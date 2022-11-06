Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Creek Brewing

181 Reviews

$$

360 Historical Ln

Long Grove, IL 60047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

November 9th Happy Hour Yoga
November 2nd Happy Hour Yoga
November 6th The Morning Stretch

4-Packs Beer

4-Pack Angelic Helles

4-Pack Angelic Helles

$10.99

Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.

4-Pack Half Nelson

4-Pack Half Nelson

$10.99Out of stock

Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.

4-Pack Long Grove Lager

4-Pack Long Grove Lager

$10.99

Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.

4-Pack Marrvelous

4-Pack Marrvelous

$10.99

Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.

4-Pack Obligatory

4-Pack Obligatory

$10.99

West Coast IPA bittered with Centennial and dry hopped with Azacca, Citra and Amarillo. This IPA is malt forward with a burst of citrus and dried pineapple. While we remain focused on creating great German and Belgian styled beers, we have listened to the ever-growing customer requests for an outstanding IPA. Enjoy!!

4-Pack Red Headed Stepchild

4-Pack Red Headed Stepchild

$10.99

*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.

4- Packs Craft Soda

4-Pack Zingabrew (Original)

4-Pack Zingabrew (Original)

$9.99
4-Pack Zingabrew (Blueberry Peppercorn)

4-Pack Zingabrew (Blueberry Peppercorn)

$9.99

Cases of BCB Beer

Angelic Helles Case (24, 16oz Cans)

Angelic Helles Case (24, 16oz Cans)

$60.99

Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.

Half Nelson Case (24, 16oz Cans)

Half Nelson Case (24, 16oz Cans)

$60.99Out of stock

Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.

Long Grove Lager (24, 16oz Cans)

Long Grove Lager (24, 16oz Cans)

$60.99

Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.

Marrvelous Case (24, 16oz Cans)

Marrvelous Case (24, 16oz Cans)

$60.99

Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.

Obligatory Case (24, 16oz Cans)

Obligatory Case (24, 16oz Cans)

$60.99

West Coast IPA bittered with Centennial and dry hopped with Azacca, Citra and Amarillo. This IPA is malt forward with a burst of citrus and dried pineapple. While we remain focused on creating great German and Belgian styled beers, we have listened to the ever-growing customer requests for an outstanding IPA. Enjoy!!

Red Headed Stepchild Case (24, 16oz Cans)

Red Headed Stepchild Case (24, 16oz Cans)

$60.99

*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.

Growler

42K Growler

42K Growler

$25.93

This beer is named for the water connection fee imposed during our build out. It’s a lot of $$, but better than running a brewery on well water. Each batch made is slightly different because we let two yeast strains battle it out for most malt consumed.

Angelic Helles Growler

Angelic Helles Growler

$22.22

Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.

Bad Move Growler

$22.22
Black Hoof Growler

Black Hoof Growler

$22.22

Lightly carbonated, refreshing hard seltzer made with pure water and natural flavors. Designed to be ultra clean with no aftertaste for those who want more from a hard seltzer. Be a Buffalo and charge into the storm.

Buffalo Kriek Growler

Buffalo Kriek Growler

$25.93

Belgian Wit kettle soured and fermented with 400+ pounds of sweet Michigan cherries. A blissful experience for your taste buds.

Cherry Rasp Growler

Cherry Rasp Growler

$25.93

Cherry Rasp is a unique, full of flavor, and limited edition beer. Based off of the famous Brown's Brewing Company Cherry Razz beer, buckets of juicy whole, crushed cherries and raspberries are combined with a strong amber ale to craft a unique, complex, and revered taste. Mild whole hop zest and fresh-fruit tartness perfectly balance this ale’s big malt character.

Half Nelson Growler

Half Nelson Growler

$22.22

Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.

Long Grove Lager Growler

Long Grove Lager Growler

$22.22

Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.

Marrvelous Growler

Marrvelous Growler

$22.22

Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.

Obligatory Growler

Obligatory Growler

$22.22

West Coast IPA for the hop heads who crave their IPAs.

Red Headed Stepchild Growler

Red Headed Stepchild Growler

$25.93

*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.

Sherry Baby Growler

Sherry Baby Growler

$25.93

Brewed with tons of Munich malts and cold fermented for 30 days, then conditioned for 2 months to create a delicious Porter with syrupy overtones to excite your taste buds.

S¢ott 72 Growler

$22.22
Uncle Buddy's Growler

Uncle Buddy's Growler

$22.22

German Bock filled with roasty chocolate goodness and will tantalize your palate. Initially brewed with Bob as his award winning recipe in the BABBLE Brew Off contest.

