Buffalo Grill - Hochatown 6272 N US Hwy 259

STARTERS

Cheese Fries

$7.99

home-style fries topped with a shredded cheese blend, bacon

CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.59

6 fried green tomatoes served with homemade ranch

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$12.99

hand-battered pickles and jalapeños served with homemade ranch

Fried Pork Skins

$7.99

Sprinkled with our homemade rub

Queso

$7.99

Delicious white queso served with chips and salsa. Add brisket, pulled pork, ground beef, chorizo, or chicken 3.99

Smokey Fries

$11.59

home-style fries with choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot link, smoked sausage or buffalo chicken topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, jalapeños

Smokey Nachos

$11.99

Tortilla chips with choice of brisket, pulled pork, grilled chicken, or ground beef with queso or shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños

Wings

$13.99

8 wings- bone in or boneles, plain, dry rub, Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce or garlic Parmesan

PLATES

Single Plate

$12.99

One Meat plate served with your choice of two sides

Double Plate

$17.99

Two meat plate served with your choice of two sides

Triple Plate

$20.99

Three meat plate served with your choice of two sides

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$10.99

A healthy portion of Mac & Cheese with your choice of meat, topped with pico de gallo served with a side of toast

Street Tacos

$13.99

Three Tacos, your choice of brisket, ground beef, pulled pork, or chicken topped with cilantro and onions, and served with cowboy beans and salsa verde on corn tortillas

Stuffed Baked Potato

$10.99

Your choice of meat, shredded cheese blend served with a side salad

BURGERS

Black Bean Burger

$12.99

black bean patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions

Buffalo Burger

$17.99

1/2lb bison patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, grilled onions and bbq mayo

Classic

$11.99

Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

Manuel

$14.59

Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$15.99

Custom blend beef patty, swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

Noah's Ark

$19.29

2 custom blend beef patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

The Cowboy Burger

$15.99

Custom blend beef patty, bbq sauce, onion rings, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese

SANDWICHES

BBQ Sandwich

$12.99

chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.29

your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun

California

$13.99

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted brioche bun

High on the Hog

$15.59

pulled pork, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, onions, pickles, on toasted brioche bun

Holy Smokes

$14.59

chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices

Okie Smokie

$15.59

Your choice of any two meats on a toasted brioche bun

Smokey Club

$10.59

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted white or wheat toast

Southern Comfort

$10.99

fried bologna, bacon, fried green tomatoes, zesty mayo on toasted white or wheat bread

The Cowboy Club

$15.99

brisket, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese on a toasted brioche bun

LIGHTER OPTIONS

Chef Salad

$12.99

ham, bacon, boiled eggs, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend

Chicken Salad

$12.99

grilled or breaded chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese blend

Seafood Salad

$16.99

your choice of shrimp or salmon, avocado, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend

Seafood Plate

$17.99

grilled shrimp or salmon with your choice of two sided and toast

Wrap

$12.99

Choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese blend, bacon and your choice of one side

