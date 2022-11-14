Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Cornbread 1712 Hwy 86

review star

No reviews yet

1712 Hwy 86

Piedmont, SC 29673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Kid Fried Chicken Tenders
Banana Pudding
Smoked Wings

Appetizers

Smoked Wings

$11.95

Eight smoked and crispy wings served with celery and carrots, homemade ranch or blue cheese

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.95

Hand-battered and cooked fresh to order, served on top of jalapeno cheese grits

Sliders

$9.95

Three sliders of pulled pork with your choice of BBQ sauce: Carolina gold, original, sweet heat

Cheese Sticks

$7.45

Mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Generous portion of hand battered dill pickle chips served with ranch

Large wing order (12)

$16.55

Salads

Salad greens topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded cheese, and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$9.25

Fried chicken tenders, tossed in mild buffalo sauce placed on salad greens, cucumber, tomato, mixed cheese and blue cheese crumble

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.45

Salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, mixed cheese topped with grilled chicken breast

Full House Salad

$8.45

Bed of salad greens with Cucumbers, Red onions, Cherry tomatos, mixed cheese

Soup and Salad combo

$9.00

A cup of soup and a half house salad

Cornbread Salad

$9.65

Layered salad of goodness beginning with cornbread, pinto beans, peppers, shredded cheese and bacon. Finished with sour cream and ranch dressing

Half House Salad

$4.95

Salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, cheese

Soup

Brunswick Stew

Soup of the day

Sandwiches

Buffalo Blue Chicken Sandwich

$9.85

Buffalo grilled chicken breast topped with blue cheese crumbles. Lettuce, tomato, onion

The Pulley

$9.85

Choice of pulled chicken or pulled pork sandwich served on a bun with fries, coleslaw, or chips. Served with your choice of BBQ sauce: Carolina gold, original, or sweet heat

Pimento Cheese Croissant

$9.25

Pimento cheese served on a flaky, buttery croissant. Served with leaf lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Croissant

$9.25

Brisket Sandwich

$10.95

Our famous brisket, shredded and drizzled with original BBQ sauce. Served on a bun with a side of fries and pickles

Saucy Chic

$10.25

Three chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce and served on a bun with lettuce and tomato. Choice of sauce: mild, hot, teriyaki, honey BBQ, garlic parmesan, maple-bacon

Entree

Buffalo Grits

$10.85

Buffalo sauce soaked shredded chicken on top of our signature jalapeño cheese grits, topped with sautéed spinach, corn, crispy bacon and garnished with cheese. Served with cornbread

Smoked Shredded Chicken Platter

$13.95

Smoked shredded chicken served with French fries, choice of vegetable and cornbread. Served with choice of sauce: Carolina gold, original, sweet heat

Pulled pork Platter

$13.45

Pulled pork served with two sides and cornbread. Choose your sauce: Carolina Gold, Original, Sweet Heat

The Skinny Chic

$11.65

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with side salad and vegetable

Brisket Platter

$21.00

Flavorful tender smoked brisket served with two sides and cornbread

Smoked Half Chicken

$17.95

Seasoned and slow cooked in-house half chicken served with two sides and cornbread

Half Rack of Ribs

$17.00

Tender smoked ribs served with two sides and cornbread

Trio Platter

$22.00

Brisket, 1/3 rack ribs, 1/4 smoked chicken served with two sides and cornbread

Vegetable Plate

$8.29

3 sides and cornbread

Austin Chicken

$12.45

Chicken Tender Platter

$10.99

5 breaded chicken tenders served with fries and dipping sauce

Shredded Pork Tacos

$10.95

Kids Meal

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Toasted grilled cheese sandwich served with fries

Kid Fried Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Three chicken tenders served with dipping sauce

Mini cheeseburgers

$6.00

Two mini cheeseburger sliders served with French fries

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

Bowl of Macaroni and Cheese served with fries

Kid Cookies

$1.00

Mini candy pieces cookie

Sides

Fries

$2.49

Baked Beans

$2.49

Cole Slaw

$2.49

Cucumber Salad

$2.49

Fried Okra

$2.49

Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$2.49

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.49

Turnip Greens

$2.49

Veggie of The Day

$2.49

Cornbread

$1.99

Chips

$1.99

Sweet potato fries

$2.49

Pinto Beans

$2.49

Green bean casserole

$2.49

sweet potato crunch

$2.49

dressing

$2.49

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.45

Sweet southern classic made with creamy pudding, fresh bananas and vanilla wafers

Brownie

$4.85

Classic, rich fudge brownie made with melted chocolate and topped with vanilla cheesecake swirl

Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$4.50

Blondie Brownie

$4.85Out of stock

Chewy brown sugar & natural vanilla Blondie with semi-sweet chocolate chips, pecans and walnuts. Topped with chocolate sauce.

S'mores in a Jar

$4.59

Key lime pie

$4.85

Peanut butter pie

$4.85

Bulk

Pulled Pork By The Pound

$16.99

Shredded pulled pork by the pound

Shredded Chicken By The Pound

$17.99

per pound

Brisket By The Pound

$27.99

per pound

Wing Party Platter(30)

$39.99

30 smoked wings served with carrots and celery

Party Chicken Tender Platter

$39.99

30 Breaded chicken tenders served with one 8oz dressing of your choice

Dozen Chocolate Chunk Cookies

$15.00

Quart of Banana Pudding

$12.00

Add on 8 oz dressing

$2.99

Add on side Half Pan

$30.00

Add on side 24 oz bowl

$12.00

Family size side dishes (24 oz each)

Gallon Tea

$7.99

Gallon Lemonade

$8.99

2 liter drink

$3.49
Tailgate Wing Platter (50)

Tailgate Wing Platter (50)

$59.99

50 smoked wings served with carrots and celery with choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch dressing

Family Pack 4-6 people

$49.99

1.5 pounds of pork, two 24oz sides, 6 buns, 8oz BBQ sauce, 1 gallon of Tea

Family Pack 8-10 People

$69.99

3 Pounds of Pork, Three 24oz sides, 12 Buns, two 8oz BBQ sauces,12 Buns, 1 gallon of tea

Quart of Brunswick Stew

$13.99

Burgers

The Cowboy

$10.45

Plain Jane

$9.45

Seasoned hamburger served with lettuce, tomato and onion. Add cheese for .99

Pimento Cheese Burger

$10.25

TKO

$10.25

Seasoned burger topped with provolone, cheddar, swiss and bacon

Black & Blue Burger

$10.45

Piggyback Burger

$11.45

Juicy cheeseburger topped with pulled pork, BBQ sauce, and fried onion tanglers on top of a bed of coleslaw

The Big Dill

$11.25

Burger topped with homemade ranch, provolone cheese and fried pickles. Served with lettuce and tomato

Sunday Specials

Turkey and Dressing

$11.95

Slow roasted turkey and dressing with gravy, served with choice of two sides and cranberry sauce.

Cheesy chicken and rice

$10.95

Beverages

Beverages

$2.49

Water

2 Liter

$3.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1712 Hwy 86, Piedmont, SC 29673

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

