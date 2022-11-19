Restaurant header imageView gallery

BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO

1,407 Reviews

$$

7245 WHITE OAK RD

GARNER, NC 27529

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

10 Wings
20 Wings
14" Large Pizza

Beverages

Beverages

$2.75

Starters

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Finely diced mushrooms, peppers & onions, shaved ribeye & mozzarella. Drizzled with Thai sauce (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)

Fresh Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00

Fresh jalapeno halves stued with cream cheese, cheddar & bacon w/ Southwest ranch & BBQ drizzle

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Fresh, NEVER FROZEN, hand-cut block of mozzarella, seasoned, breaded & deep fried W/ Marinara & Fresh Tomatoes Slices

Fried Pickles

$9.50

Buttermilk battered dill pickle chips / Ranch

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.50

Housemade garlic bread, melted mozzarella w/ Marinara

Bacon Cheese Fries

$11.00

Crinkle-cut fries, mozzarella & cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch

Buffalo Dip

$11.00

Cheddar & cream cheese blend mixed with chopped celery, blue cheese crumbles, medium bualo sauce and seasoned shredded chicken w/ Tortilla chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$11.00

Mozzarella & cream cheese blend mixed with spinach, artichokes and a bit of red pepper flakes / Tortilla Chips or Flatbread (Ingredients cannot be removed or substituted)

Macho Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla chips, housemade chili with beans, jalapenos, diced tomatoes & black olives / Nacho Cheese or Shredded Cheddar / Salsa & Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, seasoned grilled chicken, white queso, pico de gallo, jalapenos, tomatoes & black olives / Sour cream drizzle

Steak Quesadilla

$12.00

Tortilla, shaved ribeye, cheddar, mozzarella, pepper jack, sautéed mushrooms, onions & peppers / Salsa & Sour Cream

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Tortilla, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce, mozzarella / Celery & Carrots / Ranch or Blue Cheese

Chips & Queso

$5.50

White queso & tortilla chips

Chips & Salsa

$4.50

Mild Salsa & tortilla chips

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs - Half Rack

$17.00

Tender baby back pork ribs, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side

Baby Back Ribs - Full Rack

$28.00

Tender baby back pork ribs, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side

Baked Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Rotini pasta, housemade cheese sauce, cheddar, garlic toast

Memphis Mac

$11.00

Mac & Cheese w/ pulled pork, BBQ sauce, crumbled bacon, cheddar / colesaw / garlic toast

Lasagna - Small

$10.00

Tradional meat sauce, marinara, mozzarella / garlic toast

Lasagna - Large

$15.00

Tradional meat sauce, marinara, mozzarella / garlic toast

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$14.00

Penne pasta tossed in alfredo, broccoli, marinated chicken breast / garlic toast

Fish Fry

$15.00

10 oz haddock in Yuengling beer batter / tartar sauce / coleslaw / Choice of Side

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos filled with blacked haddock, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Two tacos filled with fried or blackened grilled shrimp, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips

Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos filled with blackened grilled chicken, cheddar, sauteed onions / queso / avocado / pico de gallo / lettuce / diced tomato / sour cream / tortilla chips

Wings n Things

10 Wings

$15.00

Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)

20 Wings

$28.00

Choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)

40 Wings

$54.00

Choice of wings sauce (up to 4) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (4)

1/2# Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or tartar sauce

1/2# Boneless Wings

$12.00

Choice of wings sauce (1) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (1)

1# Boneless Wings

$21.00

Choice of wings sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch or blue cheese (2)

1/2# Tenders (no side)

$10.50

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1)

1# Tenders (no side)

$19.00

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (up to 2) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (2)

1/2# Tenders Combo w/ Side

$12.00

Plain or tossed in choice of wing sauce (1) / Choice of ranch, blue cheese or honey mustard (1) / Choice of Side

Sandwiches & Wraps

"THE" Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, pepper jack, jalapeno cream cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Breaded chicken breast, choice of wing sauce, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, onion, Costanzo roll / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Breaded chicken tenders, choice of wing sauce, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Ranch or Blue Cheese / Choice of Side

Cheesesteak Sub

$12.00

Choice of beef or chicken, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers & onions, American-Swiss blend, Constanzo roll / Choice of Side

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Marinated grilled chicken, zesty Caesar dressing, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, flour tortilla / Choice of Side

Chicken Parm Sand

$13.50

Breaded chicken breast, mozzarella, marinara, Costanzo roll/ Choice of Side.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Breaded chicken tenders, ranch, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, flour tortilla / Choice of Side

Prime Rib on Garlic Bread

$15.00

Shaved prime rib, provolone, fried onion strings, garlic bread Costanzo sub roll / Au jus / Choice of Side

