A map showing the location of Buffalo Creek Bar & Grill 4717 Clinton St

Buffalo Creek Bar & Grill 4717 Clinton St

No reviews yet

4717 Clinton St

West Seneca, NY 14224

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Loaded Nachos

$12.99

Seasoned chips, sharp cheddar, olives, jalapenos, salsa, and sour cream.

Big Bar Pretzel

$10.99

Served with beer cheese and mustard

Sweet Thai Chili Shrimp

$11.99

Fried shrimp tossed in thai chili sauce. Wasabi dipping sauce upon request.

Chef's Creek Rolls

$12.99

Hand rolled and stuffed with sausage, sweet peppers, onions, cheese, and onions. Served with a marinara dipping sauce.

House-made Pizza Rolls

$12.99

Hand rolled with pepperoni and mozzarella. Served with a marinara dipping sauce.

Tater Tot Poutine

$12.99

Crispy tots, rich beef gravy, and fresh melted cheese curds.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Breaded and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Basket of Fries

$4.99

Wings & Fingers

Chicken Wings

$15.99+

Served with celery and housemade bleu cheese

Chicken Fingers

$15.99

5 Fingers served with fries.

Soups & Salads

Fench Onion Soup

$7.99

House Specialty Banana Pepper

$3.99+

Buffalo banana pepper with chicken.

Caesar Salad

$12.99

Grilled romaine hearts, served with creamy caesar, housemade croutons, and a parmesan crisp

Buffalo Creek Cob

$15.99

Bleu cheese crumbles, fresh bacon bits, boiled egg, onion, tomato, and shredded carrots over iceberg wedge with your choice of dressing

Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$16.99

Mixed greens topped with garlic parm fries and marinated steak with your choice of dressing

Black & Bleu Salad

$16.99

Blackened chicken with house blended cajun. Served over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.

Side Salad

$3.00

New England Clam Chowder

$3.99+

Sandwiches

Beef on Weck

$13.99

Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Huge Panko Chicken Breast

$15.99

Panko crusted chicken, fried until crispy, topped with bacon, provolone, and cranberry mayo. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.99

Shaved pot roast on sourdough smothered in housemade gravy. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Steak in the Grass Sandwich

$18.99

6oz of filet, grilled, and covered with mushrooms, red peppers, spinach, and melted provolone on a seasoned baguette. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99

Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Burgers

Bleu Burger

$16.99

8oz blended pattie, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, and crumbly bleu cheese. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.99

8oz blended pattie, smothered with in carmelized mushrooms, onions, and topped with melted swiss cheese. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Cracked Bacon Burger

$16.99

8oz blended pattie, topped with chef's cracked bacon, housemade tabasco onion straws, lettuce, and tomato. Your choice of cheese. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Traditional Cheeseburger

$14.99

8oz blended pattie with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Your choice of cheese. Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Served with fries, slaw, and a pickle

Flatbreads

Cheese & Pepperoni Flatbread

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$13.99

Pulled Pork Flatbread

$13.99

Pulled pork, granny smith apples, and sharp cheddar cheese.

Entrees

Baby Back Ribs

$16.99

Chicken Cabernet

$16.99

Boneless chicken breast, sauteed w/ mushrooms, and finished with a rich cabernet demi glaze. Served with veggie and choice of side

Beef Pot Pie

$13.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.99

Chicken Alfredo

$15.99

Plain Alfredo

$13.99

Kids

Sahlen's Hot Dog

$7.99

Includes fries and a beverage

Kids Fingers

$7.99

Includes fries and a beverage

Goey Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Includes fries and a beverage

Noodles

$7.99

Includes fries and a beverage

Clams

Raw Clams

$16.99

Steamed Clams

$16.99

Clams Casino

$16.99

Desert

Lazy Cheesecake

$7.99

Brownie Bomb

$7.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$7.99

Extras/Sides

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Cran Mayo

$1.00

Side/Extra Dressing

$0.50

Side Gravy

$2.00

Extra Beer Cheese

$1.00

Specials (11/15)

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.99+

Open Face Hot Beef

$12.99

Served with fries and glazed carrots.

Slider & Wings

$13.99

Giant Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Beer

Bucket Special

$12.00

Blue Light DFT

$3.50

Coors LT DFT

$3.50

Blue Moon DFT

$5.00

EBC Blueberry DFT

$6.00

Yuengling DFT

$3.50

Genesee Cran Orange

$3.50

K2 Squish the Fish

$7.50

Pumking

$7.00

Hayburner

$6.00

Sam Seasonal

$5.50

42N Asylum Porter

$7.50

Blue BTL

$3.50

Blue Lt BTL

$3.50

Bud BTL

$3.50

Bud Lt BTL

$3.50

Coors Lt BTL

$3.50

Miller Lt BTL

$3.50

Mich Ultra BTL

$3.50

Molson BTL

$3.50

Corona BTL

$5.50

Corona Lt BTL

$5.50

Busch Lt CAN

$2.50

Blue N/A

$4.00

Redbridge GF

$5.50

Guiness

$6.50

Lou IPA Can

$7.50

PBR

$3.00

Sierra Nevada IPA

$6.00

Blue Lt

$12.00

Yuengling

$12.00

Coors Lt

$12.00

Genesse Cran Orange

$12.00

Blue Moon

$14.00

Sam Ocktoberfest

$17.50

EBC Blueberry

$18.50

Hayburner

$18.50

Liquor

Well SHOT

$4.00

Well DRINK

$4.50

Well DBL

$7.50

Call SHOT

$6.00

Call DRINK

$6.50

Call DBL

$9.50

Top SHOT

$8.00

Top DRINK

$8.50

Top DBL

$13.50

Seltzers

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Nutrl

$6.00

Seltzer Bucket Special (Trly & Wht Clw)

$20.00

Wine

Cabernet

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

White Zin

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Ciders

Blackbird

$6.50

Clarksburg Shout

$6.50

Hamburg Pumpkin Spice

$7.50

Cocktails

Apple Cider Mule

$8.00

Shanky's Irish Float

$8.00

Peach Tea

$7.00

Boozy Berry

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$8.00

Mojito

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

7 Up

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon Sweet Tea

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Coffee

$2.00

Water

Apple Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4717 Clinton St, West Seneca, NY 14224

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