Growler Refill. ***Must bring your old Growler to exchange at the time of pick-up***

Must bring your growler to exchange at pick-up.
42K Growler Refill

42K Growler Refill

$23.15

This beer is named for the water connection fee imposed during our build out. It’s a lot of $$, but better than running a brewery on well water. Each batch made is slightly different because we let two yeast strains battle it out for most malt consumed.

Angellic Helles Growler Refill

Angellic Helles Growler Refill

$19.44

Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.

Bad Move Growler Refill

$19.44
Black Hoof Refill

Black Hoof Refill

$19.44

Lightly carbonated, refreshing hard seltzer made with pure water and natural flavors. Designed to be ultra clean with no aftertaste for those who want more from a hard seltzer. Be a Buffalo and charge into the storm.

Buffalo Kriek Growler Refill

Buffalo Kriek Growler Refill

$23.15

Belgian Wit kettle soured and fermented with 400+ pounds of sweet Michigan cherries. A blissful experience for your taste buds.

Cherry Rasp Growler Refill

Cherry Rasp Growler Refill

$23.15

Cherry Rasp is a unique, full of flavor, and limited edition beer. Based off of the famous Brown's Brewing Company Cherry Razz beer, buckets of juicy whole, crushed cherries and raspberries are combined with a strong amber ale to craft a unique, complex, and revered taste. Mild whole hop zest and fresh-fruit tartness perfectly balance this ale’s big malt character.

Half Nelson Growler Refill

Half Nelson Growler Refill

$19.44

Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.

Long Grove Lager Growler Refill

Long Grove Lager Growler Refill

$19.44

Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.

Marrvelous Growler Refill

Marrvelous Growler Refill

$19.44

Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.

Obligatory IPA Growler Refill

Obligatory IPA Growler Refill

$19.44

West Coast IPA for the hop heads who crave their IPAs.

Red Headed Stepchild Growler Refill

Red Headed Stepchild Growler Refill

$23.15

*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.

Sherry Baby Growler Refill

Sherry Baby Growler Refill

$23.15

Brewed with tons of Munich malts and cold fermented for 30 days, then conditioned for 2 months to create a delicious Porter with syrupy overtones to excite your taste buds.

S¢ott 72 Growler Refill

$19.44
Uncle Buddy's Growler Refill

Uncle Buddy's Growler Refill

$19.44

German Bock filled with roasty chocolate goodness and will tantalize your palate. Initially brewed with Bob as his award winning recipe in the BABBLE Brew Off contest.

Maine Root

Blueberry

Blueberry

$3.50

Crack open a bottle of Maine Root Blueberry Soda and see what you have been missin’ mistah.

Fair Trade Lemonade

Fair Trade Lemonade

$3.50Out of stock

Sorry, kids. We weren’t trying to run you out of business. We were just trying to make the best lemonade anyone has ever tasted. Judging by all the awards we’ve won, we succeeded!

Lemon Lime

Lemon Lime

$3.50

A friend of ours named his ice cold bottle of Lemon Lime, Mr. Happy. We agree. The cool and refreshing taste of lemons and limes will make just about anyone grin. Go find your Mr. Happy!

Mexicane Cola

Mexicane Cola

$3.50

Give our cola a try and you will soon be thinking about having another. Wouldn’t it be nice?

Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$3.50

The one that started it all. Handcrafted soda made with extracts of wintergreen, clove and anise. All our recipes are sweetened with Fair Trade Certified Organic sugar, so you can feel good about it!

Glassware

Belgian Glass

Belgian Glass

$7.95

12 oz. goblet glass, best for Belgian Strong Ales or if you just wanted to feel fancy.

Flute Glass

Flute Glass

$3.95

The perfect 4 oz. pour. This glass is great for sipping a sample of your favorite beer or shooting down your least favorite beer (like that actually exists right???)

Growler (Empty)

Growler (Empty)

$5.95

Growlers are great beer carrying containers! This is just empty, but you can keep bringing this growler back to fill-up with your favorite BCB brew.

Pint Glass

Pint Glass

$6.95

16 oz. Pint Glass. Perfect for gifts and/or drinking a beer the way it should be... in a BCB glass!

Stein

Stein

$25.95

Go big or go home right? Well even if you go home, you should still drink from a 32 oz. glass, so Stein it up your beer!

Plastic Stein Empty!

$10.00

Clothing

Brawny Flannel

$69.50+

Wicked Cool Hat

$27.95
Patched Hoodie

Patched Hoodie

$69.50+

BCB can't always literally give you a hug, so here is the next best thing! Let BCB wrap you in a warm hoodie.

