  • Home
  • /
  • Buffalo
  • /
  • Buffalo Old Brewing Company - 1221 East Lovejoy Street
A map showing the location of Buffalo Old Brewing Company 1221 East Lovejoy StreetView gallery

Buffalo Old Brewing Company 1221 East Lovejoy Street

review star

No reviews yet

1221 East Lovejoy Street

Buffalo, NY 14206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

APPETIZERS

Soft Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Chicken Wing Dip

$9.00

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Edamame

$8.00

Olives

$13.00

Cheddar Potato Pierogi

$11.00

Mushroom Sauerkraut Pierogi

$13.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Cheese Board

$20.00Out of stock

BUFFALO CLASSICS

Wings

$18.00

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$12.00

Olde Burger

$17.00

Beef on Weck

$17.00

USE YOUR HANDS

Turkey Wrap

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$11.00Out of stock

Steak Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

ENTREES

Iron Island Steak

$18.00

Garlic Parm Chicken

$16.00

Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Queso Mac n Cheese

$16.00Out of stock

Voodoo Pasta

$18.00Out of stock

SALADS

Ceasar

$11.00

Cobb

$14.00

House

$11.00

Cucumber

$11.00

SIDES

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Truffle Fries

$6.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$7.00

Side House

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Veggies

$6.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Baguette Chips

$5.00

Celery

$1.00

DESSERT

Cake for 2

$10.00

SAUCES + DRESSINGS

Sour Cream

$1.00

blue cheese

$1.00

red onion ranch

$1.00

hot sauce

$1.00

med sauce

$1.00

mild sauce

$1.00

barbeeque

$1.00

garlic parm

$1.00

garlic mayo

$1.00

grain mustard

$1.00

smokey ketchup

$1.00

house dressing

$1.00

Italian dressing

$1.00

caesar dressing

$1.00

mayo

$1.00

ranch

$1.00

cajun honey siracha

$1.00

Drinks

Specials

Mom's Mimosa

$9.00

Beer

Lovejoy Lager

$3.00+

Iron Island IPA

$3.00+

Cloudy McCloudface

$3.00+

The Lifestyle

$3.00+

You're Not the Boss of Me

$3.00+

Duchesse de Amherst

$3.00+

Non-Agency

$3.00+

Derg's Dark

$3.00+

Coping Strategy

$4.00+

FLIGHTS

$12.00

Wine

Chardonnay: Maison Louis Jadot

$7.00+

Red Blend: Orma

$7.00+

Prosecco: Cantine Maschio

$7.00+

Rose: Chateau D'Aqueria

$7.00+

Lambrusco: Riunite

$7.00+

Sparking Wine: Ca' del Bosco

$12.00+

Champagne: Charles le Bel

$12.00+

Champagne: Piper Heidsieck

$12.00+

Gus' Cocktails

Ironside Collins

$16.00

Tom's Cooler

$16.00

Mr. Fizzy

$16.00

Mora Mia

$16.00

Manahatta

$16.00

Ceremony

$16.00

Bernal Water

$16.00

Hatchets and Axes

$16.00

Cocktails

Manhatten

$13.00+

Old Fashion

$13.00+

Whiskey Sour

$13.00+

Amaretto Sour

$13.00+

Negroni

$13.00+

Margarita

$13.00+

Lemon Drop Martini

$13.00+

Espresso Martini

$13.00+

Mimosa

$9.00

Liquor

Belvedere

$13.00+

Lockhouse

$9.00+

Portofino

$13.00+

Hendricks

$13.00+

Condesa Prickly Pear & Orange Blossom

$11.00+

Brokers

$9.00+

400 Rabbits Mezcal

$9.00+

Milagro Silver

$9.00+

Milagro Reposado

$9.00+

Hussong Silver

$11.00+

Hussong Reposado

$11.00+

Sailor Jerry

$9.00+

Flor de Cana Anejo

$9.00+

Brugal Anejo

$11.00+

Diplomatico planas

$9.00+

Tanduay Silver Asian

$9.00+

Avua Cachaca Prata

$13.00+

Three Chord Blended

$11.00+

Three Chord Rye

$11.00+

Three Chord Strange Callob

$11.00+

Ardbeg Wee Beastie

$13.00+

Maison Rogue Cognac

$11.00+

Pisco

$11.00+

ODVI Armagnac

$11.00+

Gobek Brandy

$13.00+

Smooch

Lemon Lime

$5.00

Guava Hibiscus

$5.00

Blood Orange Grapefruit

$5.00

Black Currant Elderberry

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Coke Zero

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Tonic Water

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Unsweet Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Seltzer/ Cider

High Noon

$7.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Local brewery, cocktail bar and restaurant embracing the city of Buffalo's Lovejoy District's history and building the future for all to enjoy and make memories

Location

1221 East Lovejoy Street, Buffalo, NY 14206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Hangry Hog - 603 Dingens St
orange starNo Reviews
603 Dingens Street Cheektowaga, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Pubski Pub - 2437 William St
orange starNo Reviews
2437 William St Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
The Lenox Grill
orange starNo Reviews
140 N Street Buffalo, NY 14201
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Wise Guys Pizza
orange star4.5 • 251
1965 Seneca St. Buffalo, NY 14210
View restaurantnext
Jocko's Pizza and Pasta - 2770 Union Road
orange starNo Reviews
2770 Union Road Cheektowaga, NY 14227
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Mister Pizza - Elmwood
orange star4.4 • 13,416
1065 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Alibaba Kebab
orange star4.6 • 9,095
900 William st Buffalo, NY 14206
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Main
orange star4.2 • 9,036
3094 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14214
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 6,935
2611 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14216
View restaurantnext
Jim's SteakOut - Elmwood Ave
orange star4.2 • 6,065
938 Elmwood Ave Buffalo, NY 14222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Depew
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
No reviews yet
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Getzville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
North Tonawanda
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
East Amherst
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Clarence
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston