Bars & Lounges
American

The Buffalo Rose

review star

No reviews yet

1119 Washington Ave.

Golden, CO 80401

RESTAURANT

BANDERILLAS

$18.00
BATCH 19 FISH AND CHIPS

BATCH 19 FISH AND CHIPS

$19.00

Batch 19 Beer Battered Cod. French Fries. Fresh Lemon. Tartar Sauce. Malt Vinegar.

BEEF EMPANADAS

BEEF EMPANADAS

$14.00

Empanadas stuffed with seasoned Ground Beef & Picadillo. Served with roasted tomato aioli.

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$12.00

Lightly Battered Cauliflower. Served with celery and carrots. Choose Ranch or Blue Cheese.

CHORIZO JAPS

CHORIZO JAPS

$13.00

Oaxacan Chorizo. Goat Cheese. Cherry Chipotle Glaze. (GF)

COLORADO POUTINE

COLORADO POUTINE

$13.00

French Fries. Pueblo Green Chili Gravy, Wisconsin cheese curds. Add Pulled Pork or Pulled Lamb for $4.

GREEN CHILI ARTICHOKE DIP

GREEN CHILI ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

Colorado Red Star Artichokes, Pueblo Green Chili, 3-Cheeses. Served with Housemade Tortilla Chips. (GF:V)

MUSSELS A LA DIABLA

$17.00

1 lb. PEI Mussels. Mild Spice Red Sauce. Tomato. Green Onion. Grilled Crostini.

NACHO SKILLET

NACHO SKILLET

$15.00

Black Beans. Jack Cheese. Pico de Gallo. Sour Cream. Guacamole. Served with a basket of chips.

OAXACAN CHEESE

$16.00

SOUTHWEST EGGROLLS

$15.00
TACO OF THE DAY

TACO OF THE DAY

$14.00

Chef's Selection: Taco of the Day. Served with black beans and rice.

TUNA TARTARE

TUNA TARTARE

$13.00

Sushi Grade Tuna. Onions Tomato. Jalapeño, Sesame Seeds. Citrus. Seaweed. Served with Fried Wontons.

CHICKEN WING SPECIAL

$15.00Out of stock
BURRATA

BURRATA

$15.00

Burrata Cheese. Arugula. Tomato. Red Onion. Crostini. Fig Balsamic Glaze.

CAESAR

$14.00
CLASSIC WEDGE

CLASSIC WEDGE

$11.00

Iceberg Lettuce. Bacon Bits. Heirloom Tomato. Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with house made Danish Blue Cheese dressing.

LUNCH SPECIAL

$11.00
HOUSE SALAD (lg)

HOUSE SALAD (lg)

$8.00

Mixed Greens. Red Onion. Rainbow Carrot. Cucumbers. Shaved Parmesan. Pepitas. Served with your choice of dressing - Fresh Chive ranch, Danish blue cheese, Orange Thyme Balsamic, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Oil and Vinegar

SIDE SALAD (sm)

$6.00

SOUP

$5.00
SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD W/CHICKEN

SOUTHWEST CHOP SALAD W/CHICKEN

$16.00

Grilled Chicken. Mixed Greens. Black Bean Corn Relish. Cojita Cheese. Heirloom Tomato. Cucumbers. Served with Avocado Ranch.

STEAK TIP SALAD

$19.00
CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

1/3 lb Angus Beef. Greens. Tomato. Onion. Pickle. Cheddar OR Swiss.

GOLDEN CHICKEN

GOLDEN CHICKEN

$17.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast. Japanese Mayo. Tomato, Lettuce. Onion. Spicy Soy Ginger Glaze.

PORK TORTA

$16.00

Pulled Adobo Colorado Pork. Jicama Slaw. Pickled Onion. Cilantro. Red Chili Mayo. Fresh Jalapenos. Served on a French Roll.

ROSE BISON BURGER

ROSE BISON BURGER

$19.00

1/3 lb Ground Bison. Arugula, Cambozola Blue Cheese. Grilled Red Onion. State 38 Bourbon Whiskey Glaze.

WILD WEST BURGER

WILD WEST BURGER

$17.00

1/3 Angus Beef. Smoked Bacon. Cheddar Cheese. Housemade RoseQ BBQ Sauce. Fresno Chilis. Fried Coyote Onions.

