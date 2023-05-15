Buffalo Phil's Grille
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Train Delivered Food and Lego Brick City to enjoy while you dine!
Location
150 Gasser Road, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
