  • Home
  • /
  • Cave Creek
  • /
  • Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse - Cave Creek, Arizona 85331
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse Cave Creek, Arizona 85331

2 Reviews

$$

6823 E Cave Creek Rd

Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ENTREES

Brisket Sandwich

$15.95

Buffalo Chip Burger

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Ribeye Steak

$24.95

Southern Fried Chicken

$15.95

Fish Fry Friday

$17.95

Fish Refill

Brat & Fries

$7.95

Walleye Platter

$9.95

Taco Tuesday

$3.00

KIDS MENU

Corn Dog

$6.95

Chicken Tenders

$6.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Desserts

Smores

$8.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:01 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Howdy folks, and to the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Smokehouse in Historic Cave Creek, Arizona. We have been nominated and won awards from around the world for our food, drink, live entertainment, and outstanding staff. We are the "Boots & Hats" capital of the west, and we want you to call us home. Call 480-488-9118 if we can help you in anyway.

Website

Location

6823 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Directions

Gallery
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse image
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse image
Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ofrenda - Cave Creek
orange star3.9 • 152
7100 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Vino & Panino
orange star4.9 • 41
6920 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Pizzicata
orange starNo Reviews
7212 East Ho Hum Road Carefree, AZ 85377
View restaurantnext
Local Jonny's Tavern and Café
orange star4.6 • 662
6033 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 1,751
6130 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Tonto Bar & Grill - 5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,694
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cave Creek

Bryan's Black Mountain Barbecue
orange star4.5 • 1,751
6130 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Tonto Bar & Grill - 5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd
orange star4.4 • 1,694
5736 E. Rancho Manana Blvd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Big Earl's Greasy Eats
orange star4.5 • 831
6135 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Local Jonny's Tavern and Café
orange star4.6 • 662
6033 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Pomodoro Italian Grill & Seafood - 6710 E Cave Creek Rd
orange star4.3 • 378
6710 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Stumblina's Cantina
orange star4.2 • 292
6268 E Cave Creek Rd Cave Creek, AZ 85331
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cave Creek
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Surprise
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston