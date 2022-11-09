Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Spot Goodyear

review star

No reviews yet

14130 W Indian School Rd

Ste A1

Goodyear, AZ 85395

Buffalo Fries

Buffalo Fries - Small

$8.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Buffalo Fries - Regular

$11.50

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Buffalo Fries - Large

$13.00

Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.

Side Extra Chicken

$2.00

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings (5)

$12.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (10)

$17.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (15)

$22.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Traditional Wings (20)

$27.00

Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings (5)

$10.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (10)

$15.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (15)

$20.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Boneless Wings (20)

$25.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders

Tenders (5)

$11.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (10)

$17.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (15)

$23.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Tenders (20)

$29.00

Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.

Chicken Sandwich

Individual Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Hand breaded chicken filet sauced your way, served with lettuce, tomato and special sauce on a brioche bun.

Salads and Wraps

Cali Burrito

$7.00

Fries, diced chicken sauced your way and special sauce wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Side Salad

$6.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.

Family Packs

15/15 Wing Pack

$38.00
FP Traditional Wings (25)

$34.00

Feed the family ! Includes choice of breadsticks or fries, dressing and four 20 oz drinks.

FP Traditional Wings (50)

