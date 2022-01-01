Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Jo’s 106 S A St

106 S A St

Midland, TX 79701

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional
Boneless
Truffle Fries

Appetizers

Chips w/ Queso

$4.99

Buffalo Fries

$9.00

Popcorn

$1.50

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Fried Jalapeno Caps

$7.50

Pickles and Jalapenos mixed

$7.50

Chicharrones w/ Queso

$5.99

Wings

Boneless

$7.80+

Traditional

$9.00+

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Sandwiches

Burger Combo

$14.50

Burger (No Side)

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich (No Side)

$8.50

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$10.99

Kids Burger Combo

Kids Burger Combo

$5.99

Kids 4 Boneless Combo

Kids 4 Boneless Combo

$6.99

Kids 4 Traditional Wings

Kids 4 Traditional Wings Combo

$6.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$9.99

Sides & Extras

Fries

$3.00

Truffle Fries

$4.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Ranch

$0.80

Blue Cheese

$0.80

Sauce

$0.80

Veggies

$1.00

Queso

$1.50

Soft Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

Kids Cup

$1.25

Water

Coke

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Root Beer

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Drinks

Ice set up

$4.00

Bart Cup

$5.50

W/V/T/J

$7.50

DJ

$10.00

Koozies

Koozies

$5.00

Shirts

Shirts

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Your favorite local wing joint! Come in and enjoy!

106 S A St, Midland, TX 79701

