- Home
- /
- Fort Wayne
- /
- American
- /
- Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
Buffalo Wings & Ribs - Coldwater Rd
79 Reviews
$$
4636 Coldwater Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
PM Special
Dinner Special
Choice of up to 3 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 3 pieces of celery. Include Large Side and Drink
Boneless Dinner Special
Choice of up to 3 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 3 pieces of celery. Include Large Side and Drink
Appetizers
Small Curly Fry
Small Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Small Cheese Fry
Small Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries, with Choice of Cheese.
Large Curly Fry
Large Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries
Large Cheese Fry
Large Basket of Fresh Cut Curly Fries, with Choice of Cheese.
Fully Loaded Curly Fry
Large Curly Fry, smothered with melted cheese, bacon, onion, and chives.
Full Order Plain Potato Ends
Yes, Potatoes haves ends, and they taste great!
Fully Loaded Potato Ends
Smothered with melted cheese, bacon, onions, and chives.
Create Your Own Potato
Build your own Potato!
Breaded Cauliflower
A 1/2 lb. with cheddar breading.
Breaded Mushrooms
1/2lb. of deep fried breaded mushrooms, includes 2oz horseradish sauce.
Garlic Bread
Our Classic Garlic Bread.
Garlic Bread With Cheese
Classic Garlic Bread with melted provolone cheese.
Mozzarella Sticks
Seven crunchy cheese sticks served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Munchie Basket
When you want a little of everything. Pickle fries, onion rings, mushrooms, cauliflower, mozzarella sticks, zucchini sticks.
Onion Rings
10 oz. portion, lightly breaded and fried.
Pickle Fries
A 1/2 lb. of thinly sliced pickles lightly breaded, fried and served with ranch.
Zucchini Sticks
A 1/2 lb. of lightly breaded zucchini sticks, served with ranch.
Half Order Garlic Bread
Half order of our Classic Garlic Bread.
Half Order Garlic Bread with Cheese
Half order of our Classic Garlic Bread with melted provolone.
Half Order Loaded Fry
Half order of our Fresh Cut Fries, loaded with melted cheese, bacon, onion, and chives.
Half Order Loaded Ends
Half order of our potato ends, loaded with melted cheese, bacon, onion, and chives.
Kids Meals
Kids Grilled Cheese
Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Hamburger
Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Cheeseburger
Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Hotdog
Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Wing
5 Bone-in wings, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Tender
2 Chicken Tenders, Served with Fries, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Mac&Cheese
6oz of Macaroni and Cheese, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Boneless
6 Boneless Wings, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Kids Rib
Small portion of our slow roasted baby back ribs, Served with Fries, a special treat, and your choice of a Pepsi product.
Pitas
Grilled Chicken Pita
All pitas are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.
Chicken Salad Pita
Our house made Chicken salad, served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.
Monterey Ranch Pita
Our house made Monterey Ranch served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.
Roasted Chicken Pita
All pitas are served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, and carrot, and choice of one side. Some assembly required.
Platters
Breaded Shrimp
1/2 lb of breaded shrimp, comes with 2 sides.
Tender Platter
5 breaded all-white meat chicken tenders, includes 2 sides.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato, includes 2 sides.
Angus Cheeseburger Platter
1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Angus Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
1/2 lb. of black Angus beef, American and bleu cheese, bacon strips, mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Cheeseburger Platter
Served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Alaskan Cod Sandwich
Mild cod fillet lightly beer battered and served with lettuce, tomato, and house made tartar sauce on a sub bun
Open Face Tuna
Our house made tuna salad served hot on a toasted sub bun and topped with provolone.
Pork Tenderloin Platter
Served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and a side of mustard
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken dipped in your choice of signature wing sauce, topped with bleu cheese, bacon, and provolone. Served with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
Our own slow-roasted pulled chicken
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast, served with mayo, lettuce, and tomato
Chicken Quesadilla
Tortilla, cajun chicken, pico de gallo, and melted cheese with a side of Mexi-Ranch
Fish and Chips
Shrimp and Chips
Ribs
Full Rack of Ribs
Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! Includes fries and garlic bread.
Half Rack of Ribs
Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! Includes fries and garlic bread.
Rib Combo
Our slow roasted, fall off the bone, baby back ribs! Includes fries and garlic bread. Choose of six wings or grilled chicken.
Salads
Chicken Breast Salad
Our house made salad topped with a grilled chicken breast, includes red onions, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Our house cut romaine lettuce, topped with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons. Also includes 1/2 order of our classic garlic bread.
Chefs Salad
Our house made salad topped with shredded cheese, ham, red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato.
Garden Salad
Our house made salad topped with red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato
Side Caesar Salad
Our house cut romaine lettuce, topped with caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Our house made salad topped with a grilled chicken breast, dipped in your choice of our signature sauces, along with red onions, cucumber, shredded carrot, and tomato.
Market Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with red onion, cucumber, shredded carrot, tomato, crumble bleu cheese, and candied walnuts.
Traditional Wings
6 Wings
Choice of 1 sauce, includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
10 Wings
Choice of up to 2 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 2 pieces of celery.
16 Wings
Choice of up to 3 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 3 pieces of celery.
25 Wings
Choice of up to 4 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 4 pieces of celery.
50 Wings
Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 6oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.
75 Wings
Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.
100 Wings
Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 20 pieces of celery.
Boneless Wings
6 Boneless Wings
Choice of 1 sauce, includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese.
10 Boneless Wings
Choice of up to 2 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 1 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 2 pieces of celery.
16 Boneless Wings
Choice of up to 3 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 3 pieces of celery.
25 Boneless Wings
Choice of up to 4 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 2 - 2oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 4 pieces of celery.
50 Boneless Wings
Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 6oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.
75 Boneless Wings
Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 14 pieces of celery.
100 Boneless Wings
Choice of up to 5 sauces, split sauces will be split equally between sauces chosen. Includes choice of 10oz Ranch or Bleu Cheese, and comes with 20 pieces of celery.
Wraps
Buffalo Wrap
Your choice of a grilled chicken or chicken tenders tossed in your choice of signature sauce with lettuce, tomato, two cheeses in a flour tortilla.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and honey mustard in a wheat tortilla
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo in a wheat tortilla
Tuna Salad Wrap
Our house made tuna salad with lettuce and tomato in a wheat tortilla
Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, and Caesar dressing
Soups
Cup Soup Of The Day
Mon- Cream of Broccoli Tues-French Onion Wed-Potato&Bacon Thurs-Ham&Bean Fri-Clam Chowder Sat-Vegetable Beef Sun-Wisconsin Cheese
Cup Chicken Noodle
A 6oz cup of our house made Chicken Noodle Soup
Cup Tomato Bisque
Cup Chili
A 6oz cup of our house made Chili
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Mon- Cream of Broccoli Tues-French Onion Wed-Potato&Bacon Thurs-Ham&Bean Fri-Clam Chowder Sat-Vegetable Beef Sun-Wisconsin Cheese
Bowl Chicken Noodle
A 12oz cup of our house made Chicken Noodle Soup
Bowl Tomato Bisque
Bowl Chili
A 12oz cup of our house made Chili
Extras
Small Celery (8pc) & Dressing
Includes 2 - 2oz dressings of your choice.
Medium Celery (14pc) & Dressing
Includes 1 - 6oz dressing of your choice.
Large Celery (20pc) & Dressing
Includes 1 - 10oz dressing of your choice
2oz Ranch
Our amazing house made Ranch
6oz Ranch
6oz of our delicious house made Ranch
10oz Ranch
10oz of our delicious house made Ranch
2oz Bleu Cheese
Our delicious house made Bleu cheese
6oz Bleu Cheese
6oz of our delicious house made Bleu Cheese
10oz Bleu Cheese
10oz of our delicious house made Bleu Cheese
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
4636 Coldwater Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825