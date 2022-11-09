- Home
- /
- Broken Bow
- /
- Buffalo Grill - Hochatown - 6272 N US Hwy 259
Buffalo Grill - Hochatown 6272 N US Hwy 259
No reviews yet
6272 N US Hwy 259
Broken Bow, OK 74728
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
Cheese Fries
home-style fries topped with a shredded cheese blend, bacon
CHIPS & SALSA
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 fried green tomatoes served with homemade ranch
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
hand-battered pickles and jalapeños served with homemade ranch
Fried Pork Skins
Sprinkled with our homemade rub
Queso
Delicious white queso served with chips and salsa. Add brisket, pulled pork, ground beef, chorizo, or chicken 3.99
Smokey Fries
home-style fries with choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot link, smoked sausage or buffalo chicken topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, jalapeños
Smokey Nachos
Tortilla chips with choice of brisket, pulled pork, grilled chicken, or ground beef with queso or shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños
Wings
8 wings- bone in or boneles, plain, dry rub, Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce or garlic Parmesan
PLATES
Single Plate
One Meat plate served with your choice of two sides
Double Plate
Two meat plate served with your choice of two sides
Triple Plate
Three meat plate served with your choice of two sides
Skillet Mac & Cheese
A healthy portion of Mac & Cheese with your choice of meat, topped with pico de gallo served with a side of toast
Street Tacos
Three Tacos, your choice of brisket, ground beef, pulled pork, or chicken topped with cilantro and onions, and served with cowboy beans and salsa verde on corn tortillas
Stuffed Baked Potato
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese blend served with a side salad
BURGERS
Black Bean Burger
black bean patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions
Buffalo Burger
1/2lb bison patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, grilled onions and bbq mayo
Classic
Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
Manuel
Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
Mushroom Bacon Swiss
Custom blend beef patty, swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
Noah's Ark
2 custom blend beef patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
The Cowboy Burger
Custom blend beef patty, bbq sauce, onion rings, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese
SANDWICHES
BBQ Sandwich
chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun
California
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted brioche bun
High on the Hog
pulled pork, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, onions, pickles, on toasted brioche bun
Holy Smokes
chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices
Okie Smokie
Your choice of any two meats on a toasted brioche bun
Smokey Club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted white or wheat toast
Southern Comfort
fried bologna, bacon, fried green tomatoes, zesty mayo on toasted white or wheat bread
The Cowboy Club
brisket, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese on a toasted brioche bun
LIGHTER OPTIONS
Chef Salad
ham, bacon, boiled eggs, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend
Chicken Salad
grilled or breaded chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese blend
Seafood Salad
your choice of shrimp or salmon, avocado, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend
Seafood Plate
grilled shrimp or salmon with your choice of two sided and toast
Wrap
Choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese blend, bacon and your choice of one side
2 SALMON, 2 EGG, 2 AVOCADO
MEAT BY THE POUND
KIDS MENU
SIDES
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
BEER ON TAP
Alien Amber Ale
Blonde Beaver
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Ciderboys
Coors Light
Crumpet
Dos Equis Lager
Front Porch Peach
Hochawizen
Hopin' Howlapeno
Lost Coast Tangerine
Marshall - Slow Train
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Pacifico
PBR
Possum Pouch
Rad Hombre
Revolver Blood & Honey
Shiner Bock
Sneaky Snake
Strawberry Blonde
Summer Shandy
Three Rivers
Voodoo Ranger
Yeti- Great Divide
Marshalls Octoberfest
BEER BOTTLES
Bud Light BOTTLE
Budweiser BOTTLE
Ciderboys Bottle
Coors Banquet BOTTLE
Coors Light BOTTLE
Corona BOTTLE
Dos Equis Lager BOTTLE
Guinness
Michelob Ultra BOTTLE
Miller Lite BOTTLE
Modelo
Shiner Bock BOTTLE
Sol
Stella Artois
Tecate
LIQOUR
Basil Hayden SINGLE
Basil Hayden DOUBLE
Buffalo Trace SINGLE
Buffalo Trace DOUBLE
Captain Morgan Spice SINGLE
Captain Morgan Spice DOUBLE
Captain Morgan White SINGLE
Captain Morgan White DOUBLE
Crown Royal SINGLE
Crown Royal DOUBLE
Deep Eddys SINGLE
Deep Eddys DOUBLE
Don Julio SINGLE
Don Julio DOUBLE
El Tesoro SINGLE
El Tesoro DOUBLE
Fireball
Gin Single
Gin Double
Green Tea Shot
Grey Goose SINGLE
Grey Goose DOUBLE
House Tequila SINGLE
House Tequila DOUBLE
House Vodka SINGLE
House Vodka DOUBLE
Jack Daniels SINGLE
Jack Daniel's DOUBLE
Jagermeister
Jim Beam SINGLE
Jim Beam DOUBLE
Lemon Drop Shot
Makers Mark SINGLE
Makers Mark DOUBLE
Malibu SINGLE
Malibu DOUBLE
Patron SINGLE
Patron DOUBLE
Royal F*ck Shot
Shot
Titos SINGLE
Titos DOUBLE
Vegas Bomb Shot
White Tea Shot
Glenlivet SINGLE
Glenlivet DOUBLE
1942 DON JULIO SINGLE
1942 DON JULIO DOUBLE
WINE
MEAL STARTERS
Cheese Fries
home-style fries topped with a shredded cheese blend, bacon
CHIPS & SALSA
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 fried green tomatoes served with homemade ranch
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
hand-battered pickles and jalapeños served with homemade ranch
Fried Pork Skins
Sprinkled with our homemade rub
Queso
Delicious white queso served with chips and salsa. Add brisket, pulled pork, ground beef, chorizo, or chicken 3.99
Smokey Fries
home-style fries with choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot link, smoked sausage or buffalo chicken topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, jalapeños
Smokey Nachos
Tortilla chips with choice of brisket, pulled pork, grilled chicken, or ground beef with queso or shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños
Wings
8 wings- bone in or boneles, plain, dry rub, Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce or garlic Parmesan
NON ALCOHOLIC MIXED DRINKS
COCKTAILS
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Buffalo Punch
Cosmopolitan
Green Tea Drink
Hochatown Hoochie
Hoochie Mama
Last Call
Long Island Tea
Margarita
Mexican Candy
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Purple Rain
Salty Dog
Sex on the Lake
Strawberry Daiquiri
Sunny Daze
The Hulk
White Tea Drink
Tequila Sunrise
Witches Brew
Strawberry Slushy
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
6272 N US Hwy 259, Broken Bow, OK 74728