Restaurant header imageView gallery

Buffalo Phil's Grille

review star

No reviews yet

150 Gasser Road

Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food

APPETIZERS

Wings 8

$16.99

Mexi Chips n Salsa

$8.99

Boneless Wings

$14.99

Pickle Chips

$11.99

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$12.99

Cheese Curds

$13.99

Onion Rings

$10.99

Loaded Mini Taco

$13.99

Shrimp Bruschetta

$13.99

Macho Nachos

$15.99

Combo Macho Nachos

$15.99

Cheesy Garlic Breadstick

$8.99

Extra Nacho Sauce

$1.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Pork Quesadilla

$13.99

Bavarian Pretzel Stick

$13.99

Appetizer Special

$11.99

SALADS/SOUPS

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$5.99

Chicken Tortilla Bowl

$5.99

House Salad

$5.99

House Caesar

$5.99

Caesar Salad

$13.99

Texan Chicken Salad

$16.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.98

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Fried Chicken Caesar Sal

$15.98

Pulled Pork Caesar Salad

$15.98

BUCKAROO MENU

Buckaroo Burger

$7.99

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.25

Kids' 1/4 Chicken

$7.25

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids' 1/4 Chicken Wh MT

$8.24

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.99

1 Extra Chicken Strip

$2.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.25

Kids Fish Fry

$7.99

PERSONAL PIZZA

$8.99

SANDWICHES/BURGERS

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

The Duke

$18.25

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$17.25

Turkey Panini

$15.25

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.25

Fried Chicken Wrap

$17.25

Cheesesteak Sandwich

$17.25

Plain Fried Chix Sandwich

$14.25

BLT

$14.99

Alamo Burger

$15.99

Big Cowboy Burger

$18.25

Buffalo Burger

$17.25

Veggie Patty

$1.99

ENTREE

Fat Man's BBQ

$29.99

1/2 Chicken

$18.99Out of stock

Whole Chicken

$28.99Out of stock

1/2 All White Chicken

$20.98Out of stock

Beef Brisket

$22.99

Pulled Pork

$17.99

NY Strip Steak

$29.99

Roasted Salmon

$24.99

Fish Fry

$17.99

Pulled Chicken Entree

$17.99

Whole Chicken White Meat

$30.98

Creole Jambalaya

$22.99

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$11.99

Tiramisu

$9.99

Worm Pie

$7.99

Root Beer Float

$5.99

Fried Ice Cream

$10.99

BPG Bowl

$2.99

Mini Churros

$11.99

Train Wreck

$15.99

Sassy Cow

PASTA

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Pasta Special

$16.99

Chicken Parmesan

$19.99

Vegetable Alfredo

$19.99

Creamy Chipotle Veggie

$19.99

ADD ON SIDES

SD BKD POTATO

$1.99

SD SOUTHERN SLAW

$1.99

SD MASH POT

$1.99

SD BKD POT LOADED

$3.49

SD FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

SD 1/2 ONION RING

$6.49

SD BROCCOLI

$1.99

SD COWBOY BEANS

$1.99

SD CORN

$0.99

SD MAC CHEESE

$3.49

SD GR SHRIMP

$5.99

ADD GUACAMOLE

$1.99

Pizzas

LG PIZZAS

LG Cheesesteak Pizza

LG Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.99

LG Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$25.99

LG Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.99

LG Pizza

$17.99

LG Sour Pig Pizza

$25.99

LG Spicy BBQ Pizza

$25.99

LG Supreme Pizza

$25.99

LG Taco Pizza

$25.99

LG Vegetarian Pizza

$25.99

SM PIZZAS

SM Supreme Pizza

$16.99

SM Spicy BBQ Pizza

$16.99

SM Vegetarian Pizza

$16.99

SM Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$16.99

SM Taco Pizza

$16.99

SM Cheesesteak Pizza

$16.99

SM Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.99

SM Sour Pig

$16.99

SM Pizza

$12.99

PERSONAL PIZZAS

PERSONAL Supreme Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Spicy BBQ Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Vegetarian Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Taco Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Cheesesteak Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Meat Lovers Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL Sour Pig Pizza

$10.99

PERSONAL PIZZA

$8.99

Beer

16oz | Draft

(GL) All Day IPA

$7.00

(GL) Blue Moon

$7.00

(GL) Bud Light

$7.00

(GL) Dorothy's

$7.00

(GL) Honey Ale MJ

$7.00

(GL) Miller Light

$7.00

(GL) Sconnie Seltzer MJ

$7.00

(GL) Spotted Cow

$7.00

(GL) Stella

$7.00

(GL) Strawberry Lemon MJ

$7.00

Pitchers

Pitcher All Day IPA

$20.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$20.00

Pitcher Bud Light

$20.00

Pitcher Dorothy's

$20.00

Pitcher Honey Ale MJ

$20.00

Pitcher Miller Light

$20.00

Pitcher Sconnie Seltzer MJ

$20.00

Pitcher Spotted Cow

$20.00

Pitcher Stella

$20.00

Pitcher Strawberry Lemon MJ

$20.00

Growlers

(GRW) All Day IPA

$25.00

(GRW) Blue Moon

$25.00

(GRW) Bud Light

$25.00

(GRW) Dorothy's

$25.00

(GRW) Honey Ale MJ

$25.00

(GRW) Miller Light

$25.00

(GRW) Sconnie Seltzer MJ

$25.00

(GRW) Spotted Cow

$25.00

(GRW) Stella

$25.00

(GRW) Strawberry Lemon MJ

$25.00

Growlers | Refill

Refill (GRW) Spotted Cow

$20.00

Refill (GRW) All Day IPA

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Blue Moon

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Bud Light

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Dorothy's

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Honey Ale MJ

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Miller Light

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Sconnie Seltzer MJ

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Stella

$20.00

Refill (GRW) Strawberry Lemon MJ

$20.00

Bottled Beer

BTL Bud

$6.00

BTL Bud Light

$6.00

BTL Coors Light

$6.00

BTL Corona

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$6.00

BTL Honey Ale MJ

$5.00

BTL Kilborn Hop MJ

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$6.00

BTL Miller Lite

$6.00

BTL NA Beer

$6.00

BTL New Grist

$6.00

BTL Rustic Red MJ

$5.00

BTL Strawberry Lemonade MJ

$5.00

Beer Packs

4 Pk Mixed

$10.99

6 Pk Mixed

$13.99

12 Pk Mixed

$26.99

Beer Cans

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

White Claw Lime

$7.00

White Claw Raspberry

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Absolut

$7.50

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Rail Vodka

$6.50

Skyy Cherry

$7.50

Titos

$7.50

UV Blue

$7.00

UV Cherry

$7.00

DBL Rail Vodka

$9.00

DBL Absolut

$10.00

DBL UV Blue

$9.50

DBL UV Cherry

$9.50

DBL Grey Goose

$10.50

DBL Ketel One

$10.50

DBL Titos

$10.00

DBL Skyy Cherry

$10.00

Gin

Beefeater

$7.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Rail Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

DBL Rail Gin

$9.00

DBL Beefeater

$10.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

Rum

Bacardi

$7.50

Bacardi Limon

$7.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Malibu

$7.50

Myers Dark

$7.50

Rail Rum

$6.50

Rum Chata

$7.50

DBL Rail Rum

$9.00

DBL Malibu

$10.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Bacardi Limon

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Myers Dark

$10.00

DBL Rum Chata

$10.00

Tequila

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Milagro

$8.00

Patron

$8.50

Rail Tequila

$6.50

DBL Rail Tequila

$9.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$10.00

DBL Patron

$11.00

DBL Milagro

$10.50

Whiskey

Canadia Club

$7.50

Canadian Mist

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson's

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.50

Kessler's

$7.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Rail Whiskey

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Seagrams VO

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

DBL Rail Whiskey

$9.00

DBL Canadia Club

$10.00

DBL Canadian Mist

$9.50

DBL Crown Royal

$10.50

DBL Jameson's

$10.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jim Beam

$10.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$9.50

DBL Seagrams VO

$9.50

DBL Makers Mark

$10.50

DBL Southern Comfort

$10.00

DBL Kessler's

$9.50

Scotch & Brandy

Blackberry Brandy

$6.50

Glenlivet

$9.00

Hennessy

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

Korbel

$7.00

Rail Bourbon

$6.50

Rail Brandy

$6.50

Rail Scotch

$6.50

DBL Rail Scotch

$9.00

DBL Glenlivet

$11.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL Rail Bourbon

$9.00

DBL Rail Brandy

$9.00

DBL Blackberry Brandy

$9.00

DBL Hennessy

$11.50

DBL Korbel

$9.50

Liqueurs

Amaretto

$6.50

Apple Pucker

$6.50

Baileys

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$6.50

Dr. Cherry

$7.50

Dr. McGillicuddy

$7.50

Fire Ball

$7.50

Goldschlager

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.50

Raspberry Pucker

$6.50

Slo Gin

$6.50

DBL Amaretto

$9.00

DBL Baileys

$10.00

DBL Apple Pucker

$9.00

DBL Blue Curacao

$9.00

DBL Dr. McGillicuddy

$10.00

DBL Dr. Cherry

$10.00

DBL Goldschlager

$10.50

DBL Raspberry Pucker

$9.00

DBL Peach Schnapps

$9.00

DBL Slo Gin

$9.00

DBL Jagermeister

$10.00

DBL Kahlua

$10.50

DBL Fire Ball

$10.00

Cocktails

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$8.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$8.00

Appletini

$8.00

Black Russian

$9.50

Blind Russian

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Brandy Alexander

$9.50

Old Fashioned

$9.50

Cherry Bomb

$9.50

Chocolate Martini

$9.50

Colorado Bulldog

$9.50

Cosmopolitan

$9.50

Daiquiri

$9.50

Fuzzy Navel

$8.00

Gimlet Gin

$9.50

Gimlet Vodka

Grasshopper

$9.50

Greyhound

$8.00

Greyhound

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$9.50

Kamikazee

$8.00

Long Beach Ice Tea

$9.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.50

Manhattan

$9.50

Manhattan Whiskey

$9.50

Margarita

$8.00

Martini

$9.50

Mimosa

$10.50

Pina Colada

$9.50Out of stock

Rob Roy

$9.50

Rum Runner

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.50

Slippery Nipple

$8.00

Slow Comfort Screw

$8.00

Slow Screw

$8.00

Summer Hummer

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.50

Vodka Collins

Whiskey Old Fashioned

$9.50

Whiskey Sour

$6.50

White Russian

$9.50

House Cocktails

Lone Star Lemonade

$9.50

Texas Mudslide

$9.50

Dr. Cherry Old Fashioned

$9.50

Stiff Brick

$13.50

Skyy Walker

$10.50

BP Sangria

$9.50

Watermelon Margarita

$10.50

Spicy Lime Margarita

$10.50

Black Berry Margarita

$10.50

Peach Arita

$10.50

Mango Madness

$9.50

Slick Nick

$9.50

Strawberry Margarita

$10.50

BP Margarita

$9.50

Sharkarita

$13.50

PITCHER BP Margarita

$27.50

Drink Special

$4.00

Wine

Champagne

Asti Split

$9.00

BTL M&R Asti

$35.00

Reds

House Cabernet

$8.00

House Merlot

$8.00

House Pinot Noir

$8.00

White

House Chardonnay

$8.00

House Moscato

$8.00

House Pinot Grigio

$8.00

House White Zin

$8.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.00

Prairie Fume

$9.00

Relax Reisling

$9.00

White | BTLS

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$34.00

BTL Prairie Fume

$34.00

BTL Red Diamond

$35.00

BTL Relax Reisling

$34.00

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Baby Shark

$6.99

Baby Unicorn

$6.99

Baby Frogger

$6.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mug Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Moutain Dew

$2.99

Water

Starry Lemon-Lime

$2.99

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.99

White Milk

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Cappuccino

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Hot Cider

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.50

Starry Zero

$2.99

Unsweetened Lipton Iced Tea

$2.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.50

MJ Bottle soda

Orange

$3.50

Grape

$3.50

Root beer

$3.50

Cotton candy

$3.50

Blue raspberry

$3.50

Strawberry

$3.50

Kiwi lime

$3.50

4 PK MJ soda

Orange

$10.99

Grape

$10.99

Root beer

$10.99

Cotton candy

$10.99

Blue raspberry

$10.99

Strawberry

$10.99

Kiwi lime

$10.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Train Delivered Food and Lego Brick City to enjoy while you dine!

Location

150 Gasser Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bevy LLC
orange starNo Reviews
805 Business Park Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Latte Stone Brewing Company - 514 Broadway
orange starNo Reviews
514 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
RuBBs Steakhouse - 1950 River Rd
orange starNo Reviews
1950 River Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Asgard Axe & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
714 Oak Street Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Monk's Bar and Grill - Wisconsin Dells
orange starNo Reviews
220 Broadway Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wisconsin Dells

The Keg & Patio....EAT-DRINK-RELAX
orange star4.4 • 1,058
732 OAK ST Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Spring Brook Resort - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.3 • 612
242 LAKE SHORE DR Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Lake City Social - Wisconsin Dells
orange star4.0 • 508
644 Wisconsin Dells Pkwy Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Ravina Bay Bar and Grill - Ravina Bay
orange star4.0 • 150
231 E Durkee St Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
The Sand Trap Bar and Grill
orange star4.8 • 76
S797 Christmas Mountain Rd Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wisconsin Dells
Baraboo
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Sauk City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
De Forest
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Waunakee
review star
No reviews yet
Middleton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sun Prairie
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
Mount Horeb
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston