Popular Items

10 Wings

$14.99

Choice of up to 2 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 2 pieces of celery.

Large Curly Fry

$4.99

Large Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries

25 Wings

$32.99

Choice of up to 4 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 4 pieces of celery.

Online Ordering Menu

Appetizers

Small Curly Fry

$3.99

Small Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries

Small Cheese Fry

$3.99

Small Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries, with Choice of Cheese.

Large Curly Fry

$4.99

Large Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries

Large Cheese Fry

Large Cheese Fry

$4.99

Large Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries, with Choice of Cheese.

Fully Loaded Curly Fry

$5.99

Large Curly Fry, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, onion, and chives.

Full Order Plain Potato Ends

$4.99

Yes, Potatoes haves ends, and they taste great!

Fully Loaded Potato Ends

$7.99

Smothered with melted cheese, bacon, onions, and chives.

Create Your Own Potato

$4.99

Build your own Potato!

Breaded Cauliflower

$9.99

A 1/2 lb. with cheddar breading.

Breaded Mushrooms

$9.99

1/2lb. of deep fried breaded mushrooms, includes 2oz horseradish sauce.

Garlic Bread

$5.59

Our Classic Garlic Bread.

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$7.59

Classic Garlic Bread with melted provolone cheese.

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.99

Seven crunchy cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Munchie Basket

$12.59

When you want a little of everything. Pickle fries, onion rings, mushrooms, cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, zucchini sticks.

Onion Rings

$9.99

10 oz. portion, lightly breaded and fried.

Pickle Fries

$9.99

A 1/2 lb. of thinly sliced pickles lightly breaded, fried and served with ranch.

Zucchini Sticks

$9.99

A 1/2 lb. of lightly breaded zucchini sticks, served with ranch.

Half Order Garlic Bread

$3.00

Half order of our Classic Garlic Bread.

Half Order Garlic Bread with Cheese

$3.79

Half order of our Classic Garlic Bread with melted provolone.

Half Order Loaded Fry

$4.99

Half order of our Fresh Cut Fries, loaded with melted cheese, bacon, onion, and chives.

Half Order Loaded Ends

$4.99

Half order of our potato ends, loaded with melted cheese, bacon, onion, and chives.

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Hamburger

$6.49

Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Hotdog

$6.49

Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Wing

$9.99

5 Bone-in wings, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Tender

$7.49

2 Chicken Tenders, Served with Fries, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Mac&Cheese

$7.49

6oz of Macaroni and Cheese, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Boneless

$8.49

6 Boneless Wings, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Kids Rib

$8.99

Small portion of our slow roasted baby back ribs, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.

Pitas

All pitas are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.
Grilled Chicken Pita

$10.99

All pitas are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.

Chicken Salad Pita

$9.99

Our house made Chicken salad, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.

Monterey Ranch Pita

$9.99

Our house made Monterey Ranch served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.

Roasted Chicken Pita

$10.99

All pitas are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.

Platters

Breaded Shrimp

$13.99

1/2 lb of breaded shrimp, comes with 2 sides.

Tender Platter

$11.99

5 breaded all-white meat chicken tenders, includes 2 sides.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$10.99

American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, includes 2 sides.

Angus Cheeseburger Platter

$12.99

1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Angus Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$13.99

1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Cheeseburger Platter

$9.99

Served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Alaskan Cod Sandwich

$11.99

Mild cod fillet lightly beer battered and served with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce on a sub bun

Open Face Tuna

$9.99

Our house made tuna salad served hot on a toasted sub bun and topped with provolone.

Pork Tenderloin Platter

$10.99

Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a side of mustard

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken dipped in your choice of signature wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone. Served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Our own slow-roasted pulled chicken

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Grilled chicken breast, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Breaded chicken breast, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Tortilla, cajun chicken, pico de gallo, and melted cheese with a side of Mexi-Ranch

Fish and Chips

$9.99

Shrimp and Chips

$10.99

Ribs

Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! All of these specials include fries and garlic bread.

Full Rack of Ribs

$24.99

Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! Includes fries and garlic bread.

Half Rack of Ribs

$16.59

Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! Includes fries and garlic bread.

Rib Combo

$21.99

Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! Includes fries and garlic bread. Choose of six wings or grilled chicken.

Salads

Chicken Breast Salad

$10.99

Our house made salad topped with a grilled chicken breast, includes red onions, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Our house cut romaine lettuce, topped with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Also includes 1/2 order of our classic garlic bread.

Chefs Salad

$10.99

Our house made salad topped with shredded cheese, ham, red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato.

Garden Salad

$5.99

Our house made salad topped with red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Our house cut romaine lettuce, topped with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our house made salad topped with a grilled chicken breast, dipped in your choice of our signature sauces, along with red onions, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato.

Market Salad

$11.99

Fresh spring mix topped with red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, tomato, crumble bleu cheese, and candied walnuts.

Traditional Wings

Our delicious signature wings. For any orders with more specific sauce selections, please call the restaurant and place your order with one of staff!
6 Wings

$9.59

Choice of 1 sauce, includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

10 Wings

$14.99

Choice of up to 2 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 2 pieces of celery.

16 Wings

$22.99

Choice of up to 3 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 3 pieces of celery.

25 Wings

$32.99

Choice of up to 4 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 4 pieces of celery.

50 Wings

$58.99

Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 6oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.

75 Wings

$86.99

Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.

100 Wings

$112.99

Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 20 pieces of celery.

Boneless Wings

6 Boneless Wings

$9.59

Choice of 1 sauce, includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese.

10 Boneless Wings

$12.59

Choice of up to 2 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 2 pieces of celery.

16 Boneless Wings

$18.59

Choice of up to 3 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 3 pieces of celery.

25 Boneless Wings

$25.59

Choice of up to 4 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 4 pieces of celery.

50 Boneless Wings

$44.99

Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 6oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.

75 Boneless Wings

$66.99

Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.

100 Boneless Wings

$87.99

Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 20 pieces of celery.

Wraps

Buffalo Wrap

$10.99

Your choice of a grilled chicken or chicken tenders tossed in your choice of signature sauce with lettuce, tomato, two cheeses in a flour tortilla.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a wheat tortilla

BLT Wrap

$9.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wheat tortilla

Tuna Salad Wrap

$9.99

Our house made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato in a wheat tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$10.99

Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing

Soups

Cup Soup Of The Day

$3.29

Mon- Cream of Broccoli Tues-French Onion Wed-Potato&Bacon Thurs-Ham&Bean Fri-Clam Chowder Sat-Vegetable Beef Sun-Wisconsin Cheese

Cup Chicken Noodle

$3.29

A 6oz cup of our house made Chicken Noodle Soup

Cup Tomato Bisque

$3.29

Cup Chili

$3.29

A 6oz cup of our house made Chili

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$4.99

Mon- Cream of Broccoli Tues-French Onion Wed-Potato&Bacon Thurs-Ham&Bean Fri-Clam Chowder Sat-Vegetable Beef Sun-Wisconsin Cheese

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$4.99

A 12oz cup of our house made Chicken Noodle Soup

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$4.99

Bowl Chili

$4.99

A 12oz cup of our house made Chili

Extras

Small Celery (8pc) & Dressing

$2.59

Includes 2 - 2oz dressings of your choice.

Medium Celery (14pc) & Dressing

$4.99

Includes 1 - 6oz dressing of your choice.

Large Celery (20pc) & Dressing

$6.99

Includes 1 - 10oz dressing of your choice

2oz Ranch

$0.75

Our amazing house made Ranch

6oz Ranch

$2.49

6oz of our delicious house made Ranch

10oz Ranch

$3.99

10oz of our delicious house made Ranch

2oz Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Our delicious house made Bleu cheese

6oz Bleu Cheese

$2.49

6oz of our delicious house made Bleu Cheese

10oz Bleu Cheese

$3.99

10oz of our delicious house made Bleu Cheese

Desserts

Snickers Pie

$5.99Out of stock

Vanilla Cheesecake

$4.59

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.99

Extra Drinks

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Cherry Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.75

Fruit Punch

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Water

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

Arnold Palmer