Fresh Grilled Vegetables, Pesto & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with balsamic Glaze.
Entrees
1/2 Rack Ribs
Fall of the Bone Baby Back Ribs, Smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, With 2 Sides of Your Choice.
Baseball Sirloin
10oz Thick Cut Sirloin, Grilled to Your liking & 2 Sides.
Cajun Chicken Alfredo
Cajun Style Grilled & Alfredo Sauce, Served over Fettuccini with a Side of Garlic Bread.
Fiesta Chicken
Crispy Chicken Cutlet Topped with a White Banana & Cherry Pepper Sauce over Pasta.
Four Cheese Ravioli
Full Rack Ribs
Fall of the Bone Baby Back Ribs, Smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, With 2 Sides of Your Choice.
New York Strip
16oz New York Strip Grilled to Your liking & 2 Sides of Your Choice
Tequila Chicken
Sautéed Chicken Breast in a Spicy Tequila Sauce served with Rice & Vegetables.
Fish & Chips
Steak Burrito
Lemon Chicken
Sides & Extras
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Cole Slaw
Pint Dressing 16oz
Pint Sauce 16oz
Side Caesar
Side Celery & Carrots
Side Chili
Side Dressing 2oz
Side Dressing 4oz
Side Fries
Side Grilled Vegetable
Side Onion Rings
Side Rice
Side Salad
Side sauce 2oz
Side Sauce 4oz
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side Mashed Potato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
650 Main Street, Monroe, CT 06468