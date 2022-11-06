- Home
Buffalo Creek Brewing
181 Reviews
$$
360 Historical Ln
Long Grove, IL 60047
4-Packs Beer
4-Pack Angelic Helles
Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.
4-Pack Half Nelson
Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.
4-Pack Long Grove Lager
Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.
4-Pack Marrvelous
Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.
4-Pack Obligatory
West Coast IPA bittered with Centennial and dry hopped with Azacca, Citra and Amarillo. This IPA is malt forward with a burst of citrus and dried pineapple. While we remain focused on creating great German and Belgian styled beers, we have listened to the ever-growing customer requests for an outstanding IPA. Enjoy!!
4-Pack Red Headed Stepchild
*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.
4- Packs Craft Soda
Cases of BCB Beer
Angelic Helles Case (24, 16oz Cans)
Half Nelson Case (24, 16oz Cans)
Long Grove Lager (24, 16oz Cans)
Marrvelous Case (24, 16oz Cans)
Obligatory Case (24, 16oz Cans)
Red Headed Stepchild Case (24, 16oz Cans)
Growler
42K Growler
This beer is named for the water connection fee imposed during our build out. It’s a lot of $$, but better than running a brewery on well water. Each batch made is slightly different because we let two yeast strains battle it out for most malt consumed.
Angelic Helles Growler
Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.
Bad Move Growler
Black Hoof Growler
Lightly carbonated, refreshing hard seltzer made with pure water and natural flavors. Designed to be ultra clean with no aftertaste for those who want more from a hard seltzer. Be a Buffalo and charge into the storm.
Buffalo Kriek Growler
Belgian Wit kettle soured and fermented with 400+ pounds of sweet Michigan cherries. A blissful experience for your taste buds.
Cherry Rasp Growler
Cherry Rasp is a unique, full of flavor, and limited edition beer. Based off of the famous Brown's Brewing Company Cherry Razz beer, buckets of juicy whole, crushed cherries and raspberries are combined with a strong amber ale to craft a unique, complex, and revered taste. Mild whole hop zest and fresh-fruit tartness perfectly balance this ale’s big malt character.
Half Nelson Growler
Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.
Long Grove Lager Growler
Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.
Marrvelous Growler
Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.
Obligatory Growler
West Coast IPA for the hop heads who crave their IPAs.
Red Headed Stepchild Growler
*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.
Sherry Baby Growler
Brewed with tons of Munich malts and cold fermented for 30 days, then conditioned for 2 months to create a delicious Porter with syrupy overtones to excite your taste buds.
S¢ott 72 Growler
Uncle Buddy's Growler
German Bock filled with roasty chocolate goodness and will tantalize your palate. Initially brewed with Bob as his award winning recipe in the BABBLE Brew Off contest.
Growler Refill. ***Must bring your old Growler to exchange at the time of pick-up***
42K Growler Refill
Angellic Helles Growler Refill
Bad Move Growler Refill
Black Hoof Refill
Buffalo Kriek Growler Refill
Cherry Rasp Growler Refill
Half Nelson Growler Refill
Long Grove Lager Growler Refill
Marrvelous Growler Refill
Obligatory IPA Growler Refill
Red Headed Stepchild Growler Refill
Sherry Baby Growler Refill
S¢ott 72 Growler Refill
Uncle Buddy's Growler Refill
Maine Root
Blueberry
Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.
Fair Trade Lemonade
Sorry, kids. We weren’t trying to run you out of business. We were just trying to make the best lemonade anyone has ever tasted. Judging by all the awards we’ve won, we succeeded!
Lemon Lime
A friend of ours named his ice cold bottle of Lemon Lime, Mr. Happy. We agree. The cool and refreshing taste of lemons and limes will make just about anyone grin. Go find your Mr. Happy!
Mexicane Cola
Give our cola a try and you will soon be thinking about having another. Wouldn’t it be nice?
Rootbeer
The one that started it all. Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise. All our recipes are sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!
Glassware
Belgian Glass
12 oz. goblet glass, best for Belgian Strong Ales or if you just wanted to feel fancy.
Flute Glass
The perfect 4 oz. pour. This glass is great for sipping a sample of your favorite beer or shooting down your least favorite beer (like that actually exists right???)
Growler (Empty)
Growlers are great beer carrying containers! This is just empty, but you can keep bringing this growler back to fill-up with your favorite BCB brew.
Pint Glass
16 oz. Pint Glass. Perfect for gifts and/or drinking a beer the way it should be... in a BCB glass!
Stein
Go big or go home right? Well even if you go home, you should still drink from a 32 oz. glass, so Stein it up your beer!
Plastic Stein Empty!
Clothing
Brawny Flannel
Wicked Cool Hat
Patched Hoodie
BCB can't always literally give you a hug, so here is the next best thing! Let BCB wrap you in a warm hoodie.
Ladies Lace
360 T Shirts
A classic Pilsner brewed at 360 Historical Lane.
42K T Shirts
The beer that started it all now has its own clothing line. Get a Marrvelous T today!
Angelic Helles T Shirts
The beer that started it all now has its own clothing line. Get a Marrvelous T today!
Black Distressed Buffalo Creek T-Shirt
Black Distressed Buffalo Creek Logo
Half Nelson T Shirts
The Half Nelson T-Shirt. A beer that has the aromatics of an IPA without the bitterness.
Long Grove Larger T Shirts
The beer that started it all now has its own clothing line. Get a Marrvelous T today!
Muttersholtz T Shirts
The original name of Long Grove. Mutterholtz T-Shirt.
Red Distressed Buffalo Creek T-Shirt
Red Distressed Buffalo Creek Logo T-Shirt
Tie Die T Shirts
Tie Die T Shirt.
Odds & Ends
Koozie
You cannot let your beer can get warm, that is a sin. Plus this will disguise an inferior beer so you can still keep your appearances up to others.
Red Dog Bandana
Dogs look more adorable somehow in a BCB Bandana.
Tin Tacker
No bar is complete without a BCB Tin Tacker on the wall. Don't let your bar be naked!
Tie Dye Bandana
Tie Dye Bandana
Tie Dye Sunglasses
Buffalo Creek Tye Dye Sunglasses
1/2 BBL's
Angelic Helles 1/2 BBL
Black Hoof 1/2 BBL
Cherry Rasp 1/2 BBL
Half Nelson 1/2 BBL
Long Grove Lager 1/2 BBL
Marrvelous 1/2 BBL
Obligatory 1/2 BBL
Red Headed Stepchild 1/2 BBL
Sherry Baby 1/2 BBL
Uncle Buddy's Bock 1/2 BBL
1/6 BBL's
Angelic Helles 1/6 BBL
Black Hoof 1/6 BBL
Cherry Rasp 1/6 BBL
Half Nelson 1/6 BBL
Long Grove Lager 1/6 BBL
Marrvelous 1/6 BBL
Obligatory 1/6 BBL
Red Headed Stepchild 1/6 BBL
Sherry Baby 1/6 BBL
Uncle Buddy's Bock 1/6 BBL
Keg Pumps
Keg Return *Must be done at the Bar*
Happy Hour Yoga
The Morning Stretch
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Lake County's Only Destination Brewery
360 Historical Ln, Long Grove, IL 60047