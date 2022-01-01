Buffalo Chophouse

Chicken Wings - Dozen

$15.95

There’s only one way to do chicken wings, and that’s the way we do them in Buffalo. Fried fresh to order, always crispy and juicy. Tossed in one sauce: Classic Buffalo (Mild, Med, Hot), Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Sweet Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan. Served with blue cheese, celery and carrot.