Buffalo Spot Lakewood, CA
5910 Del Amo Blvd
Lakewood, CA 90713
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Fries - Small
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Regular
Buffalo Fries - Large
Side Extra Chicken
Traditional Wings
Traditional Wings (5)
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (10)
Traditional Wings (15)
Traditional Wings (20)
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings (5)
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Boneless Wings (10)
Boneless Wings (15)
Boneless Wings (20)
Tenders
Tenders (5)
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Tenders (10)
Tenders (15)
Tenders (20)
Chicken Sandwich
Salads and Wraps
Cali Burrito
Fries, diced chicken sauced your way and special sauce wrapped in a chipotle tortilla.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, diced chicken sauced your way, tomatoes, red onions and cucembers. Served with a dressing of your choice.
Side Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers and croutons. Served with a dressing of your choice.