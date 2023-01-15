Burgers
BuffBurger - Memorial/Spring Branch
2,704 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fine dining burgers in a fast-casual setting. Prepared in-house, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients. Pre Order of large catering orders please call the location or visit our catering pages at www.buffburger.com
Location
1014 Wirt Road, Houston, TX 77055
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Houston
Cascabel Mexican Vegan - Spring Branch
4.6 • 1,377
1415 Murray Bay St Houston, TX 77080
View restaurant