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$16.00

TOFU BANH MI

$15.00

Marinated Tofu, Radish, Carrots, Cucumber Jalapeño, Cilantro, Onion, French Roll

COLORADO CHEESESTEAK

$17.00

Achiote & Lager Marinated Steak, Smoked Pimento Cheese, Pickled Jalapeños, Griddled Peppers and Onions, Toasted Hoagie

BISON SHORT RIBS

BISON SHORT RIBS

$27.00

Braised Buffalo Ribs. Tomato Mushroom Demi-Glaze. Potato Gouda Ragout. Roasted Vegetables.

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

CHICKEN ENCHILADA

$19.00

Adobo Pulled Chicken. Onions. Tomato. Roasted Poblano Creme Sauce. Corn Tortilla.

CHILE RELLENO

$18.00
CUBAN GRILLED PORK CHOP

CUBAN GRILLED PORK CHOP

$22.00

Marinated Chop. Celery. Fennel. Plaintains. Spanish Rice. Seasoned Black Beans.

NEW YORK STEAK

NEW YORK STEAK

$28.00

12 oz. Angus Steak. Red Chimichurri. Potato Gouda Ragout. Roasted Vegetables.

PAN SEARED SALMON

$21.00

TROPICAL MAHI

$25.00

SIGNATURE SMOTHERED BURRITO

$20.00

Pulled Roasted Chicken, Cheddar Jack, Black Beans, Spanish Rice, House Green Chili, Sour Cream, Guacamole

CORNED BEEF

$17.00Out of stock

BANGERS & MASH

$16.00Out of stock
MAC & CHEESE

MAC & CHEESE

$6.00

Fresh Macaroni with House Made Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Add Bacon $2. (Does not include French fries)

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.00

White Meat Chicken Tenders Lightly Battered and Fried. Served with French Fries.

CORN DOG

CORN DOG

$6.00

Carnival Favorite Battered Dog. Served with French Fries.

BUCKAROO BURGER

BUCKAROO BURGER

$8.00

1/3 lb. Cheddar Cheeseburger. Served with French Fries.

COCONUT FLAN

COCONUT FLAN

$6.00

Creamy Coconut Custard. Lime. Fresh Coconut.

FLOURLESS TORTE

$8.00

ICE CREAM SAMMY

$5.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream between Two House Made Cookies.

LIMONCELLO CAKE

$8.00

COOKIE

$2.00

CHURROS

$6.00

ICE CREAM

$3.00

DESSERT SPECIAL

$7.00

SIDE OF BACON

$3.00

SIDE OF GREEN CHILI

$4.00

SIDE OF FRIES (sm)

$3.00

BASKET OF FRIES (lg)

$6.00

SIDE OF CHIPS (sm)

$2.50

BASKET OF CHIPS (lg)

$5.00

SIDE OF TOTS (sm)

$6.00

BASKET OF TOTS (lg)

$8.00

SIDE OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$2.50

BASKET TORTILLA CHIPS

$5.00

SIDE CHICKEN BREAST

$4.00

PUPPY PATTY

$4.00

SIDE CLASSIC PATTY

$8.00

SIDE OF BISON PATTY

$8.00

CARROTS & CELERY

$2.00

SIDE OF FRUIT

$3.00

SIDE OF TOAST

$2.00

SIDE OF EGGS

$3.50

SIDE OF COUNTRY POTATOES

$3.00

SIDE POTATOES GOUDA

$6.00

JICAMA SLAW

$2.00

SIDE OF CROSTINI (4)

$2.00

SIDE OF PITA CHIPS

$1.00

SIDE ONIONS

$0.50

SIDE OF JAPS

$0.50

SIDE OF COYOTEE ONIONS

$0.50

SIDE OF VEGETABLES

$4.00

SIDE OF SOUR CREAM

$1.00

SIDE OF AVACODO

$2.50

SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$6.00

SIDE CHEESE SLICE

$1.00

SIDE CHILI MAYO

$0.49

SIDE RANCH

$0.49

SIDE BLUE CHEESE

$0.49

SIDE OF MAYO

$0.49

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$15.00

CHILAQUILES

$17.00Out of stock

EGGS BENEDICT

$18.00

STUFFED FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

SONORA SKILLET

$17.00

ROSE TRADITIONAL

$13.00

SIDE BACON

$3.00

SIDE TOAST

$2.00

SIDE EGG

$2.00

SIDE FRENCH TOAST (UNSTUFFED)

$6.00

BEER

SKA TROPICAL HAZE IPA

SKA TROPICAL HAZE IPA

$8.00

America's best selling Session IPA. All Day IPA is full flavored, easy drinking, and balanced with only 4.7% ABV - a session beer you can enjoy drinking ALL DAY! IBU - 40

ALASKAN AMBER

ALASKAN AMBER

$7.00Out of stock

Made from glacier-fed water, Alaskan Amber is richly malty and long on the palate, with just enough hop backing to make this beautiful amber colored “alt” style beer notably well balanced. ABV - 5.3% IBU - 18

ANCHOR STEAM

ANCHOR STEAM

$7.00Out of stock

Anchor Steam® Beer owes its deep amber color, thick, creamy head, and rich, distinctive flavor to a historic brewing process like none other. A blend of pale and caramel malts, fermentation with lager yeast at warmer ale temperatures in shallow open-air fermenters, and gentle carbonation in our cellars through an all-natural process called kräusening. ABV - 4.9% IBU - 33

ANGRY ORCHARD

ANGRY ORCHARD

$7.00

The #1 hard cider in the country. It is refreshing, delicious, and tastes like biting into a fresh apple. Sweet, fruity and bright. ABV - 5%

SHINER BOCK

SHINER BOCK

$7.00

First brewed in 1913, Shiner Bock is a year round bock lager made with roasted barley malt and German hops. ABV - 4.4% IBU - 13

HOP VALLEY STASH PANDA

HOP VALLEY STASH PANDA

$8.00Out of stock

Make way for the Big Little Thing, an imperial IPA flexing a full malt body, restrained sweetness, and tropical hop flavors of mango, grapefruit and tangerine. ABV - 9% IBU - 45

BLUEMOON

BLUEMOON

$7.00

Belgian-style wheat beer brewed with Valencia orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. ABV - 5.4% IBU - 11

BRECK PALISADE PEACH

BRECK PALISADE PEACH

$8.00Out of stock

Hop Valley brewers reached into their secret stash of Mosaic cryo-hop resin to create a tropical dankness in this new age IPA. Take a hit of these bright sweet fruit notes in this easy drinking bubbler. You won’t want to pass this one! ABV - 6.2% IBU - 45

CO NATIVE AMBER

CO NATIVE AMBER

$7.00

A classic Colorado Native beer, made for any occasion! Crisp, malty sweetness. Moderate hoppiness. You'll like it, maybe even love it! ABV - 5.5% IBU - 38

CO NATIVE WESTSLOPE

CO NATIVE WESTSLOPE

$7.00

The most Colorado IPA you can get. Made with only Colorado-grown hops from the Western Slope. Only sold in Colorado. And it's the only IPA with a ski pass! ABV - 5.5% IBU - 52

COORS BANQUET

COORS BANQUET

$5.00

After searching for the perfect water for his beer, Adolf Coors found it right here in the water running through Golden, CO! Light, crisp, any occasion pale lager. ABV - 5% IBU - 6

COORS LIGHT

COORS LIGHT

$5.00

A classic. Light and refreshing. ABV - 4.2% IBU - 10

10 BARREL NATURE CALLS

10 BARREL NATURE CALLS

$9.00

Hazy-O! is liberally dry-hopped to deliver juicy tropical notes of citrus, mango and pineapple. Using four types of oats allows for a nutty flavor, silky mouthfeel and an amplified haze. ABV - 7.1% IBU - 45

BATCH 19

BATCH 19

$7.00

Pre-prohibition style lager made by Coors. Smooth & medium bodied with a biscuity aroma and perfectly balanced flavor. ABV - 5.5% IBU - 30

UPSLOPE KOLSCH

UPSLOPE KOLSCH

$8.00

A light and drier version of a traditional German Hefeweizen. Aromatic with sweet spices and banana. Very clean and refreshing finish. ABV - 6% IBU - 35

GCB KOLSCH

GCB KOLSCH

$8.00

A clean, fruited sour with 1/2 lb. of pink guava in every pint! ABV - 7.1%

GCB RED ALE

GCB RED ALE

$7.00

Golden City Brewery's flagship brew. Made with German imported malts, hops, yeast and even salt water, this traditional Altbier will transport you to the famous Dusseldorf region of Germany. It’s hint of bitterness balances and counteracts its malt flavor to make it a truly sessionable ale. ABV - 5.1% IBU - 31

GUINNESS

GUINNESS

$8.00

Brewed in almost 50 countries and available in almost 120, Guiness is one of the most successful alcohol brands worldwide. Sweet smelling with a coffee and malty nose. Smooth, creamy and balanced. ABV - 4.2 % IBU - 45

HOLIDAILY FAVORITE BLONDE

HOLIDAILY FAVORITE BLONDE

$12.00

Made in a Gluten Free brewery in Golden, CO. Favorite Blonde has a subtle hop character and mellow malt flavor with citrus notes. ABV - 5% IBU - 20

FOUNDERS BREAKFAST STOUT NITRO

FOUNDERS BREAKFAST STOUT NITRO

$8.00

Blonde ale with raspberries and blackcurrants added. Super smooth & refreshing subtle zing from berry notes with a striking pink color. ABV - 4.7% IBU - 11

CTA LAGER

CTA LAGER

$7.00

Clear yellow color. Herbal and lemon aromas. Honey and bread dough. Sweet malty taste with just a hint of hop bitterness. Clean finish. Easy to drink. ABV - 4.7% IBU - 35

DOGFISH HAZY O

DOGFISH HAZY O

$8.00

Packed with bright tropical aromas and brilliant citrusy flavors, this unfiltered IPA wraps up with a pleasantly smooth finish. ABV - 7.5% IBU - 42

SIERRA NEVADA BIG LITTLE

SIERRA NEVADA BIG LITTLE

$8.00

Made with Citra, Azacca, Cashmere and Huell Melon hops, this New England style IPA has loads of fruity character with a hazy feel.

MODELO

MODELO

$7.00

Pacifico is a pilsner-style lager with a crisp, refreshing flavor and a touch of grass-citrus and ocean mist. Pacifico is brewed with high-quality ingredients, including premium two-and-six-row barley, the finest variety of hops and special malts roasted through a unique process. ABV - 4.5% IBU - 18

LAGANITAS

$8.00

Sweet grapefruit juice taste with a hint of tartness. Smooth caramel sweetness to finish. ABV - 4% IBU - 0

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST

SAM ADAMS OCTOBERFEST

$7.00Out of stock

OctoberFest has a caramel malt taste, low bitterness, and some tartness. It's aroma has a sweet and nutty caramel smell that is not overwhelming. It is a perfect seasonal brew! ABV - 5.3% IBU - 16

TEN BARREL PROFUSE JUICE HAZY IPA

TEN BARREL PROFUSE JUICE HAZY IPA

$7.00

Profuse Juice has tropical fruit aromas, bitter orange, pithy tangerine, and vanilla sweetness. Full bodied, pleasant sweet malt flavor. ABV - 6.5% IBU - 45

TOMMY KNOCKER BLOOD ORANGE IPA

TOMMY KNOCKER BLOOD ORANGE IPA

$7.00

India Pale Ale brewed with Citra, Summit, Mandarina Bavaria, Mosaic, & Chinook hops and blood orange peels. ABV - 6% IBU - 55

TRULY SELTZER WILD BERRY

TRULY SELTZER WILD BERRY

$7.00

Truly Wild Berry blends the naturally sweet flavors of juicy strawberries, raspberries & blackberries into a crisp refreshing seltzer. Naturally Gluten Free. ABV - 5% IBU - 0

ALASKAN AMBER

ALASKAN AMBER

$8.00

The slightly sour Wild Little Thing has just the right smack of tartness for serious refreshment, while guava, hibiscus and strawberry lend fruity-sweet depth and a bright pop of color. ABV - 5.5% IBU - 7

SIPPIN PRETTY

SIPPIN PRETTY

$7.00Out of stock

The Gruvi Golden Lager is their NON ALCOHOLIC version of the classic American lager: light, crisp, & crushable. You’ll never miss your old “light” beer again. Each batch is brewed using centennial hops, which are known for their balanced bitterness and light citrus aromas. ABV - less than .5% IBU - 0

Sunday9:45 am - 10:15 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 12:15 am
Saturday9:45 am - 12:15 am
The Buffalo Rose has been the pulse of Golden since 1859. We are a full service bar and restaurant offering regionally inspired American cuisine with a heavy Latin flair. Over the past 160 years, The Rose has been many things to millions of locals and visitors alike. The Buffalo Rose is now widely recognized as one of the best restaurants in the west Denver metro area and a world class destination event venue.

