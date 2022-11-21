- Home
Buford’s 1518 3rd Avenue NW
1518 3rd Avenue NW
Fort Dodge, IA 50501
BANQUET
BURGERS
Daily Special
DESSERTS
ENTREES
KIDS
SALADS
SANDWICHES
Pork Tenderloin
$10.99
Brisket Dip
$14.00
Reuben
$11.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$13.00
Philly Cheesesteak
$11.99
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
$10.99
Pork Loin
$13.00
California Club
$11.99
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Steak Sandwich
$14.99
Grilled Chicken Ciabatta
$11.49
Turkey Smokehouse
$10.99
Cheesy Chicken
$11.49
FIsh Sandwich
$10.00
SIDES
Baked Potato
$3.00
BBQ Beans
$3.00
Cheese
$0.50
Cheese Balls
$5.00
Cole Slaw
$3.00
Cottage Cheese
$3.00
Sauteed Mushrooms
$0.50
Garden Salad
$3.00
Ranch (side)
$0.50
Mac N Cheese
$5.00
Onion Rings
$5.00
Sauteed Onions
$0.50
French Fries
$3.00
Potato Salad
$3.00
Soup
$3.00
Steamed Veg
$3.00
Steak Fries
$3.00
Pickle Chips
$2.00
Jalapenos
$0.50
STARTERS
Burnt Ends Basket
$13.00
Cheeseballs
$10.00
Chicken Tenders Basket W/fries
$9.00
Combo Platter
$15.00
Corn Nuggets
$9.00
Nachos
$11.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Pickle Chips
$8.00
Sliders
$12.00
Smokin Quesadillas
$13.00
Walleye Cheeks
$14.00
Hors D'oeuvres Buffet 6 Choice
$17.00
Hors D'oeuvres Buffet 4 Choice
$14.00
TO GO!!
Out First
STEAKS
TO GO
DOMESTIC BEER
TAP BEER
WHISKEY
Black Velvet
$5.00+
Canadian Club
$5.00+
Crown
$6.00+
Crown Apple
$6.00
Crown Apple Double
$12.00
Crown Double
$12.00
Fireball
$5.00
Fireball Double
$10.00
Jack Daniels
$5.00
Jack Daniels Double
$10.00
Jameson
$5.00
BSB
$5.00
Crown Peach
$12.00+
Hennesy
$6.00
Seagrams 7
$5.00
Seagrams 7 Double
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$5.00
Southern Comfort Double
$10.00
Templeton Rye
$6.00
BOURBON & LIQUOR
VODKA
RUM
GIN
SCOTCH
SELTZERS & COOLERS
CRAFT BEER
RED WINE
Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon
$6.00
Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle
$24.00
Sycamore Lane Merlot
$6.00
Cup Cake Merlot Bottle
$24.00
Mark West Pinot Noir
$6.00
Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle
$26.00
Ravenswood Shiraz
$6.00
Ravenswod Shiraz Bottle
$24.00
Rubra Dry Red
$5.50
Rubra Dry Red Bottle
$15.00
Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon
$5.00
Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvinon Bottle
$20.00
Black box Cabernet
$5.00
WHITE WINE
Brianna Sweet White
$5.50
Brianna Sweet White Bottle
$21.00
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay
$6.00
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay Bottle
$24.00
Flip Flop Moscato
$5.00
Flip Flop Moscato Bottle
$20.00
La Crescent Dry White
$5.50
La Crescent Dry White Bottle
$18.00
Luccio Moscato D'Asti
$5.00Out of stock
Luccio Moscato D'Asti Bottle
$20.00Out of stock
Sea Glass Reisling
$6.00
Sea Glass Riesling Bottle
$24.00
Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc
$6.00
Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$24.00
Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio
$5.00
Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio Bottle
$20.00
Black box Chardonnay
$5.00
Sycamore lane Chardonnay
$5.00
Moscato Champagne
$24.00Out of stock
Mondoro Asti
$27.00Out of stock
Andre Moscato
$18.00Out of stock
ROSE WINE
THANKSGIVING
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Cosmo
Daquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Irish Coffee
Long Island
Manhattan
Margaritas
Martinis
Mojito
Old Fashioned
Screw Driver
Sex on the Beach
Tequila Sunrise
White Russian
Buford’s Tea
Lemon Crumb Cake
Lemon Drop
Mimosa
Party Charges
Cookies
$1.50
Wrapped Pastries
$2.25
Unwrapped Pastries
$1.75
Coffee small pot
$12.50
Urn of Coffee
$25.00
Can soda
$2.00
Bottle water
$2.00
Lemonade
$25.00
Ice Tea
$25.00
Unlimited Fountain Soda
$75.00
Buffet @ $16.50
$16.50
Smokies / lb
$14.00
Breakfast Buffet
$14.00
Buffet 14.50
$14.50
Buffet @ 19.50
$19.50
Brownies / Dessert Bars
$2.00
Bottle Water/ Can Soda
$1.25
Chips / Dip ( For 25)
$22.00
Sandwich buffet 13.95
$13.95
Veggie Tray with Dip for 50
$95.00
Mac N Cheese 5lbs
$25.00
Meat, Cheese Cracker Tray for 50
$175.00
Buffet / $29.95
$29.95
Swedish Meatballs / lb
$13.00
Box Lunch
$7.00
Cheese / Cracker Tray (For 25)
$70.00
Donuts / Dozen
$19.00
Pizzas One Topping
$15.00
Fruit Tray for 25
$60.00
Dry Snack Mix
$9.00
$4 liquor
$4.00
$5 liquor
$5.00
$6 liquor
$6.00
$5 Wine
$5.00
$6 Wine
$6.00
Yogurt
$1.25
$4 Domestic beer
$4.00
$5 Craft beer
$5.00
To Go Container surcharge
$1.00
Wrapped cake pastries
$3.00
Cornbelt Power
Ray Fideler
Women's Police Conference
Nevaeh
Parrott's Tours
Large order items
Brisket 1 pound
$18.00
Pulled pork 1 pound
$16.00
Pulled chicken 1 pound
$14.00
Mac n cheese / lb
$5.00
Coleslaw one case
$50.00
50 slider buns
$35.00
Barbecue Sauce
$10.00
Italian Pasta Salad
$40.00
Smoked Turkey 1 pound
$17.00
Baked Beans / lb
$4.00
Potato Salad / lb
$5.00
Sandwich buns 48 count
$40.00
Salad / 20
$40.00
Hashbrown / pan
$30.00
Condiment upcharge
$10.00
Slider buns /24
$18.00
Slider Buns / 100
$65.00
Ham / 1 lb
$12.00
Spinach Dip / per person
$2.25
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Fort Dodge’s finest menu! Enjoy the best steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads and more! Featuring prime rib Friday & Saturday nights.
Location
1518 3rd Avenue NW, Fort Dodge, IA 50501
