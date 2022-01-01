Buffalo Grill - Hugo 203 West Jackson
No reviews yet
203 West Jackson
Hugo, OK 74743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
STARTERS
Fried Pork Skins
Sprinkled with our homemade rub
Smokey Fries
home-style fries with choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot link, smoked sausage or buffalo chicken topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, jalapeños
Smokey Nachos
Tortilla chips with choice of brisket, pulled pork, grilled chicken, or ground beef with queso or shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños
Cheese Fries
home-style fries topped with a shredded cheese blend, bacon
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
hand-battered pickles and jalapeños served with homemade ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 fried green tomatoes served with homemade ranch
Queso
Delicious white queso served with chips and salsa. Add brisket, pulled pork, ground beef, chorizo, or chicken 3.99
Wings
8 wings- bone in or boneles, plain, dry rub, Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce or garlic Parmesan
Chips & Salsa
PLATES
Single Plate
One Meat plate served with your choice of two sides
Double Plate
Two meat plate served with your choice of two sides
Triple Plate
Three meat plate served with your choice of two sides
Skillet Mac & Cheese
A healthy portion of Mac & Cheese with your choice of meat, topped with pico de gallo served with a side of toast
Stuffed Baked Potato
Your choice of meat, shredded cheese blend served with a side salad
Street Tacos
Three Tacos, your choice of brisket, ground beef, pulled pork, or chicken topped with cilantro and onions, and served with cowboy beans and salsa verde on corn tortillas
BURGERS
Classic
Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
Manuel
Custom blend beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
Buffalo Burger
1/2lb bison patty, bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, grilled onions and bbq mayo
Black Bean Burger
black bean patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions
Noah's Ark
2 custom blend beef patties, 2 slices of bacon, 2 eggs, 2 slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
Mushroom Bacon Swiss
Custom blend beef patty, swiss cheese, bacon, mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoe, onions
The Cowboy Burger
Custom blend beef patty, bbq sauce, onion rings, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese
Keto Burger
Burger of the Month
Turkey Burger
SANDWICHES
BBQ Sandwich
chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices
Smokey Club
ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato on toasted white or wheat toast
California
grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, American cheese, lettuce, tomato on a toasted brioche bun
Southern Comfort
fried bologna, bacon, fried green tomatoes, zesty mayo on toasted white or wheat bread
Holy Smokes
chopped brisket, pulled pork, smoked sausage or hot link topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun (sliced brisket 1.99) slices
Okie Smokie
Your choice of any two meats on a toasted brioche bun
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
your choice of grilled or breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce with Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche bun
High on the Hog
pulled pork, ham, bacon, Swiss cheese, onions, pickles, on toasted brioche bun
The Cowboy Club
brisket, pulled pork, bacon, American cheese on a toasted brioche bun
BLT
LIGHTER OPTIONS
Chicken Salad
grilled or breaded chicken, mixed greens, cucumber, tomatoes, carrots, shredded cheese blend
Chef Salad
ham, bacon, boiled eggs, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend
Seafood Salad
your choice of shrimp or salmon, avocado, mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, shredded cheese blend
Chicken & Veggies
grilled chicken breast with mixed veggies
Shrimp or Salmon Plate
grilled shrimp or salmon with your choice of two sided and toast
Flatbread
your choice of meat, shredded cheese blend, onions, tomatoes, bbq sauce
Wrap
Choice of meat with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese blend, bacon and your choice of one side
MEAT BY THE POUND
KIDS MENU
SIDES
BEVERAGES
EXTRAS
SPECIALS
STEAK
BEER
COCKTAILS
SPECIAL ITEMS
MEAL STARTERS
Pork Skins
Sprinkled with our homemade rub
Smokey Fries
home-style fries with choice of brisket, pulled pork, hot link, smoked sausage or buffalo chicken topped with shredded cheese blend, tomatoes, jalapeños
Smokey Nachos
Tortilla chips with choice of brisket, pulled pork, grilled chicken, or ground beef with queso or shredded cheese blend, pico de gallo, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños
Cheese Fries
Home-style fries topped with shredded cheese blend, bacon
Fried Pickles & Jalapenos
hand-battered pickles and jalapeños served with homemade ranch
Fried Green Tomatoes
6 fried green tomatoes served with homemade ranch
Queso
Delicious white queso served with chips and salsa. Add brisket, pulled pork, ground beef, chorizo, or chicken 3.99
Wings
8 wings- bone in or boneles, plain, dry rub, Buffalo sauce, BBQ sauce or garlic Parmesan
Chips & Salsa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
203 West Jackson, Hugo, OK 74743