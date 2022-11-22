Buffalo Pizza & Ice Cream Co.
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:15 pm - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Yes, we make pizza and ice cream. Damn good tasting pizza and ice cream, if we say so ourselves.. But more importantly, we have been part of the Sacramento food scene for over thirty years. So yes, while we’re known for our breakfast, vegan and traditional pizzas and ice cream, we want you to know that we’re more than just a pizza shop.
Location
2030 10th St., Sacramento, CA 95818
Gallery
