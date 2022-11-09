- Home
Buffalo Spot Moreno Valley
12515 Frederick St
Suite A-!
Moreno Valley, CA 92553
Popular Items
Buffalo Fries
Buffalo Fries - Small
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Regular
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Buffalo Fries - Large
Golden crisp fries topped with hand cut diced chicken which is sauced your way. Topped with a drizzle of our delicious special sauce.
Side Extra Chicken
Traditional Wings
Traditional Wings (5)
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (10)
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (15)
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Traditional Wings (20)
Cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Boneless Wings
Boneless Wings (5)
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Boneless Wings (10)
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Boneless Wings (15)
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.
Boneless Wings (20)
Hand breaded and cooked to order, served with dressing of your choice.