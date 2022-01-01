Bars & Lounges
American
The Buffalo Rose
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
Restaurant info
The Buffalo Rose has been the pulse of Golden since 1859. We are a full service bar and restaurant offering regionally inspired American cuisine with a heavy Latin flair. Over the past 160 years, The Rose has been many things to millions of locals and visitors alike. The Buffalo Rose is now widely recognized as one of the best restaurants in the west Denver metro area and a world class destination event venue.
Location
1119 Washington Ave., Golden, CO 80401
Gallery