Super Club Sandwich

$12.00

Ham, turkey, cheddar, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, grilled Texas Toast (double decker) / Choice of Side

Tommy's All American

$12.00

Shaved turkey, American, crumbled bacon, ranch, toasted sourdough / Choice of Side

Burgers

BYO Burger

$11.00

Choice of 8 oz 100% beef patty, 6 oz grilled chicken breast or Gardenburger veggie patty (not vegan), lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of toppings for additional charge / Choice of Side

A.B.T. Burger

$13.00

Avocado, bacon, tomato, A-1 steak sauce / Choice of Side

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side

Loaded Burger

$13.00

American, crumbled bacon, fried onion strings, A-1 steak sauce, sour cream / Choice of Side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Swiss, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side

Western Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, BBQ sauce, fried onion strings, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles / Choice of Side

BYO Pizza

9" Cheese Pizza

$8.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)

12" Med Pizza

$12.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.50 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)

14" Large Pizza

$16.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella / Additional Toppings for $1.75 (White base for $1 extra - blend of ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil)

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$8.50

Specialty Pizzas

12" Half and Half

$16.75

14" Half and Half

$21.00

10" Half and Half (GF)

$11.00

Choose 2 Specialty pizzas and toppings (different bases will blend in the middle) GLUTEN FREE CRUST

9" Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.50

12" Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.75

14" Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.00

10" Gluten Free Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger PIzza

$11.00

9" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$10.50

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.75

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.00

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

10" Gluten Free BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

BBQ sauce base, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon, onions, BBQ sauce drizzle

9" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.75

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

10" Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Blue cheese base, mozzarella, diced fried chicken, medium buffalo sauce

9" Cheese Fry Pizza

$10.50

12" Cheese Fry Pizza

$16.75

14" Cheese Fry Pizza

$21.00

10" Cheese Fry Pizza

$11.00

9" Fly'n Hawaiian

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

12" Fly'n Hawaiian

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

14" Fly'n Hawaiian

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

10" Gluten Free Fly'n Hawaiian

$11.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, ham, bacon, pineapple, cherries

9" Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$10.50

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

12" Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$16.75

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

14" Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$21.00

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

10" Gluten Free Jack'd Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Southwest ranch base, mozzarella, cheddar, seasoned chicken, bacon, onions

9" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$10.50

Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon

12" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$16.75

Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon

14" Mac & Cheese Pizza

$21.00

Mac & Cheese, mozzarella, cheddar, bacon

9" Meatlovers

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

12" Meatlovers

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

14" Meatlovers

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

10" Gluten Free Meatlovers

$11.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausauge, ham, bacon, meatballs

9" Perfect Pizza

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

12" Perfect Pizza

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

14" Perfect Pizza

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

10" Gluten Free Perfect Pizza

$11.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, black olives, banana peppers

9" Poppers Pizza

$10.50

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

12" Poppers Pizza

$16.75

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

14" Poppers Pizza

$21.00

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

10" Gluten Free Poppers Pizza

$11.00

Jalapeno cream cheese base, mozzarella, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, bacon, BBQ sauce & Southwest ranch drizzle

9" Spinach Dip Pizza

$10.50

12" Spinach Dip Pizza

$16.75

14" Spinach Dip Pizza

$21.00

10" Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

9" Supreme

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

12" Supreme

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

14" Supreme

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

10" Gluten Free Supreme

$11.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers

9" Veggie

$10.50

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

12" Veggie

$16.75

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

14" Veggie

$21.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

10" Gluten Free Veggie

$11.00

Homemade pizza sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, spinach

Salads

BBQ Chicken Ranch Salad

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, tortilla strips, cheddar, crumbled bacon / Ranch & BBQ drizzle

Buffalo Salad

$11.00

Boneless wings or grilled chicken, choice of wing sauce, romaine & iceberg, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onion, cheddar

California Chicken Salad

$11.00

Marinated grilled chicken, romaine & iceberg, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, red onion, almond slivers, Craisins / Choice of Salad Dressing

Chef Salad

$11.00

Romaine & Iceberg, diced ham, crumbled bacon, cheddar & swiss, hardboiled egg, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini / Choice of Salad Dressing

Caesar Salad

$8.75

Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan / Add Grilled Chicken - $3, Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp $5

Large House Salad

$8.75

Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing

Side Caesar

$5.00

Romaine & iceberg, zesty Caesar dressing, croutons, shredded parmesan

House Salad

$5.00

Romaine & Iceberg, shredded carrots, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, croutons / Choice of Salad Dressing

Soups

Housemade Chili - Cup

$4.00

Housemade chili (contains beer & beans) topped with cheddar

Baked Potato Soup - Cup

$4.00

Housemade baked potato soup topped with cheddar & bacon

French Onion Soup - Cup