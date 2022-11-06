Buffalo Spot Compton
961 S. Long Beach Blvd
Compton, CA 90221
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Fries - Small
$8.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Regular
$11.50
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Large
$13.00
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Side Extra Chicken
$2.00
Traditional Wings
Traditional Wings (5)
$12.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (10)
$17.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (15)
$22.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (20)
$27.00
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.