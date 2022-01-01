Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Chophouse

918 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard

Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Starters

Chicken Wings - Dozen

$15.95

There’s only one way to do chicken wings, and that’s the way we do them in Buffalo. Fried fresh to order, always crispy and juicy. Tossed in one sauce: Classic Buffalo (Mild, Med, Hot), Mango Habanero, Bourbon BBQ, Sweet Teriyaki, Garlic Parmesan. Served with blue cheese, celery and carrot.

Chicken Wings - Half Dozen

$8.95

Bang-Thai Shrimp

$11.95

Bite-sized shrimp flash fried, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, dusted with coconut, sesame seeds, and green onion.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$7.95

A Buffalo-NY classic dish. A mild pepper split and stuffed with Italian sausage and cheeses, atop a red sauce.

Jalapeno Fries

$8.95

Fresh French-cut jalapenos, battered, breaded and lightly fried to a crisp. Doused with cheddar cheese sauce, jalapeno bacon and green onion. Served with ranch for dipping.

Ahi Tuna

$14.95

Glazed with a teriyaki sauce, crusted with toasted sesame seeds, seared. Served with a cucumber salad and wasabi sauce.

Smoked Mahi Dip

$12.95

We get the mahi-mahi from a smoke house in Pompano and add just a few simple ingredients so all the flavor comes through. Served with a plate of relishes and crackers.

Soups and Salads

Mushroom Bisque - Cup

$6.95

Mushroom Bisque - Bowl

$9.95

Lobster Bisque - Cup

$6.95

Lobster Bisque - Bowl

$9.95

Roasted Red Pepper - Cup

$6.95

Roasted Red Pepper - Bowl

$9.95

Chophouse Salad

$10.95

Baby lettuces, arugula, baby spinach, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, mango fillets, dried cherries, feta cheese and our signature house dressing, a raspberry zinfandel vinaigrette.

Classic Wedge

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, apple wood-smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, diced vine-ripe tomato, red onion and blue cheese dressing.

Chopped BLT

$7.95

Green leaf lettuce, tomato, apple wood-smoked bacon, shredded cheddar and croutons

Garden Salad

$8.95

Mixed baby greens, tomatoes, cucumber, carrot, thinly sliced radish, red onion

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Crisp Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, croutons and topped with our shaved cheese blend of parmesan, romano, asiago

Small Chophouse Salad

$5.95

Small Garden Salad

$4.95

Small Caesar Salad

$4.95

Steaks and Chops

Bison NY Strip 12oz

$45.95

Ribeye 12oz

$36.95

Certified Black Angus, cut to order, hand-trimmed, well marbled and aged

Ribeye 16oz

$44.95

Certified Black Angus, cut to order, hand-trimmed, well marbled and aged

Beef Tenderloin Filet 8oz

$38.95

Certified Black Angus

NY Strip 12oz

$33.95

Certified Black Angus, cut to order, hand-trimmed, well marbled and aged

NY Strip 16oz

$41.95

Certified Black Angus, cut to order, hand-trimmed, well marbled and aged

Brasstown Sirloin 10oz

$26.95

Certified Angus, all natural, lean, incredible flavor

Brasstown Sirloin 5oz

$19.95

Certified Angus, all natural, lean, incredible flavor

Pork Chop

$25.95

Single bone Berkshire chop gently grilled over an open flame

Porterhouse 22oz

$52.95

Porterhouse 26oz

$58.95

Certified Black Angus, beautifully marbled.

Other Entree

Grilled Meatloaf

$18.95

We take a 12oz slice of our famous bacon wrapped meatloaf and finish it on the grill to get it a little crispy and a little smoky then, add a thick gravy that’s loaded with mushrooms. Choice of one side

Fresh Pan-seared Salmon

$24.95

Harvested in the cold pristine and protected waters of the Faroe Islands

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.95

Blanketed with prosciutto, asparagus and smoked gouda cheese. Choice of one side

Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo

$24.95

Colossal shrimp sautéed in garlic butter, then tossed with al dente fettuccine in a creamy garlic alfredo sauce.

Burgers

Angus Steak Burger

$13.95

Brasstown Burger

$14.95

Wagyu Burger

$16.95

Better than Prime beef. Will melt in your mouth

Bison Burger

$18.95Out of stock

Free range, grass-fed, just plain delicious

Burger Slider Trio

$16.95

One of each slider-sized Wagyu, Angus and Bison with smoked gouda and a bacon onion-jam

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck

$14.95

The famous Buffalo, NY sandwich. Slow-roasted Angus beef on a kummelweck (caraway seed & pretzel salt) bun, au jus and horseradish (reg or creamy) on the side. Includes choice of side and a pickle.

Cheese Steak

$17.95

Slow-roasted beef, grilled onions, green peppers, mushrooms in a crusty hoagie roll with melted provolone.

Prime Rib Sandwich

$18.95

Thinly shaved slices of slow-roasted prime rib in a crusty hoagie roll with garlic aioli, provolone cheese

Rueben

$14.95

Tender corned beef on buttered and grilled marble rye with Swiss, sauerkraut and dressing

Pastrami

$16.95

Served on marbled rye, we add Swiss cheese and grilled onions. You choose the mustard.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Fresh chicken breast seasoned and grilled over an open flame. Served on fresh ciabatta

Wecksday

$14.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$5.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.95

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Hot Dog

$5.95

Kids Pasta

$5.95

Kids Fish-n-Chips

$5.95

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95

Kids PB&J

$5.95

Kids Pizza

$5.95

Sides

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Parm Mashed Potatoes

$2.95

Chophouse Trinity

$2.95

Baked Potato

$2.95

Veg of Day

$2.95

Horsey Cheddar Mashed Potato

$2.95

Grilled Asparagus

$3.95

Creamed Spinach

$5.95

Sweet Potato Wedges

$4.95

Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin

$4.95

Mac N Cheese

$4.95

Onion Rings

$3.95

Red Cabbage

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.95Out of stock

Crimini Mushrooms

$5.95

Glazed Brussels

$5.95

Twiced Baked Sweet Potato

$4.95

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.95Out of stock

7 layers of fantastically delicious moist cake, cream cheese frosting, walnuts, toasted coconut.

Molten Chocolate Cake

$8.95

Spongy and moist chocolate cake filled with a warm chocolate ganache and a scoop of vanilla ice cream

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Creamy peanut butter filling in a chocolate crust and covered with chunks of peanut butter cups.

Apple & Fruit Pie

$6.95

Slices of Granny Smith apples with strawberries, rhubarb, raspberries, and blackberries

NY Cheescake

$5.95

Our incredible cheesecake may remind you of some famous deli in NYC. Made completely by hand in house.  Creamy smooth.  Richly dense. Absolutely delicious.

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Harvey Wallbanger Cake

$7.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

918 Southwest Gatlin Boulevard, Port St Lucie, FL 34953

Directions

