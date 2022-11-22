Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Pizza & Ice Cream Co.

2030 10th St.

Sacramento, CA 95818

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Wild Garlic
(V) Hawaiian Cowgirl
(V) Garlic Chick'n

Large 1 Topping Special

Large 1 Topping Special

$23.00

Breakfast Pizza

All breakfast pizzas are prepared with eggs, a unique blend of cheddar, mozzarella, spices, and toppings of your choice (No pizza sauce is used on breakfast pies).
Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Morning Stampede

Morning Stampede

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, sausage, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Spinach & Mushroom

Spinach & Mushroom

Spinach, mushroom, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Canadian Groundhog

Canadian Groundhog

Canadian bacon, sausage, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Spicy Pepperoni

Spicy Pepperoni

Pepperoni, jalapeno, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Denver Omelette

Denver Omelette

Canadian bacon, red onions, green bell peppers, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Groundhog

Groundhog

Italian sausage, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Baja

Baja

Beef chorizo, eggs, cheddar, mozzarella, & spices.

Daybreak

Daybreak

Egg & cheese only.

Traditional Pizza

Stampede

Stampede

All meat: Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, & sausage.

Whole Herd

Whole Herd

Our combo: pepperoni, salami, sausage, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, & olives.

Wild Garlic

Wild Garlic

White sauce, garlic pepperoni, sausage, onions, & mushrooms.

Home On The Range

Home On The Range

Chicken, BBQ sauce, red onion, zucchini, & tomatoes.

Pesto Pistol

Pesto Pistol

Housemade pesto, artichokes, & fresh tomatoes.

Veggie Cowboy

Veggie Cowboy

Mushroom, olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, & zucchini.

The Great Plains

The Great Plains

Cheese only.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

Pepperoni.

Hawaiian Cowboy

Hawaiian Cowboy

Canadian bacon & pineapple.

Vegan Pizza

Home to Sacramento's favorite vegan pizza! We make our own vegan cheez with almonds in small batches!
(V) Breakfast

(V) Breakfast

Creamy bac'un white sauce, tofu egg scramble, spinach, and white mushrooms.

(V) Garlic Chick'n

(V) Garlic Chick'n

Housemade white sauce, minced garlic, marinated chick'n, spinach, and bac'un bits.

(V) Veggie

(V) Veggie

Red sauce, mushrooms, olives, green peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, and red onions.

(V) Pesto

(V) Pesto

Housemade pepita spinach pesto with marinated artichokes and cherry tomatoes.

(V) Pepperoni

(V) Pepperoni

Red sauce and field roast pepperoni.

(V) Hawaiian Cowgirl

(V) Hawaiian Cowgirl

Red sauce, soysausage, black olives, pineapples, green onions, and BBQ drizzle.

(V) Buffalo Chick’n

(V) Buffalo Chick’n

Ranch white sauce, buffalo chick'n, carrots, and fresh green onions.

(V) White

(V) White

Ranch white sauce, zucchini, artichoke hearts, and green onions.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Traditional Pizza

Build Your Own Vegan Pizza

Build Your Own Breakfast Pizza

Sides

Vegan Ranch (2 oz)

$1.00

Vegan Ranch (8 oz)

$4.00

Vegan Ranch (16 oz)

$8.00

Ranch (2 oz)

$0.75

Ranch (8 oz)

$3.00

Ranch (16 oz)

$6.00

Buffalo (2oz)

$0.75

BBQ (2oz)

$0.75

Marinara (2oz)

$0.75

Ice Cream

We make our very own vegan ice cream! Made in small batches with rotating seasonal flavor offerings. Visit our Instagram for the latest flavors!

Scoops

$4.95

Double Scoop

$6.95

Pints

$9.95

Quart

$16.95

Pizza Sando

Pizza Sando

$8.95

6 piece Mozzarella Sticks

6 piece Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

8 piece Chicken Wings

8 piece Chicken Wings

$10.95

Salads

Spinach Salad

$8.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95

Garlic Cheese Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.95

Vegan Garlic Cheese Bread

$10.95

Drinks

Monster Energy

$3.00

Gatorade 20oz

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Dasani Water

$1.50

Dr. Pepper 12oz

$1.50

Canada Dry 12oz

$1.50

Diet Coke 12oz

$1.50

Coke 12oz

$1.50

Sprite 12oz

$1.50

Mt. Dew 12oz

$1.50

Squirt 12oz

$1.50

Orange Soda 12oz

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Martinelli’s Sparkling

$2.00

Crystal Geyser Sparkling Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Yes, we make pizza and ice cream. Damn good tasting pizza and ice cream, if we say so ourselves.. But more importantly, we have been part of the Sacramento food scene for over thirty years. So yes, while we’re known for our breakfast, vegan and traditional pizzas and ice cream, we want you to know that we’re more than just a pizza shop.

Website

Location

2030 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95818

Directions

