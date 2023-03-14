Buffalo Grille - Bissonnet 4080 Bissonnet St
4080 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77005
Food Menu
Breakfast
#1 ONE EGG ANY STYLE
One Egg served any style with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread.
#2 TWO EGGS ANY STYLE
Two Eggs served any style with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread.
#3A TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED W/ CHIVES & CREAM CHEESE
2 Eggs, scrambled with Cream Cheese and Green Onions, served with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread
#3b TWO EGGS SCRAMBLED W/CHEDDAR & BACON
2 Eggs, scrambled with Cheddar and Bacon, served with choice of hashbrowns or grits & bread
#4 MIGAS
2 Eggs, scrambled with tomato, onion, green chilis, and tortilla strips, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#5 HUEVOS RANCHEROS
2 eggs, any style, topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, side of refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#6 HUEVOS QUESADILLAS
2 fried eggs layered with two flour tortillas and topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, mixed cheese, side of refried beans and pico de gallo.
#7 HUEVOS BURRITO
2 eggs, scrambled with sausage, and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla, topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili sauce and mixed cheese. Served with pico de gallo.
#8 HUEVOS RELLENOS
Choice of One or Two Batter dipped and fried Anaheim peppers stuffed with Mixed Cheese and sausage. Topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili sauce and Melted cheese. Side refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#9 HUEVOS CON SAUSAGE
2 Eggs, scrambled with crumbled sausage, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#10 HUEVOS CON PAPAS
2 Eggs, scrambled with potatoes and onions, served with refried beans, pico de gallo, and tortillas.
#11 BISCUTS & GRAVY
2 House made biscuits topped with peppered cream gravy served with choice of hashbrowns or grits.
#13 HUEVOS CON TAMALES
3 pork tamales topped with our house made chili con carne, 2 eggs, any style, and refried beans.
Omelet
3 egg omelet. Build it how you want it with our extensive list of add-ins. Served with bread. add hashbrowns, grits, or beans for $1.35
BREAKFAST SPECIAL
2 Eggs, any style, 2 small pancakes, choice of Bacon, Patty Sausage, Link Sausage, Ham Steak, or Turkey Sausage. Add fruit to your pancake for an extra charge.
Porkchop Special
2 Marinated Pork Chops, Grilled and served with 3 Eggs, Any Style, Choice of Hashbrowns or Grits, and Bread
1 Hotcake
10" pancake. Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.25 each Sub Whole Wheat Batter for $.60
2 Hotcakes
Two 10" pancakes. Add Fruit or Nuts for $2.25 each Sub Whole Wheat Batter for $1.20
French Toast
1 Slice of Batter Dipped Texas Toast topped with Powdered Sugar. Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.25 each.
French Toast 2pc
2 Slices of Batter Dipped Texas Toast topped with Powdered Sugar. Add Fruit or Nuts for $2.25 each.
Short Stack Pancakes
3 small pancakes Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.25 each Sub Wheat Batter for $.60
ala carte Breakfast Meats
ala carte Breads
1 Small Pancake
Just 1 of our small pancakes. Add Fruit or Nuts $.60 Sub Wheat Batter $.30
ala carte Eggs
Yogurt
Hashbrowns
Grits
Oatmeal
Stick to your ribs Quaker Oatmeal in a cup or a bowl. Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, and Milk available upon request. Add Fruit or Nuts for $1.00 each.
Add Ons/Sauces
FRUIT CUP
Grapefruit
Canteloup
Cinnamon Roll
Baked locally by Ashcraft European Bakery, this Cinnamon Roll is mighty tasty and bigger than your fist.
Muffin
Baked Locally by Ashcraft European Bakery, these Blueberry Muffins are moist and chock full of fresh blueberries.
Breakfast Taco
Flour Tortilla and scrambled egg. Toss in as many add-ins as you'd like. $.50 each
Breakfast Sandwich
Build it how you want it. Choice of Bread and Egg Style. Each additional filler $.50
Whole Banana
Lunch and Dinner
#2 CHICKEN QUESADILLAS
Grilled Chicken and Mixed Cheese between flour tortillas, toasted on the griddle and cut into 8 wedges. Served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and Rice and Beans.
#3 FRIED CATFISH
Fried Catfish served with French Fries. Grilled Catfish served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
#4 CHICKEN TENDERS
4 breaded and fried chicken tenders served with french fries and side of cream gravy.
#5 CHOPPED STEAK
10oz Seasoned beef patty, cooked to order, with the option to top with sauteed mushrooms and onions. choice of two sides and bread.
#6 TAMALES
3 pork tamales, topped with house made chili con carne, served with rice and beans and choice of bread.
#7 GRILLED MARINATED CHICKEN BREAST
Grilled breast of chicken served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
#8 VEGGIE PLATE
Guest's choice of 3 side items and bread.
#9 RED BEANS AND RICE WITH SAUSAGE
House made Red Beans and Rice topped with a sliced smoked sausage link and served with choice of two sides and bread.
#10 SANTA FE CHICKEN
Grilled Chicken breast topped with sauteed mushrooms and sliced avocado, served with choice of side and bread.
#11 CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
Grilled Chicken enchiladas topped with choice of Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, Cheese, and pico de Gallo with choice of 2 sides and bread.
#12 ACAPULCO CATFISH
Grilled catfish fillet topped with pico de gallo and sliced avocado on a bed of Spanish rice with choice of one side and bread.
#13 CHICKEN ARANIVA
Grilled Chicken breast topped with Green Chili sauce, pico de gallo, and mixed cheese over white rice with choice of one side and bread.
#14 FRIED JUMBO SHRIMP
8 Shrimp, breaded and fried, and served with French Fries and a garnish of Cole Slaw. Tartar Sauce. Cocktail sauce available upon request.
#15 PEPPERED PORK CHOPS
Choice of 1 or 2 marinated Pork Chops, grilled and served with choice of 2 sides and bread.
#16 CHICKEN FRIED STEAK
Thinly pounded cube steak, breaded and fried. Served with choice of 2 sides and bread. Cream Gravy on the side.
#16 CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
Breaded and Fried Chicken Breast served with choice of 2 sides and bread. Cream Gravy on the side.
GRILLED CATFISH
MEATLOAF
House Made Meatloat, topped with Tomato Gravy, served with choice of two sides and bread.
SALMON
Salmon Fillet, served with choice of two sides and bread. Dill Sauce on the side.
FISH TACOS
Two grilled fish tacos with lettuce and pico de gallo, topped with chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Burgers/Sandwiches
BUFFALO BURGER
100% American Bison patty cooked to order. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
HAMBURGER
1/3 lb Angus Beef patty cooked to order. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
CHEESEBURGER
DOUBLE BURGER
CHILI BURGER
1/3 lb Angus Beef patty, cooked to order. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Served open faced and topped with house made chili con carne and topped with onions and mixed cheese upon request. Add Fries $1.75
TURKEY BURGER
1/3 lb, house made, ground turkey patty. Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Choice of White or Wheat Bun. Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle. Add French Fries $1.75
Hot Dog
Jumbo Nathan's Beef Frank Add French Fries $1.75
BLT
Traditional BLT made with our thick cut, peppered bacon. Served with Mayonnaise. Side of Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear. Sub French Fries $1.00
BGLT
The "G" stands for Guacamole. Traditional BLT sandwich with a little something extra. Thick cut peppered bacon. Mayonnaise. Served with Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear. Sub Fries $1.00
GRILLED CHEESE
Just like mom used to make, served with a side of Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear.
GRILLED BACON & CHEESE
Just like mom used to make, with a twist. Made with our thick cut peppered bacon. Side of Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear.
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
House made Tuna salad on your choice of bread, toasted. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served with Ruffles potato chips and a pickle spear.
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
House made Chicken Salad* served on your choice of bread. Toasted. Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo. Served with Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear. *Contains nuts
GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB
Grilled Chicken breast, Peppered Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo on your choice of bread. Toasted. Served with Ruffles potato chips and pickle spear.
add Hamburger Patty
Baked Potatoes
Soups/Salads
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine Hearts, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, and Caesar Dressing. Add Chicken for $3.95
CHEF'S SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Boiled Egg, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Choice of Dressing
DINNER SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Croutons, Choice of Dressing
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Fried Chicken Pieces, Choice of Dressing
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Black Olive, Mixed Cheese, Grilled Chicken Pieces, Choice of Dressing
TACO SALAD
Mixed Greens, Black Olives, Mixed Cheese, Tortilla Chips, Choice of Refried or Charro Beans, Choice of Dressing, Grilled Chicken or Ground Beef add $4.00
GREEK SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing. add Grilled Chicken $4.00
CHICKEN SALAD
A Scoop of our house-made Chicken Salad* on a bed of lettuce. *Contains Nuts
TUNA SALAD
A Scoop of our house-made Tuna Salad on a bed of lettuce.
TRIO SALAD
One Scoop each of our house-made Chicken* & Tuna salads, and a Fruit Medley. *Contains Nuts
ala carte SCOOP
A Single Scoop of either the house-made Chicken* or Tuna Salad *Contains Nuts
EXTRA SALAD DRESSING
CHILI
House-made, traditional Texas Red. You'll find no beans here...
CHICKEN VEGETABLE SOUP
CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP
SOUP OF THE DAY
Daily Specials and Secret Menu
Mon. Red Beans and Rice
House made red beans and rice, topped with sliced smoked sausage link, served with one side and bread.
Tue. Chicken Fried Steak
Thinly pounded cube steak, breaded and fried. Served with one side, bread, and side of cream gravy.
Wed. King Ranch Casserole
House made King Ranch casserole with one side and choice of bread.
Thu. Enchilada
Two chicken enchiladas, Ranchero or Green Chili Sauce, melted cheese, pico de gallo, served with one side and bread.
Fri. Fried Catfish
Fried catfish with French Fries
Chilaquiles
SPICY! Tortilla strips, stewed in House made Habanero Salsa topped with 2 Eggs, any style, and mixed cheese. Served with Guacamole, Sour Cream, refried beans, and tortillas. Did we mention that it's spicy? Only available Saturday and Sunday
Steak and Eggs
12oz NY STRIP, 2 EGGS, CHOICE OF SIDE AND BREAD
Steak Dinner
12oz NY Strip steak, cooked to order, with Loaded mashed potatoes, a dinner salad, and bread.
Frito Pie
House Made Texas Red Chili and a bag of Frito's corn chips. Cheese and Onions on request.
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Guac
Chips & Queso
Nachos
Tortilla chips topped with Chile con Queso, Beans, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, and Sour Cream Add Beef or Grilled Chicken $4.00
Combination Fish/Shrimp
4 Fried Shrimp and Half portion of Fried Catfish with French Fries. Tartar Sauce. Cocktail sauce upon request.
Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs
Breaded and fried cube steak with 2 Eggs, any style, choice of hashbrowns or grits, and bread
A La Carte
ala carte Chicken Breast
ala carte Buffalo Patty
ala carte Pork Chop
ala carte Salmon
ala carte Catfish
One Dozen Tamales
Bag of Chips
Ruffles
Kid's Menu
Kid Breakfast Special
1 Egg, any style, 1 small pancake, choice of 1 breakfast meat.
Kid Chicken Tenders
2 Fried chicken tenders and French Fries
Kid Cheeseburger
Plain Cheeseburger and French Fries
Kid Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with French Fries
Kid Corn Dogs
8 mini corndogs and French Fries
Kid Hot Dog
All Beef hot dog, plain, served with French Fries
Kid PB&J
Peanut Butter and Grape Jelly with French Fries.
Kid Quesadilla
Kid Veggie Plate
Desserts
Sides
Black Eyed Peas
Broccoli
Carrots
Charro Beans
Coleslaw
Corn
Cornbread
Dinner Roll
French Fries
Fried Okra
Green Beans
Lima Beans
Mac N Cheese
Mash Potato
Onion Rings
Red Beans
Red Beans and Rice
Refried Beans
Spanish Rice
Spinach
Squash
Sweet Potato Fries
White Rice
Chips & Queso
Drink Menu
N/A Bev
Wine
Beer
Retail
Buffalo Grille Merch
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Family owned breakfast and comfort food restaurant serving the West University/Bellaire area since 1984.
4080 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005