Bayou Heights Bier Garten
3905 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77008
3905 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77008
Cocktail
Beer/Wine
House Cocktails
Bayou Blossom
$13.00
Bayou Sour
$13.00
Beekeeper Mule
$13.00
Belini Fizz
$13.00
Blockbuster
$12.00
Dab'll Do Ya
$12.00
Doggy Paddle
$11.00
Dusk 'til Dawn
$13.00
Flannel Skirt
$12.00
Funny Car
$11.00
Gamma Ray
$14.00
Harvey Colada
$11.00
Here Comes the Plane
$10.00
Machu Pisco Pimms
$12.00
Mexican Iced Chocolate
$11.00
Mimosa 75
$11.00
Nightshade
$10.00
Out with the Old
$12.00
Pirate's Cove
$12.00
Porchswing
$12.00
Rare Find
$12.00
Regulator
$11.00
Silent Disco
$11.00
Sittin' Sideways
$10.00
Smoked Bloody Mary
$12.00
Thunderclap
$10.00
Verbal Punch
$10.00
Vote for Pedro
$11.00
Shot
$7.00
Egg White Sour
$14.00
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
$13.00
Aviation
$12.00
Bees Knees
$12.00
Black Russian
$11.00
Blood & Sand
$13.00
Boulivardier
$13.00
Bramble
$11.00
Caipirinha
$12.00
Charlie Chaplin
$12.00
Cock & Bull Special
$13.00
Cosmo
$13.00
Crescent City
$13.00
Daiquiri
$12.00
Dark & Stormy
$12.00
Eastside
$12.00
French 75
$13.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Gin Gin Mule
$12.00
Gin Ricky
$11.00
Hanky Panky
$13.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$12.00
Hotel Nacional
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$11.00
Last Word
$15.00
Lions Tail
$13.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$13.00
Mai Tai
$12.00
Manhattan
$14.00
Margarita
$13.00
Martinez
$13.00
Martini
$13.00
Mexican Martini
$13.00
Mint Julep
$14.00
Mojito
$12.00
Mule
$12.00
Naked & Famous
$14.00
Negroni
$13.00
Old Fashioned
$13.00
Old Pal
$13.00
Painkiller
$13.00
Paloma
$13.00
Paper Plane
$13.00
Penicillin
$14.00
Pimm's Cup
$11.00
Pina Colada
$12.00
Queen's Park Swizzle
$12.00
Rusty Nail
$13.00
Sazerac
$13.00
Southside
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$13.00
Tom Collins
$12.00
Trinidad Sour
$13.00
Vesper
$13.00
Vieux Carre
$14.00
Whiskey Smash
$12.00
Light & Refreshing
Alstadt Kolsch
$6.00+
Astral Kraftwerk Kolsch
$7.00+
B-52 Pils
$6.00+
Bad Astronaut Cloud Punch
$7.00+
Bavik Pils
$7.00+
Community Funnel Cake
$6.00+
Destihl Hawaii 5 Ale
$7.00+
Destihl Normal Pils
$6.00+
Eureka Heights Somethin' Light
$7.00+
Firestone Walker 805
$7.00+
Great Heights Lager-ish
$6.00+
Klaus One Helles of a Lager
$7.00+
Moody Tongue Grapefruit Pils
$8.00+
Pilsner Urquell
$7.00+
Southern Star Southern Brunch
$7.00+
St Arnold H-Town Pils
$7.00+
Stone Buenaveza
$6.00+
Yuengling
$6.00+
Refreshing & Malty
Wheat
Hoppy & Bitter
11 Below Hipster Sauce
$6.00+
21st Amendment Brew Free or Die
$6.00+
3 Nations Mango Smash
$8.00+
Astral Sunship
$8.00+
Avery Maharaja
$7.00+
Bad Astronaut Fake Landing
$6.00+
Equal Parts I Need Your Clothes
$10.00+
Equilibrium Double Fractal Pentaflake
$10.00+
Eureka Heights Fruity Hazy Haze Juice
$8.00+
Firestone Walker Mind Haze
$6.00+
Great Heights Fruity Pellets
$8.00+
Great Heights Willis
$7.00+
Holler Laaaid Back
$8.00+
Holler Slow Clap
$8.00+
Maine Beer Co Peeper Pale Ale
$7.00+
New Magnolia Redwood
$7.00+
Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale
$6.00+
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing
$6.00+
Spindletap Houston Hazier
$8.00+
St Arnold Juicy IPA
$7.00+
Symbol Cryosmash
$7.00+
True Anomaly Cryonaut
$7.00+
Tupps Juice Pack
$7.00+
Dark & Bold
903 Pecan Pie Porter
$7.00+
Alesmith Speedway
$8.00+
Brash Milk the Venom
$9.00+
Founders Breakfast Stout
$6.00+
Founders KBS NITRO
$6.00+
Lakewood Temptress NITRO
$6.00+
Maui Coconut Hiwa Porter
$7.00+
Prairie Xmas Bomb
$6.00+
Saloon Door Tasty AF NITRO
$8.00+
Southern Star Buried Hatchet
$7.00+
St Bernardus ABT 12
$8.00+
The Bruery Bakery Banana Nut
$9.00+
Walking Stick Sneffels
$8.00+
Sour & Funky
3 Nations Sucker Punch
$6.00+
Equal Parts Exotica
$9.00+
Galveston Bay Ghost Ship Gose
$6.00+
Holler Tarty for the Party Berry
$6.00+
Jester King SPON
$9.00+
New Magnolia Blackberry Gose
$6.00+
Odell Sippin Tropical
$7.00+
Prairie Rainbow Sherbet
$6.00+
Prairie Seasick Crocodile
$7.00+
Stiegl Radler
$8.00+
Sun Lab Fruit Chews
$6.00+
Cider, Seltzer & Mead
Vodka
Gin
Aviation
$9.00
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Bombay Sapphire East
$9.00
Botanist
$9.00
Citadelle
$8.00
Empress
$10.00
Fords
$9.00
Gray Whale
$9.00
Hayman's London Dry
$8.00
Hayman's Old Tom
$8.00
Hayman's Royal Dock
$8.00
Hendricks
$10.00
Koval Barrel Aged
$10.00
Koval Dry
$8.00
Leopold Bros American Small Batch
$7.00
Leopold Bros Navy Strength
$9.00
Monkey 47
$15.00