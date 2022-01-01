Buffalo Chip Saloon & Steakhouse Cave Creek, Arizona 85331
2 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:01 am - 2:00 am
Howdy folks, and to the Buffalo Chip Saloon & Smokehouse in Historic Cave Creek, Arizona. We have been nominated and won awards from around the world for our food, drink, live entertainment, and outstanding staff. We are the "Boots & Hats" capital of the west, and we want you to call us home. Call 480-488-9118 if we can help you in anyway.
6823 E Cave Creek Rd, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
