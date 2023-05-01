Buffalo Joe's Eatery & Saloon
No reviews yet
207 S. Montana St.
Dupuyer, MT 59432
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
A La Carte
Avocado
Bacon
Baked Beans
Baked Potato
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Brown Gravy
Chicken Breast
Coleslaw
Feta Crumbles
Fries
Fruit
Fry Bread
Gems
GoGurt
Hamburger Patty
Hard Boiled Egg
Hot Slaw Small
Loaded Baked
Loaded Mashed
Macaroni & Cheese
Mashed Potato
Rice
Roll
Saut Mushrooms
Saut Onions
Side of Corn
Side Salad
Soup Bowl
Soup Cup
Soup/Salad
Sweet Potato Fries
White Gravy
Appetizers
Bratwurst Bites
Brat sausages grilled and cut into bite sized pieces with spicy mustard
Cream Cheese Wontons
12 deep fried cream cheese wontons with sauce
Fried Pickle Spears
Serve with side sauce
Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded jalapeno halves filled with crem cheese
Mac N' Cheese Bites
Deep fried breaded mac n cheese triangles
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden fried cheese sticks served with your choice of sauce
Onion Rings
Crisp beer battered rings served with ranch
Pulled Pork Nachos
Home made tortilla chips topped with our famous pulled pork, refried beans and pepper jack
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Serve with pita chips
Wings
8 wings with your choice of side sauce
Gizzards
Basket
Burger
Hamburger
10oz hand pressed beef patty
Bacon Cheeseburger
10oz handed pressed beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and bacon
Mushroom Swiss Burger
10oz hand pressed beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese
Jalapeno Burger
10oz hand pressed patty with grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese
Bison Burger
Blue Cheese Burger
10oz handed press beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles and sauteed onions
Vegetarian Burger
Black bean and chipotle burger
Chicken
Daily Special
Dessert
Kids Menu
Alfredo
Pile/Ribs
Pizza
12" Cheese
12" 1 Topping
12" 2 Topping
12" 3 Topping
12" 4 Topping
12" 5 Topping
12" Buffalo Joe's Combo
12” All Meat
12” Hawaiian
15" Cheese
15" 1 Topping
15" 2 Topping
15" 3 Topping
15" 4 Topping
15" 5 Topping
15" Buffalo Joe's Combo
15” All Meat
15” Hawaiian
Salad
Chef Salad
Crisp greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato, olives, cheese and a hard boiled egg
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our tasty caesar dressing
Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast or chicken strips sliced and placed on crisp romaine with assorted vegetables
Cobb Salad
Crisp greens topped with bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado and blue cheese crumbles
Hawaiian Salad
Grilled chicken, pineaplle chunks, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds all sprinkled with toasted coconut
Large Hot Slaw
Warm red cabbage salad with homemade coleslaw dressing, bacon and feta cheese
Oriental Salad
Crispy greens with grilled chicken sauteed in a teriyaki glaze with mandarin oranges, sesame seeds over chow mein noodles with a toasted sesame dressing
Southwest Salad
Crispy greens topped with grilled chicken cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, red onions, avocado, tomato
Steak Salad
Thin sliced grilled prime, rice/corn, tomato, cucumber and choice of blue cheese or feta crumbles
CUP Soup of the Day & Salad
Bowl Soup of the Day & Salad
Sandwich
Beef Brisket Sandwich
Sliced smokey beef brisket on a hoagie bun with BBQ sauce
BLT
your choice of bread
Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich
breaded and deep fried topped with crispy bacon and swiss cheese
Cold Sandwhich
Your choice of roast beef, ham or turkey on white, wheat or sourdough bread
Grilled Cheese
your choice of cheese
Pork Chop Sandwich
Beer battered deep fried cubed pork cutlet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted and smoked pork shredded and piled on a hoagie roll
Ribeye Sandwich
Thin sliced grilled ribeye stacked on a roagie roll
Roast Beef Melt
Griled roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese and grilled mushrooms on a hamburger bun
Seafood
Steak
Ribeye Steak
Hand cut 20oz steak cooked to your preference
Petite Sirloin Steak
10oz tender steak cooked to your preference
Steak Imperial
10oz tender steak cooked to your preference with crab and cheese sauce
Black & Blue Steak
Petite sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and blackened seasoning
Hamburger Steak
Topped with rich beef gravy
Prime Rib
Regular cut 20 oz
Grilled Prime
Subject to availability 16oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Buffalo Joe's sits along the Rocky Mountain Front in the little town of Dupuyer. Come see us!
207 S. Montana St., Dupuyer, MT 59432