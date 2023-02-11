  • Home
  • /
  • Hemet
  • /
  • Buffalo Jacks - 41831 Florida Ave # 102
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Jacks 41831 Florida Ave # 102

review star

No reviews yet

41831 Florida Ave # 102

Hemet, CA 92544

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Wings

Tenders

$3.99+

Wings

$4.99+

Wing combo

$8.99+

Tender combo

$8.99+

Nashville

$3.99+

Sandwich

$6.99+

Side

$0.50+

Family deal

$55.99+

Drink

$2.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

41831 Florida Ave # 102, Hemet, CA 92544

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Baja Ensenada Fish Tacos - 718 S San Jacinto Ave
orange starNo Reviews
718 S San Jacinto Ave SAN JACINTO, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Megabites - 1153 South State Street
orange starNo Reviews
1153 South State Street Hemet, CA 92543
View restaurantnext
HTWK AKi Sushi - HTWK SAN JACINTO
orange starNo Reviews
480 N State St Suite L San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Grumpy Tom's Pizzeria - San Jacinto
orange starNo Reviews
1211 N State St Suite C San Jacinto, CA 92583
View restaurantnext
Alberto's Mexican Food - Sanderson & Stetson Hemet
orange starNo Reviews
1127 South Sanderson Avenue Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill - 3909 W Florida Ave.
orange star4.0 • 222
3909 W Florida Ave Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hemet

El Zarape Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,865
4280 E Florida Ave Hemet, CA 92544
View restaurantnext
Lemongrass Asian Cuisine
orange star4.2 • 920
3376 Wentworth Dr Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0250 - Hemet
orange star4.1 • 286
273 N Sanderson Ave Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext
Los Vaqueros Cantina & Grill - 3909 W Florida Ave.
orange star4.0 • 222
3909 W Florida Ave Hemet, CA 92545
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hemet
Menifee
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Temecula
review star
Avg 4.3 (60 restaurants)
Wildomar
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Murrieta
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Moreno Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Lake Elsinore
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Palm Springs
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Yucaipa
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Redlands
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston