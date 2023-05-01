Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Joe's Eatery & Saloon

No reviews yet

207 S. Montana St.

Dupuyer, MT 59432

A La Carte

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$1.50

Baked Beans

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Brown Gravy

$1.50

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Feta Crumbles

$0.75

Fries

$3.50

Fruit

$1.50

Fry Bread

$3.50

Gems

$3.50

GoGurt

$1.50

Hamburger Patty

$4.00

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.00

Hot Slaw Small

$1.50

Loaded Baked

$4.50

Loaded Mashed

$4.50

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Rice

$3.00

Roll

$1.00

Saut Mushrooms

$0.75

Saut Onions

$0.75

Side of Corn

$0.75

Side Salad

$3.00

Soup Bowl

$5.00

Soup Cup

$3.00

Soup/Salad

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

White Gravy

$1.50

Appetizers

Bratwurst Bites

$8.00

Brat sausages grilled and cut into bite sized pieces with spicy mustard

Cream Cheese Wontons

$12.00Out of stock

12 deep fried cream cheese wontons with sauce

Fried Pickle Spears

$8.00

Serve with side sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$9.50

Breaded jalapeno halves filled with crem cheese

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$8.00

Deep fried breaded mac n cheese triangles

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Golden fried cheese sticks served with your choice of sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Crisp beer battered rings served with ranch

Pulled Pork Nachos

$10.00

Home made tortilla chips topped with our famous pulled pork, refried beans and pepper jack

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00

Serve with pita chips

Wings

$10.00

8 wings with your choice of side sauce

Gizzards

$8.00

Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.25

3 golden fried tenders

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Alaskan halibut with a light beer batter

Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Butterfly shrimp with cocktail sauce

Burger

Hamburger

$10.50

10oz hand pressed beef patty

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.75

10oz handed pressed beef patty topped with your choice of cheese and bacon

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.75

10oz hand pressed beef patty topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese

Jalapeno Burger

$11.75

10oz hand pressed patty with grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese

Bison Burger

$13.00

Blue Cheese Burger

$11.75

10oz handed press beef patty topped with blue cheese crumbles and sauteed onions

Vegetarian Burger

$9.50

Black bean and chipotle burger

Chicken

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.00

Served with your choice of beef or cream gravy

Broasted 4PC Chicken Dinner

$16.00

Golden fried chicken

Lemon Chicken

$17.00

Daily Special

Daily Special 10

$10.00

Daily Special 12

$12.00

Daily Special 14

$14.00

Daily Special 16

$16.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Homemade Pie

$7.00

Lava Cake

$6.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$6.00

Original Cheesecake

$5.50

Pecan Pie

$5.50

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Kids

$5.75

2 Chicken Strips

$6.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$5.75

Mini Corn Dogs

$5.75

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.75

Alfredo

Plain Alfredo

$12.00

Our rich alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Our rich alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta with chicken

Shimp Alfredo

$28.00

Our rich alfredo sauce with fettuccine pasta with shrimp

Pile/Ribs

Beef Brisket Dinner

$18.00

Sliced smoked brisket served in a pile of deliciousness

Pulled Pork Dinner

$18.00

Slow roasted, smoked pork servedin a pile

1/2 Rack Ribs

$16.00

Pizza

12" Cheese

$10.00

12" 1 Topping

$11.00

12" 2 Topping

$12.00

12" 3 Topping

$13.00

12" 4 Topping

$14.00

12" 5 Topping

$14.00

12" Buffalo Joe's Combo

$15.00

12” All Meat

$15.00

12” Hawaiian

$12.00

15" Cheese

$12.00

15" 1 Topping

$13.00

15" 2 Topping

$14.00

15" 3 Topping

$15.00

15" 4 Topping

$16.00

15" 5 Topping

$17.00

15" Buffalo Joe's Combo

$18.00

15” All Meat

$18.00

15” Hawaiian

$14.00

Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Crisp greens topped with ham, turkey, tomato, olives, cheese and a hard boiled egg

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken tossed in crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons and our tasty caesar dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Grilled chicken breast or chicken strips sliced and placed on crisp romaine with assorted vegetables

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Crisp greens topped with bacon pieces, sliced hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado and blue cheese crumbles

Hawaiian Salad

$10.00

Grilled chicken, pineaplle chunks, mandarin oranges, sliced almonds all sprinkled with toasted coconut

Large Hot Slaw

$5.00

Warm red cabbage salad with homemade coleslaw dressing, bacon and feta cheese

Oriental Salad

$10.00

Crispy greens with grilled chicken sauteed in a teriyaki glaze with mandarin oranges, sesame seeds over chow mein noodles with a toasted sesame dressing

Southwest Salad

$10.50

Crispy greens topped with grilled chicken cheddar cheese, black beans, corn, red onions, avocado, tomato

Steak Salad

$11.00

Thin sliced grilled prime, rice/corn, tomato, cucumber and choice of blue cheese or feta crumbles

CUP Soup of the Day & Salad

$3.00

Bowl Soup of the Day & Salad

$5.00

Sandwich

Beef Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Sliced smokey beef brisket on a hoagie bun with BBQ sauce

BLT

$8.75

your choice of bread

Chicken Bacon Swiss Sandwich

$10.75

breaded and deep fried topped with crispy bacon and swiss cheese

Cold Sandwhich

$10.00

Your choice of roast beef, ham or turkey on white, wheat or sourdough bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

your choice of cheese

Pork Chop Sandwich

$10.00

Beer battered deep fried cubed pork cutlet

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Slow roasted and smoked pork shredded and piled on a hoagie roll

Ribeye Sandwich

$20.00

Thin sliced grilled ribeye stacked on a roagie roll

Roast Beef Melt

$12.00

Griled roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese and grilled mushrooms on a hamburger bun

Seafood

Halibut Dinner

$27.00

Delicious Alaskan halibut in a light beer batter

Rainbow Trout

$23.00

Pan fried

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

6 jumbo shrimp sauteed in garlic and butter

Coconut Shrimp

$22.00

Steak

Ribeye Steak

$40.00

Hand cut 20oz steak cooked to your preference

Petite Sirloin Steak

$35.00

10oz tender steak cooked to your preference

Steak Imperial

$40.00

10oz tender steak cooked to your preference with crab and cheese sauce

Black & Blue Steak

$37.00

Petite sirloin topped with blue cheese crumbles and blackened seasoning

Hamburger Steak

$17.50

Topped with rich beef gravy

Prime Rib

$40.00

Regular cut 20 oz

Grilled Prime

$31.00

Subject to availability 16oz

Wrap

Chicken Strip Wrap

$9.50

2 strips, cheese and veggies in flour tortilla

Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap

$10.00

Turkey, bacon, ranch, cheese and veggies in flour tortilla

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Buffalo Joe's sits along the Rocky Mountain Front in the little town of Dupuyer. Come see us!

207 S. Montana St., Dupuyer, MT 59432

Directions

