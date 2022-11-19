Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Bill's Steak House

650 Main Street

Monroe, CT 06468

Appetizers

6 Wings

$6.99

Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

10 Wings

$9.99

Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

20 Wings

$17.99

Lightly Breaded & Crispy Fried Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce. Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch.

50 Wings

$42.99

50 Pieces Of Our Crispy Fried Chicken Wings. Served with a Pint of Dressing, Celery & Carrots.

Party Tray Of Wings

$73.99

Oven ready Full Catering Size Tray of Crispy Fried Wings (85-90pc) With your Choice of Sauce. Served with 32oz of blue cheese or ranch, celery & carrots.

6 Boneless

$6.99

"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

10 Boneless

$9.99

"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

20 Boneless

$17.99

"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

50 Boneless Wings

$39.99

"Boneless Wings"... Chicken breast chunks, Battered and Breaded with Panko Crumbs, Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce, Served with a Pint Of Dressing & Celery & Carrots.

Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Chicken Tenders Fried & Served with Honey Mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Crispy All White Meat Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Our Buffalo Sauce.

Buffalo Fries

$12.99

Buffalo Chicken Chunks, Blue Cheese Crumbles & Cheddar on a Bed of Crispy Fries.

Dirty Fries

$13.99

Bourbon BBQ Glazed Short Rib, Cheddar, Chili Sauce & Green onion on a Bed of Crispy Fries.

Basket Fries

$5.99

A Large Portion Of our Delicious French Fries!!

Basket Onion Rings

$5.99

Basket Sweet Fries

$5.99

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Fresh Calamari Lightly Battered & Fried. Served with Marinara Sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Served with Marinara Sauce.

Potato Skins

$8.99

Crispy Potato Skins Topped with Cheddar, Bacon & Fresh Pico de Gallo. Served with Sour Cream.

Quesadilla

$9.99

Flour Tortilla Grilled & Stuffed with Cheddar. Served with Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Fresh Pico & Black Olives.

Spinach Dip

$10.99

Creamy Dip Made with Spinach, Artichoke Hearts & a Blend of Cheeses. Served with Corn Chips.

Nachos

$9.99

Crispy Corn Chips, Melted Cheddar Jack Cheese, Served with Sides Of Salsa, sour Cream, Olives, Fresh Pico & Jalapeños. Add Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Chicken, Chili, or BBQ Pork For an Additional Charge.

Soup & Salads

French Onion Soup

$4.99

Caramelized Onions, Garlic Toasted Croutons, Beef Broth, Mozzarella & Swiss Cheese.

Loaded Potato Soup

$5.99

Creamy Potato Soup with Bacon, Cheddar & Chives.

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Hearty Chili Beef Soup, Topped with Cheddar & Sour Cream. Served with Corn Chips.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Crispy Fried Buffalo Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Fresh Greens & Blue Cheese Dressing.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Hearts of Romaine, Classic Caesar Dressing, Garlic Croutons & Parmesan Cheese.

California Salad

$12.99

Crisp Field Greens, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Cranberries & Balsamic Vinaigrette.

House Salad

$6.99

Iceberg & Romaine Lettuce with Tomato, Cucumber & Shredded Carrots With your choice of dressing.

Spring Salad

$10.99

Mixed Greens, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Candied Walnuts & Balsamic Glaze.

Stuffed Avocado

$11.99

Avocado Halved, Stuffed with Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil EVOO & Balsamic Glaze.

Wedge Burger Salad

$12.99

Wedged Iceberg, Black Angus Burger, Tomato, Cheddar, Bacon, Diced Pickle & Onion. Topped with Thousand Island Dressing.

Burgers

Our Burgers are Made of 8oz Certified Black Angus Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, on Toasted a Brioche Bun & Your Choice of Fries or Onion Rings. Gluten Free Bun & Other Sides available for an additional charge.

Classic Burger

$7.99

8oz Certified Black Angus Beef Burger, Topped with Lettuce & Tomato. Served with Fries Or Onion Ring & Pickle.

Beyond Good Burger

$13.99

Plant Based Burger, Goat Cheese, Avocado, Field Greens & Balsamic Glaze.

Breakfast Burger

$12.99

8oz Burger, Melted Cheddar, Crispy Bacon & Fried Egg.

Buffalo Blue Burger

$11.99

8oz Burger, Melted Blue Cheese & Buffalo Sauce.

California Burger

$13.99

8oz Burger, Crispy Bacon, Avocado, American Cheese, Onion Strings, Lettuce & Tomato

Cheese Burger Wrap

$11.99

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.99

8oz Burger, House Chili, Melted Cheddar, Lettuce & Tomato.

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Mushroom & Onions.

Cuban Burger

$12.99

8oz Burger, Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Red Onion, Spicy Mustard & Dill Pickles.

French Onion Burger

$13.99

8oz Burger, Caramelized Onion, Horseradish Aioli, Melted Swiss & Mozzarella Cheese.

Goat Burger

$13.99

8oz Burger, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Field Greens & Balsamic Glaze.

Italian Burger

$11.99

8oz Burger, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Glaze.

Mexican Burger

$11.99

8oz Burger, Bacon, Cheddar, Jalapenos, Spicy Aioli, Lettuce & Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

8oz Burger, Sautéed Onion & Mushrooms.

West Coast Burger

$13.99

8oz Burger, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Bacon, Red Onion & Chipotle Aioli.

Sandwiches & Sliders

Sandwiches & Sliders Served with Your Choice of French Fries Or Onion Rings. Other Side Options Available for an Additional Charge.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Cutlet, Lettuce, Tomato & Blue Cheese Dressing. In your Choice of White or Wheat Flour Wraps.

Caprese Sliders

$11.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Fresh Romaine, Grilled Chicken, Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Cheese. Stuffed in a Flour Wrap.

Chicken Parm Grinder

$11.99

Chicken Cutlet, House Made Marinara Sauce, & Melted Mozzarella Cheese.

Philly Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Shaved Ribeye Steak, Sautéed Onion & Peppers, Melted American Cheese.

Pulled Pork Sliders

$12.99

Reuben Sandwich

$11.99

Short Rib Sliders

$12.99

Bourbon BBQ Glazed Short Rib & Melted Cheddar on Ciabatta Sliders.

Grill Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Flat Breads

All of Our Flat Breads are Made on Toasted Garlic Naan Bread.

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken, Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese on Garlic Naan Bread

Margherita Flat Bread

$9.99

Fresh Mozzarella, Garlic, Marinara & Basil On Garlic Naan Bread.

Mashed Potato Flat Bread

$11.99

Crispy Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potato & Melted Mozzarella On Garlic Naan Bread

Philly Flat Bread

$11.99

Shaved Steak, Grilled Onion & Cheddar Cheese on Garlic Naan Bread.

Pulled Pork Flat Bread

$11.99

Slow Roasted Pulled Pork, Sweet Baby Rays BBQ & Cheddar on Garlic Naan Bread

Reuben Flat Bread

$12.00

Short Rib Flat Bread

$12.99

Bourbon BBQ Glazed Short Rib & Melted Cheddar on Garlic Naan Bread

Vegeterian Flat Bread

$11.99

Fresh Grilled Vegetables, Pesto & Mozzarella Cheese Topped with balsamic Glaze.

Entrees

1/2 Rack Ribs

$16.99

Fall of the Bone Baby Back Ribs, Smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, With 2 Sides of Your Choice.

Baseball Sirloin

$23.99

10oz Thick Cut Sirloin, Grilled to Your liking & 2 Sides.

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Cajun Style Grilled & Alfredo Sauce, Served over Fettuccini with a Side of Garlic Bread.

Fiesta Chicken

$15.99

Crispy Chicken Cutlet Topped with a White Banana & Cherry Pepper Sauce over Pasta.

Four Cheese Ravioli

$13.00

Full Rack Ribs

$19.99

Fall of the Bone Baby Back Ribs, Smothered in Sweet Baby Rays BBQ Sauce, With 2 Sides of Your Choice.

New York Strip

$24.99

16oz New York Strip Grilled to Your liking & 2 Sides of Your Choice

Tequila Chicken

$14.99

Sautéed Chicken Breast in a Spicy Tequila Sauce served with Rice & Vegetables.

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Steak Burrito

$13.00

Lemon Chicken

$15.00

Sides & Extras

Baked Potato

$2.50

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.50

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Pint Dressing 16oz

$4.00

Pint Sauce 16oz

$4.00

Side Caesar

$2.50

Side Celery & Carrots

$2.50

Side Chili

$2.00

Side Dressing 2oz

$1.00

Side Dressing 4oz

$2.00

Side Fries

$2.00

Side Grilled Vegetable

$2.50

Side Onion Rings

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Salad

$2.50

Side sauce 2oz

$1.00

Side Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.00

Side Mashed Potato

$2.50

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Jr Burger

$6.99

Jr Pasta

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

BLT

$6.99

Desserts

Lava Cake

$5.00

Apple Crisp

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Skillet

$5.00

Weekly Specials

Corned Beef Dinner

$14.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$9.00

Cowboy Burger

$13.00

Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Sautéed Mushroom & Onions.

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Shrimp & Chicken Fradiablo

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
650 Main Street, Monroe, CT 06468