2 SALMON, 2 EGG, 2 AVOCADO

$23.99

MEAT BY THE POUND

BOLOGNA

$18.00+

BRISKET

$24.00+

HAM

$18.00+

HOT LINKS

$18.00+

PULLED PORK

$19.00+

RIBS

$30.00+

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$18.00+

TURKEY

$18.00+

KIDS MENU

Big Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Boo Hoo

$6.99

chicken strips with home-style fries

Cry Baby

$9.99

one bbq meat with one side

Wha Wha

$6.99

grilled cheese with home style-fries

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.99

Broccoli

$4.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Cowboy Beans

$2.99

Fried Okra

$2.29

Grilled Asparagus

$4.29

Home-style fries

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Mixed Veggies

$4.29

Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.29

Side Salad

$4.29

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Waffle fries

$3.99

BEVERAGES

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

$1.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

H2O

Lemonade

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.29

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$2.99

EXTRAS

Avocado

$2.49

Bacon

$2.29

Cheese

$1.99

Condiments Large

$1.59

Condiments Small

$0.99

Egg

$1.59

Jalapeños

$1.29

Single Taco

$2.99

BEER ON TAP

Alien Amber Ale

$6.00

Blonde Beaver

$8.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Ciderboys

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Crumpet

$8.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Front Porch Peach

$8.00Out of stock

Hochawizen

$8.00Out of stock

Hopin' Howlapeno

$8.00

Lost Coast Tangerine

$8.00

Marshall - Slow Train

$8.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Possum Pouch

$9.00

Rad Hombre

$6.00

Revolver Blood & Honey

$8.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Sneaky Snake

$12.00

Strawberry Blonde

$8.00

Summer Shandy

$6.00Out of stock

Three Rivers

$8.00

Voodoo Ranger

$8.00

Yeti- Great Divide

$12.00

Marshalls Octoberfest

$7.00Out of stock

BEER BOTTLES

Bud Light BOTTLE

$5.00

Budweiser BOTTLE

$5.00

Ciderboys Bottle

$5.00

Coors Banquet BOTTLE

$5.00

Coors Light BOTTLE

$5.00

Corona BOTTLE

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager BOTTLE

$5.00

Guinness

$8.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra BOTTLE

$5.00

Miller Lite BOTTLE

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Shiner Bock BOTTLE

$5.00Out of stock

Sol

$5.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00Out of stock

LIQOUR

Basil Hayden SINGLE

$8.00

Basil Hayden DOUBLE

$12.00

Buffalo Trace SINGLE

$10.00

Buffalo Trace DOUBLE

$14.00

Captain Morgan Spice SINGLE

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spice DOUBLE

$8.00

Captain Morgan White SINGLE

$6.00

Captain Morgan White DOUBLE

$8.00

Crown Royal SINGLE

$8.00

Crown Royal DOUBLE

$12.00

Deep Eddys SINGLE

$6.00

Deep Eddys DOUBLE

$8.00

Don Julio SINGLE

$8.00

Don Julio DOUBLE

$12.00

El Tesoro SINGLE

$8.00

El Tesoro DOUBLE

$12.00

Fireball

$4.00

Gin Single

$5.00

Gin Double

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Grey Goose SINGLE

$8.00

Grey Goose DOUBLE

$12.00

House Tequila SINGLE

$4.00

House Tequila DOUBLE

$6.00

House Vodka SINGLE

$4.00

House Vodka DOUBLE

$6.00

Jack Daniels SINGLE

$6.00

Jack Daniel's DOUBLE

$8.00

Jagermeister

$3.00

Jim Beam SINGLE

$5.00

Jim Beam DOUBLE

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Makers Mark SINGLE

$6.00

Makers Mark DOUBLE

$8.00

Malibu SINGLE

$7.00

Malibu DOUBLE

$10.00

Patron SINGLE

$8.00

Patron DOUBLE

$12.00

Royal F*ck Shot

$8.00

Shot

$5.00

Titos SINGLE

$7.00

Titos DOUBLE

$10.00

Vegas Bomb Shot

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Glenlivet SINGLE

$12.00

Glenlivet DOUBLE

$16.00

1942 DON JULIO SINGLE

$30.00

1942 DON JULIO DOUBLE

$45.00

WINE

Beavers Bend

$7.00

Cabernet

$7.00

Chardonnay

$7.00

Merlot

$7.00

Moscato

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$7.00

Road Trip

$7.00

Saucy

$7.00

Twisted Sisters

$7.00

DESSERTS

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$5.99

SKILLET COOKIE

$6.99

SUGAR WAFFLE

$12.99

NON ALCOHOLIC MIXED DRINKS

Bahama Mama NONE Alcoholic

$3.99

Bloody Mary NONE Alcoholic

$4.99

Hoochie Mama NONE Alcoholic

$3.99

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.99

Time on the Lake NONE Alcoholic

$3.99

Strawberry Slush Non Alcoholic

$5.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Buffalo Punch

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Green Tea Drink

$10.00

Hochatown Hoochie

$7.00Out of stock

Hoochie Mama

$10.00

Last Call

$10.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Purple Rain

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00Out of stock

Sex on the Lake

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Sunny Daze

$10.00

The Hulk

$10.00

White Tea Drink

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Witches Brew

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Slushy

$9.00Out of stock

Merchandise

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$32.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

BG Glass

$10.00

GGW Wine Glass

$10.00

BG Plastic Cup

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6272 N US Hwy 259, Broken Bow, OK 74728

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Search popular restaurants
Map