Ladies Lace

$49.50+
360 T Shirts

360 T Shirts

$9.95+

A classic Pilsner brewed at 360 Historical Lane.

42K T Shirts

42K T Shirts

$9.95+

The beer that started it all now has its own clothing line. Get a Marrvelous T today!

Angelic Helles T Shirts

Angelic Helles T Shirts

$27.95+

The beer that started it all now has its own clothing line. Get a Marrvelous T today!

Black Distressed Buffalo Creek T-Shirt

Black Distressed Buffalo Creek T-Shirt

$23.95+

Black Distressed Buffalo Creek Logo

Half Nelson T Shirts

Half Nelson T Shirts

$27.95+

The Half Nelson T-Shirt. A beer that has the aromatics of an IPA without the bitterness.

Long Grove Larger T Shirts

Long Grove Larger T Shirts

$27.95+

The beer that started it all now has its own clothing line. Get a Marrvelous T today!

Muttersholtz T Shirts

Muttersholtz T Shirts

$9.95+

The original name of Long Grove. Mutterholtz T-Shirt.

Red Distressed Buffalo Creek T-Shirt

Red Distressed Buffalo Creek T-Shirt

$23.95+

Red Distressed Buffalo Creek Logo T-Shirt

Tie Die T Shirts

Tie Die T Shirts

$9.95+

Tie Die T Shirt.

Odds & Ends

Koozie

Koozie

$2.95

You cannot let your beer can get warm, that is a sin. Plus this will disguise an inferior beer so you can still keep your appearances up to others.

Red Dog Bandana

Red Dog Bandana

$7.95

Dogs look more adorable somehow in a BCB Bandana.

Tin Tacker

Tin Tacker

$39.95

No bar is complete without a BCB Tin Tacker on the wall. Don't let your bar be naked!

Tie Dye Bandana

Tie Dye Bandana

$9.95

Tie Dye Bandana

Tie Dye Sunglasses

Tie Dye Sunglasses

$9.95

Buffalo Creek Tye Dye Sunglasses

1/2 BBL's

Angelic Helles 1/2 BBL

Angelic Helles 1/2 BBL

$195.00

Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.

Black Hoof 1/2 BBL

Black Hoof 1/2 BBL

$175.00

Lightly carbonated, refreshing hard seltzer made with pure water and natural flavors. Designed to be ultra clean with no aftertaste for those who want more from a hard seltzer. Be a Buffalo and charge into the storm.

Cherry Rasp 1/2 BBL

Cherry Rasp 1/2 BBL

$225.00

Cherry Rasp is a unique, full of flavor, and limited edition beer. Based off of the famous Brown's Brewing Company Cherry Razz beer, buckets of juicy whole, crushed cherries and raspberries are combined with a strong amber ale to craft a unique, complex, and revered taste. Mild whole hop zest and fresh-fruit tartness perfectly balance this ale’s big malt character.

Half Nelson 1/2 BBL

Half Nelson 1/2 BBL

$175.00

Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.

Long Grove Lager 1/2 BBL

Long Grove Lager 1/2 BBL

$195.00

Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.

Marrvelous 1/2 BBL

Marrvelous 1/2 BBL

$175.00

Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.

Obligatory 1/2 BBL

Obligatory 1/2 BBL

$195.00

West Coast IPA bittered with Centennial and dry hopped with Azacca, Citra and Amarillo. This IPA is malt forward with a burst of citrus and dried pineapple. While we remain focused on creating great German and Belgian styled beers, we have listened to the ever-growing customer requests for an outstanding IPA. Enjoy!!

Red Headed Stepchild 1/2 BBL

Red Headed Stepchild 1/2 BBL

$225.00

*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.

Sherry Baby 1/2 BBL

Sherry Baby 1/2 BBL

$195.00

Brewed with tons of Munich malts and cold fermented for 30 days, then conditioned for 2 months to create a delicious Porter with syrupy overtones to excite your taste buds.

Uncle Buddy's Bock 1/2 BBL

Uncle Buddy's Bock 1/2 BBL

$195.00

German Bock filled with roasty chocolate goodness and will tantalize your palate. Initially brewed with Bob as his award winning recipe in the BABBLE Brew Off contest.

1/6 BBL's

Angelic Helles 1/6 BBL

Angelic Helles 1/6 BBL

$90.00Out of stock

Lagered for 8 weeks to provide a clean, crisp, malt-forward lager with a gentle, bready malt character. Simple things in life are the most rewarding.

Black Hoof 1/6 BBL

Black Hoof 1/6 BBL

$80.00

Lightly carbonated, refreshing hard seltzer made with pure water and natural flavors. Designed to be ultra clean with no aftertaste for those who want more from a hard seltzer. Be a Buffalo and charge into the storm.

Cherry Rasp 1/6 BBL

Cherry Rasp 1/6 BBL

$120.00

Cherry Rasp is a unique, full of flavor, and limited edition beer. Based off of the famous Brown's Brewing Company Cherry Razz beer, buckets of juicy whole, crushed cherries and raspberries are combined with a strong amber ale to craft a unique, complex, and revered taste. Mild whole hop zest and fresh-fruit tartness perfectly balance this ale’s big malt character.

Half Nelson 1/6 BBL

Half Nelson 1/6 BBL

$80.00

Double dry hopped with Nelson Sauvin hops to impart refreshing grape flavors. American Wheat Ale with the aromatics of an IPA leaving the bitterness behind.

Long Grove Lager 1/6 BBL

Long Grove Lager 1/6 BBL

$90.00

Malt forward lager balanced with noble hops to create a crisp, clean taste with a slight malt sweetness. A Historic Bier made in a Historic Village.

Marrvelous 1/6 BBL

Marrvelous 1/6 BBL

$80.00

Our flagship beer is simply Marrvelous! This light German ale tastes like a lager with a bit of wheat added to create a delicious flavor profile. Brewed year-round and is best enjoyed with friends and family.

Obligatory 1/6 BBL

Obligatory 1/6 BBL

$90.00

West Coast IPA bittered with Centennial and dry hopped with Azacca, Citra and Amarillo. This IPA is malt forward with a burst of citrus and dried pineapple. While we remain focused on creating great German and Belgian styled beers, we have listened to the ever-growing customer requests for an outstanding IPA. Enjoy!!

Red Headed Stepchild 1/6 BBL

Red Headed Stepchild 1/6 BBL

$120.00

*** Limited Release *** Traditional German Blonde brewed with mountains of fresh strawberries. Best enjoyed with friends who don't treat you like the red headed stepchild.

Sherry Baby 1/6 BBL

Sherry Baby 1/6 BBL

$90.00

Brewed with tons of Munich malts and cold fermented for 30 days, then conditioned for 2 months to create a delicious Porter with syrupy overtones to excite your taste buds.

Uncle Buddy's Bock 1/6 BBL

Uncle Buddy's Bock 1/6 BBL

$90.00

German Bock filled with roasty chocolate goodness and will tantalize your palate. Initially brewed with Bob as his award winning recipe in the BABBLE Brew Off contest.

Keg Pumps

Pump Deposit

Pump Deposit

$20.00

Keg Return *Must be done at the Bar*

Keg Return

-$100.00

Happy Hour Yoga

Happy Hour Yoga
November 2nd Happy Hour Yoga

November 2nd Happy Hour Yoga

$20.00
November 9th Happy Hour Yoga

November 9th Happy Hour Yoga

$20.00

The Morning Stretch

October 30th The Morning Stretch

October 30th The Morning Stretch

$20.00
November 6th The Morning Stretch

November 6th The Morning Stretch

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lake County's Only Destination Brewery

Website

Location

360 Historical Ln, Long Grove, IL 60047

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Buffalo Creek Brewing image
Buffalo Creek Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pastabilities - Buffalo Grove
orange star4.6 • 552
167 McHenry Rd Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View restaurantnext
King Shabu Shabu
orange star4.3 • 504
2055 Milwaukee Ave Riverwoods, IL 60015
View restaurantnext
Vin 90 Kitchen + Bar
orange starNo Reviews
401 West Half Day Road Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
View restaurantnext
Joanie's Pizzeria of Long Grove2 - 235 Robert Parker Coffin Road
orange starNo Reviews
235 Robert Parker Coffin Road Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Enzo & Lucia Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 937
343 Old McHenry Road Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Madhura Cafe - 20534 Milwaukee Ave
orange starNo Reviews
20534 Milwaukee Ave Deerfield, IL 60015
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Long Grove

Beelow's Steakhouse - Lake Zurich
orange star4.2 • 1,326
763 S Rand Road Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Enzo & Lucia Ristorante
orange star4.4 • 937
343 Old McHenry Road Long Grove, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Gianni's Cafe Kildeer - 20505 N Rand Rd
orange star4.4 • 824
20505 N Rand Rd Kildeer, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Franco's Pescheria
orange star4.8 • 540
35 west main street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Koffee Kup Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 407
30 East Main Street Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Zin GastroPub - Lake Zurich
orange star4.4 • 346
583 N Rand Rd Lake Zurich, IL 60047
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Grove
Barrington
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Wauconda
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Palatine
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Arlington Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hoffman Estates
review star
Avg 3.4 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston