Burgers

BuffBurger - Memorial/Spring Branch

2,704 Reviews

$$

1014 Wirt Road

Houston, TX 77055

Popular Items

Buff Classic
Buff Fries
Little Buffburger

Burgers

Texan

Texan

$12.95

Crispy Onions, Thick Cut Bacon, Tillamook Cheddar, Espresso BBQ Sauce, House Pickle

Avocado

Avocado

$13.25

Fresh Avocado, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Fire Roasted Poblanos, Tillamook Pepper Jack, Fresno Chili Mayo

Buff Classic

Buff Classic

$9.95

Butter Lettuce, Vine Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Pickle, Buff Mayo

Yardbird

Yardbird

$9.75

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Pickle, Buff SSS Sauce (spicy aioli)

Momo

Momo

$11.65

Grilled Chicken, Honey Mustard Kale Slaw, Point Reyes Swiss, Vine Tomato, BB Mayo

Blue

Blue

$13.45

Point Reyes Blue Cheese, Bourbon Onions Jam, Arugula, Tick-Cut Bacon

Mushroom Swiss

Mushroom Swiss

$12.25

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions, Point Reyes Swiss, Arugula, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Goat Cheese

Goat Cheese

$12.95

Creamed Goat Cheese, Oven Roasted Tomatoes, Arugula, Truffle Aioli

Buff Classic w Cheese

$10.95

Buff Classic w Cheese & Bacon

$11.95

Sides/Shareables

Buff Fries

Buff Fries

$3.95

Hand Cut Fries, Sea Salt, Jalapeno Ketchup

Truffle Fries

$4.25
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25
House Tots

House Tots

$3.95

Truffle Tots

$4.25
Truffle Fries (to share)

Truffle Fries (to share)

$6.35

House fries tossed with Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese, Chives, Salt

Honey Chipotle Sweet Potato Fries (to share)

Honey Chipotle Sweet Potato Fries (to share)

$7.95

Sweet Potato Fries, Chipotle Honey, Chives, Salt

Smokey Queso Fries (to share)

Smokey Queso Fries (to share)

$7.95

House Fries with our Smokey Queso

Smokey Queso Tots (to share)

$7.95

House made Tater Tots with our Smokey Queso

Side Jalapeño Ranch

$1.00

Side Jalapeno Ketchup

$0.50

Salads

Greens, Avocado, Feta, Olives, Artichokes, Fire Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Pine Nuts

Farmers Salad (Full)

$13.50

Greens, Avocado, Pure Luck Feta, Tomatoes, Olives, Piquillo Peppers, Artichokes, Pine Nuts, Avocado Dressing

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese, Bun, American Cheese
Little Buffburger

Little Buffburger

$8.50

Kids Hamburger

Little Chicken Fingers

Little Chicken Fingers

$7.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

Little Grilled Cheese

Little Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Izze

$3.00

Mexican Coke 12oz

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Voss Water

$2.75

Milkshakes

Vanilla

Vanilla

$6.00
Chocolate

Chocolate

$6.00
Strawberry

Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock
Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$6.00

Dessert

Sweet Street Brownie

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fine dining burgers in a fast-casual setting. Prepared in-house, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients. Pre Order of large catering orders please call the location or visit our catering pages at www.buffburger.com

Website

Location

1014 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055

Directions

