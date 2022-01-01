  • Home
Buffalo Grill - Hugo 203 West Jackson

No reviews yet

203 West Jackson

Hugo, OK 74743

Order Again

STARTERS

Fried Pork Skins

$6.29

Sprinkled with our homemade rub

Smokey Fries

$9.29

home-style fries with choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot link, smoked sausage or buffalo chicken topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, jalapeños

Smokey Nachos

$9.29

Tortilla chips with choice of brisket, pulled pork, grilled chicken, or ground beef with queso or shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños

Cheese Fries

$6.29

home-style fries topped with a shredded cheese blend, bacon

Fried Pickles & Jalapenos

$8.29

hand-battered pickles and jalapeños served with homemade ranch

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

6 fried green tomatoes served with homemade ranch

Queso

$6.99

Delicious white queso served with chips and salsa. Add brisket, pulled pork, ground beef, chorizo, or chicken 3.99

Wings

$12.99

8 wings- bone in or boneles, plain, dry rub, Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce or garlic Parmesan

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

PLATES

Single Plate

$11.99

One Meat plate served with your choice of two sides

Double Plate

$13.99

Two meat plate served with your choice of two sides

Triple Plate

$16.99

Three meat plate served with your choice of two sides

Skillet Mac & Cheese

$8.29

A healthy portion of Mac & Cheese with your choice of meat, topped with pico de gallo served with a side of toast

Stuffed Baked Potato

$9.29

Your choice of meat, shredded cheese blend served with a side salad

Street Tacos

$10.99

Three Tacos, your choice of brisket, ground beef, pulled pork, or chicken topped with cilantro and onions, and served with cowboy beans and salsa verde on corn tortillas

BURGERS

Classic

$8.99

Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

Manuel

$11.99

Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

Buffalo Burger

$14.99

1/2lb bison patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, grilled onions and bbq mayo

Black Bean Burger

$8.99

black bean patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions

Noah's Ark

$15.99

2 custom blend beef patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

Mushroom Bacon Swiss

$12.99

Custom blend beef patty, swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoe, onions

The Cowboy Burger

$12.99

Custom blend beef patty, bbq sauce, onion rings, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese

Keto Burger

$10.99

Burger of the Month

$16.99

Turkey Burger

$8.99

SANDWICHES

BBQ Sandwich

$9.89

chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices

Smokey Club

$8.89

ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted white or wheat toast

California

$11.99

grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted brioche bun

Southern Comfort

$8.99

fried bologna, bacon, fried green tomatoes, zesty mayo on toasted white or wheat bread

Holy Smokes

$10.99

chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices

Okie Smokie

$10.99

Your choice of any two meats on a toasted brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun

High on the Hog

$12.99

pulled pork, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, onions, pickles, on toasted brioche bun

The Cowboy Club

$13.99

brisket, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese on a toasted brioche bun

BLT

$7.99

LIGHTER OPTIONS

Chicken Salad

$9.99

grilled or breaded chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese blend

Chef Salad

$9.99

ham, bacon, boiled eggs, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend

Seafood Salad

$14.99

your choice of shrimp or salmon, avocado, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend

Chicken & Veggies

$9.99

grilled chicken breast with mixed veggies

Shrimp or Salmon Plate

$14.99

grilled shrimp or salmon with your choice of two sided and toast

Flatbread

$8.99

your choice of meat, shredded cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, bbq sauce

Wrap

$9.99

Choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese blend, bacon and your choice of one side

MEAT BY THE POUND

BRISKET

$21.99+

HAM

$18.99+

TURKEY

$18.99+

PULLED PORK

$18.99+

RIBS

$30.00+

SMOKED SAUSAGE

$18.99+

HOT LINKS

$18.99+

BOLOGNA

$18.99+

KIDS MENU

Cry Baby

$8.99

one bbq meat with one side

Wha Wha

$5.99

grilled cheese with home style-fries

Boo Hoo

$5.99

chicken strips with home-style fries

Big Bowl of Mac & Cheese

$5.99

SIDES

Home-style fries

$2.99

Waffle fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Potato Salad

$2.29

Cowboy Beans

$2.99

Side Salad

$4.29

Coleslaw

$2.29

Fried Okra

$2.29

Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Mixed Veggies

$4.29

Grilled Asparagus

$4.29

Broccoli

$4.29

BEVERAGES

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Un-Sweet Tea

$1.99

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Dr Pepper

$1.99

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Water

Coffee

$1.99

EXTRAS

Egg

$1.59

Cheese

$1.29

Bacon

$2.29

Jalapeños

$0.99

Avocado

$2.49

Small Condiments

$0.79

Large Condiments

$1.29

Fresh Jalapeño

$1.29

Side Queso

$4.99

Single Pulled Pork Taco

$2.99

Single Brisket Taco

$2.99

Single Chicken Taco

$2.99

Single Shrimp Taco

$3.99

Chicken Breast

$6.99

Single Rib

$3.99

Hamburger Patty

$3.99

One Shrimp

$1.29

SPECIALS

Lunch Special

STEAK

The Occasional Steak

BEER

Coors Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Ciderboys

$5.00

WINE

Cabernet

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

COCKTAILS

Margarita

$6.00

Seltzer

$4.00

SPECIAL ITEMS

Police Tacos

$7.00

DESSERTS

Sugar Waffle

$8.99

Skillet Cookie

$4.99

Root Beer Float

$4.99

Lava Cake

$6.99

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Banner pic
Main pic

