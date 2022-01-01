Buffalo Soul Catering imageView gallery

Buffalo Soul Catering

396 Reviews

$$

454 Pearl St

Buffalo, NY 14202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Key To Our Soul Fried Chicken Meal
French Fries
Fried Chicken Dinner

Appetizers

(4) Chicken Finger + Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Served Plain, Hot, Med, Mild, BBQ, or Honey Mustard with Fries

Pizza Logs

$7.00

Served with Marinara Sauce

Steak on Fries

Steak on Fries

$11.00

Finely chopped sirloin steak with onions, mild banana peppers, and secret sauce. Topped with cheese & laid over a bed of fries

Chicken on Fries

Chicken on Fries

$10.00

Finely chopped chicken breast with onions, mild banana peppers, and secret sauce. Topped with cheese & laid over a bed of fries

Chicken Wing Dip 8oz

Chicken Wing Dip 8oz

$9.00

Served with Doritos

(8) Chicken Wings

(8) Chicken Wings

$16.00

Homestyle, Hot, Med, Mild, BBQ (Key to our SOUL Wings - add 1)

(15) Chicken Wings

(15) Chicken Wings

$25.00Out of stock

Homestyle, Hot, Med, Mild, BBQ (Key to our SOUL Wings - add 1)

Chicken Wing Dip Tacos

$10.00

Buffalo

Steak Hoagie Sub - Half

Steak Hoagie Sub - Half

$10.00

Finely chopped sirloin steak mixed with onions, mild banana peppers, and secret sauce. Topped with cheese

Steak & Sausage Sub - Half

$11.00

Our steak hoagie paired with diced mild beef sausage

Chicken Hoagie Sub - Half

$9.00

Finely chopped chicken breast mixed with onions, mild banana peppers, and secret sauce. Topped with cheese

Chicken Sausage Hoagie - Half

$9.00

Our chicken hoagie paired with diced mild beef sausage

Chicken Finger Sub - Half

$8.00Out of stock

Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese

Steak Hoagie Whole

Steak Hoagie Whole

$15.00

Finely chopped sirloin steak mixed with onions, mild banana peppers, and secret sauce. Topped with cheese

Steak & Sausage Sub - Whole

Steak & Sausage Sub - Whole

$17.00

Our steak hoagie paired with diced mild beef sausage

Chicken Hoagie Sub - Whole

Chicken Hoagie Sub - Whole

$14.00

Finely chopped chicken breast mixed with onions, mild banana peppers, and secret sauce. Topped with cheese

Chicken Sausage Hoagie - Whole

Chicken Sausage Hoagie - Whole

$15.00

Our chicken hoagie paired with diced mild beef sausage

Chicken Finger Sub - Whole

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese

Fish Sub

Fish Sub

$11.00

Our delicious golden fried haddock topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, & cheese

2 For $20 Steak

$20.00

Soul Food

Fried Haddock Dinner

Fried Haddock Dinner

$17.00

Cornmeal breaded with our house made fish fry & spice blend. Golden fried to perfection

Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Comes with thigh & leg. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Key To Our Soul Fried Chicken Meal

Key To Our Soul Fried Chicken Meal

$17.00

Caribbean spiced fried chicken dipped in our secret sauce. Tangy + Sweet = lip smacking, finger licking goodness!

Deep Fried Porkchops

Deep Fried Porkchops

$15.00

Two deep fried center cut pork chops. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

$20.00

Comes with our Soul sauce for dipping. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$15.00

Comes with our Soul sauce for dipping. Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Fish & Chicken Dinner

$22.00

Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Chicken & Shrimp Dinner

$18.00

Served with a choice of 2 sides.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$12.00Out of stock

Scratch made cinnamon waffles paired with hand battered chicken cutlets, stacked & drizzled in sweet syrup

Fish Only

$8.00
Chicken "Soulwich"

Chicken "Soulwich"

$12.50
Catfish Nugget Dinner

Catfish Nugget Dinner

$18.00

Sides

Mac & Cheese - Reg

$5.00

Collard Greens - Reg

$5.00

Candied Yams - Reg

$5.00

Cole Slaw - Reg

$5.00

Green Beans - Reg

$5.00

Sweet Corn - Reg

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Dressing Reg

$5.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Whole Sweet Potato Pie

$15.00Out of stock

Pringles

$2.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Seltzer

$3.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Labatt Blue Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Borderland

$5.00

Big Ditch Hayburner

$5.00

Cocktail Cans

Rum/Cola

Rum/Cola

$5.00
Mai Thai

Mai Thai

$5.00Out of stock
Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$5.00
Vodka Mule

Vodka Mule

$5.00
Ble label Margarita

Ble label Margarita

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00
Mojito

Mojito

$5.00
Bacardi Rum Punch

Bacardi Rum Punch

$5.00Out of stock
Long Island

Long Island

$7.00
Tequila Margarita

Tequila Margarita

$5.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 6:15 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:15 pm
Restaurant info

If you're looking for a dinner party restaurant with great food and memorable entertainment, you need to check out Buffalo Soul, a family-owned restaurant in Buffalo, NY.

Website

Location

454 Pearl St, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

Gallery
Buffalo Soul Catering image

Similar restaurants in your area

Flint Kitchen + Bar - 40 Fountain Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
40 Fountain Plaza Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Bada Bing Bar&Grill - 42 West Chippewa
orange starNo Reviews
42 West Chippewa Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Frankie Primos +39 Buffalo - 51 West Chippewa Street
orange starNo Reviews
51 West Chippewa Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Fresh Catch Poke Co.
orange starNo Reviews
500 Pearl St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
The Salty Chefs
orange starNo Reviews
111 Genesee St Ste 103 Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Buffalo

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
orange star4.5 • 10,988
301 Franklin Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Deep South Taco
orange star4.0 • 1,513
291 Ellicott St Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Spot Coffee - Delaware
orange star4.6 • 494
227 Delaware Ave Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Tap House
orange star4.3 • 469
85 W Chippewa St Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Eddie Brady's Tavern
orange star4.7 • 261
97 Genesee Street Buffalo, NY 14203
View restaurantnext
Vice - 500 Pearl Street
orange star4.4 • 124
500 Pearl Street Buffalo, NY 14202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Buffalo
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Elmwood Village
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Main Street
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
North Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Allentown
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Eastside
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Buffalo
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Westside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston