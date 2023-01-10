Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Seafood

Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex

96 Reviews

$$$$

2401 Montana Ave

Billings, MT 59101

Popular Items

Dozen Buffalo Block Rolls
Lobster Bisque Bowl
Rex Bacon Burger

Appetizers

Buffalo Carpaccio

$21.00

Thinly Sliced Served With Arugula, White Truffle Aioli, Diced Red Onions, Crispy Caper Flowers, And Bacon Infused Crustinis

Wild Game Sampler

Wild Game Sampler

$57.00

Roasted Bison Bone Marrow, Rattlesnake And Rabbit Sausage, Wood-Grilled Quail, 4 Ounce Elk Filet, Venison Bacon & Huckleberry Sausage, Served With A Huckleberry Jam And Housemade Crustinis

Charcuterie Board Half

$26.00

Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Gorgonzola, Duck And Classic Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, House-Pickled Vegetables, Olive Trio, Candied Nuts, Housemade Huckleberry Jam

Charcuterie Board Full

$44.00

Smoked Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Gouda, Gorgonzola, Duck And Classic Prosciutto, Genoa Salami, House-Pickled Vegetables, Olive Trio, Candied Nuts, Housemade Huckleberry Jam

Pork Belly

$17.00

Soups & Salad

French Onion Soup Cup

$9.00

A Blend Of Sweet Caramelized Onions In A Rich Beef Broth With Parmesan Croutons, Finished With Mozzarella And Jarlsberg Swiss

Lobster Bisque Cup

$15.00

Maine Lobster Served In A Housemade Creamy Lobster And Tomato Broth

French Onion Soup Bowl

$13.00

A Blend Of Sweet Caramelized Onions In A Rich Beef Broth With Parmesan Croutons, Finished With Mozzarella And Jarlsberg Swiss

Lobster Bisque Bowl

$19.00

Maine Lobster Served In A Housemade Creamy Lobster And Tomato Broth

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Fresh Chopped Hearts Of Romaine, Parmesan Croutons, Hand-Shaved Parmesan And Classic Caesar Dressing

Rex House Salad Half

$10.00

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Kale, Artisan Lettuce Blend, Avocado, Dried Dates, Roasted Beets, Garlic Croutons, Crispy Goat Cheese, And Toasted Hazelnuts, Finished With Housemade Champagne Vinaigrette

Rex House Salad Full

$17.00

Chopped Romaine, Shaved Kale, Artisan Lettuce Blend, Avocado, Dried Dates, Roasted Beets, Garlic Croutons, Crispy Goat Cheese, And Toasted Hazelnuts, Finished With Housemade Champagne Vinaigrette

Buffalo Block Wedge

$16.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Heirloom Tomatoes, House-Spiced Bacon, Chopped Red Onions, And Crumbled Gorgonzola, Topped With Buttermilk Blue Cheese Dressing

Green Salad

$8.00

Salad Special

$29.00Out of stock

Mains

Chef's Double Bone-In Pork Chop

Chef's Double Bone-In Pork Chop

$35.00

Smoked And Wood-Grilled, Finished With A Crispy Potato And Spiced Bacon Crust, In An Apple Bourbon And Stone Ground Mustard Glaze, Served With Mashed Potatoes

Seafood Fettuccine

$65.00

Shrimp, Scallop, Crab Claws, And Lobster, Served Over Classic Fettuccine Alfredo

Diver Scallops

$58.00

Five Seared Diver Scallops Served With Goat Cheese Polenta, Sautéed English Peas, Finished With Micro Greens

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.00

Topped In A Citrus Beurre Blanc, Served With Chef’s Featured Side

Rex Bacon Burger

$20.00

Our Rex Burger Blend, Fried Havarti Cheese, Bacon Jam, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Housespiced Bacon, Served With Parmesan Truffle Fries

Veggie Burger

$19.00

Beyond Burger Patty, Arugula, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, House Fries And Slaw

Sides

Twice Baked Potato

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Maine Lobster, Cavatappi Noodles, House-Smoked Cheese Blend

Lyonnaise Fingerling Potatoes

$10.00

Roasted Mushroom Medley

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Roasted Garlic Mash

$9.00

House Fries

$6.00

Baby Artichoke

$12.00Out of stock

Asparagus

$12.00

Goat Cheese Crutons Side

$4.00

Slaw

$2.00

Fruit

$3.00

Add-Ons

Lobster Tail

$85.00

12 Ounce Lobster Tail

Thermidor

$35.00

Grilled Shrimp

$19.00

1/2 Pound Grilled Shrimp

Scallops

$29.00

3 Seared Diver Scallops

Snow Crab Claws

$23.00

3 Snow Crab Claws

1 King Crab Merus Leg

$45.00

1/2 Pound Colossal King Crab

Bacon

$2.00

A Side Of Our Housespiced Bacon

Chicken

$5.00

A Side Of Our House Chicken

Avocado

$2.00

A Side Of Avocado

Veggie Patty

$6.00

Beyond Burger Patty

Anchovies

$2.00

A Side Of Anchovies

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

A Side Of Our Fresh Blue Cheese Crumbles

Salmon

$20.00

Pan Seared Salmon

Fried Egg

$3.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Our Rex Burger Blend Patty

Crab Cake

$12.00Out of stock

3.5 Ounce Housemade Jumbo Lump Maryland Style Crab Cake

BB Oscar Style

$20.00

Sautéed Onions

$4.00

Bone Marrow

$10.00

Sauces

Bearnaise

$3.00

Creamy Horseradish

$3.00

Red Wine Jus

$5.00

Au Poivre

$5.00

Rick's Garlic

$5.00

Bacon, White Truffle & Gorgonzola

$6.00

Raw Horseradish

Ranch

Blue Cheese

Champagne Vin

Caesar

BBQ

Ketchup

Mustard

Au Jus

Sour Cream

$0.50

Cheese

$0.50

Butter

Huckleberry Sauce

$1.00

Cajeta

$1.00

Truffle Aioli

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

4 Ounce Filet

$18.00

Kid Dessert

Choose Pickup Date 12/23 Or 12/24

Christmas Dinner - Half - Bone In Prime Rib

$350.00

6 Pound Average

Christmas Dinner - Whole Bone In Prime Rib

$700.00

12 Pound Average

Whole Bread Pudding Cake

$30.00

8+ Servings

Breads

Dozen Buffalo Block Rolls

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2401 Montana Ave, Billings, MT 59101

Directions

Gallery
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex image
Buffalo Block Prime Steakhouse at the Rex image

