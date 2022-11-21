Buford’s imageView gallery

Buford’s 1518 3rd Avenue NW

review star

No reviews yet

1518 3rd Avenue NW

Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BANQUET

BANQUET $13.95

$13.95

Greater Growth Meal

$10.00

National Gypsum

$10.95

Banquet $19.95

$19.95

Banquet 20.95

$20.95

Continental 10.95

$10.95

Appetizer Buffet

$17.00

BURGERS

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Hamburger

$11.00

Mush & Swiss

$12.00

Patty Melt

$10.99

The Triple B

$11.49

Blazing Bulldog Burger

$10.99

Extra Patty

$3.00

Daily Special

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$13.00

Prime Rib Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey Swiss

$9.00

Rib Basket

$11.00

Chicken

$9.00

Philly

$10.00

Turkey Swiss

$9.00

Hot Beef

$10.00

Chix Dinner

$10.00

Open

$5.00

Appetizer Specials

DESSERTS

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Cheesecake Sundae

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Lemon Berry

$8.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Specialty Dessert Bar

$6.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

ENTREES

Sierra Chicken

$16.00

Brisket Street Tacos

$13.99

Salmon

$28.00

Taco Buffet 11

$11.00

Taco Fajita Lunch

$13.00

Carne Asada Street Tacos

$11.99

Hacienda Entree

$11.00

Taco Buffet 12

$12.00

FROM THE PIT

2 Choice

$17.00

3 Choice

$22.00

Full Rack

$36.00

Half Rack

$26.00

HAPPY HOUR

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$5.00

BONELESS WINGS

$5.00

LOADED FRIES

$5.00

JALAPEÑO CHIPS

$5.00

KIDS

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PASTA

Chicken Alfredo

$15.00

Brisket Mac

$15.00

Pork Belly Mac

$15.00

SALADS

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.49

Garden

$4.00

Chef

$12.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$11.99

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$11.49

TO GO!!

SANDWICHES

Pork Tenderloin

$10.99

Brisket Dip

$14.00

Reuben

$11.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.99

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Pork Loin

$13.00

California Club

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Steak Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Ciabatta

$11.49

Turkey Smokehouse

$10.99

Cheesy Chicken

$11.49

FIsh Sandwich

$10.00

SIDES

Baked Potato

$3.00

BBQ Beans

$3.00

Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Balls

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$0.50

Garden Salad

$3.00

Ranch (side)

$0.50

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Sauteed Onions

$0.50

French Fries

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Soup

$3.00

Steamed Veg

$3.00

Steak Fries

$3.00

Pickle Chips

$2.00

Jalapenos

$0.50

SOUP

Cup Of Soup

$3.00

Bowl Of Soup

$6.00

STARTERS

Burnt Ends Basket

$13.00

Cheeseballs

$10.00

Chicken Tenders Basket W/fries

$9.00

Combo Platter

$15.00

Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Nachos

$11.00

Onion Rings

$10.00

Pickle Chips

$8.00

Sliders

$12.00

Smokin Quesadillas

$13.00

Walleye Cheeks

$14.00

Hors D'oeuvres Buffet 6 Choice

$17.00

Hors D'oeuvres Buffet 4 Choice

$14.00

TO GO!!

Out First

STEAKS

Ribeye

$29.00

Prime Rib Queen 12 oz

$29.00

Prime Rib King 16 oz

$34.00

New York Strip

$25.00

Beef Medallions

$24.00

TO GO

TO GO

DOMESTIC BEER

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Michelob Golden Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Bucket / Domestic only

$16.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Sale

$3.00

TAP BEER

Busch Lite draft

$3.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Peach Leinenkugel

$5.00

Sippin Pretty

$5.00

Busch Pitcher

$12.00

Ruthie

$5.00

Keg Beer

$450.00

Chaser

$1.50

WHISKEY

Black Velvet

$5.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Crown

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Apple Double

$12.00

Crown Double

$12.00

Fireball

$5.00

Fireball Double

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jack Daniels Double

$10.00

Jameson

$5.00

BSB

$5.00

Crown Peach

$12.00+

Hennesy

$6.00

Seagrams 7

$5.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Southern Comfort Double

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$6.00

BOURBON & LIQUOR

Amaretto

$5.00

Ameretto Double

$5.00

Baileys

$5.00

Baileys Double

$10.00

Cherry McGillicuddys

$5.00

Disarono

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Double

$10.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Kabul’s Double

$10.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Makers Mark Double

$12.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumchata Double

$10.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Pendleton

$6.00

VODKA

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Double

$10.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Grey Goose Double

$12.00

Titos

$5.00

Titos Double

$10.00

UV Blue

$5.00

UV Blue Double

$10.00

RUM

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Double

$10.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Bacardi Limon Double

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Captain Morgan Double

$10.00

Malibu

$5.00

Malibu Double

$10.00

GIN

Beefeater

$5.00

Beefeater Double

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Tanqueray Double

$10.00

SCOTCH

Chivas

$6.00

Glenlivet

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars Double

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Red Double

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$6.00

TEQUILA

Jose

$5.00

Jose Double

$10.00

Patron

$6.00

Patron Double

$12.00

SELTZERS & COOLERS

Bud light Seltzer

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$3.00

Seagram's Wine Coolers

$3.00

White Claw

$4.00

Red white & berry

$3.00

Pink lemonade

$3.00

Simply Spiked

$5.00

CRAFT BEER

Blue Moon

$5.00

Kilian's Irish Red

$5.00

Boulevard Wheat

$5.00

Newcastle Brown Ale

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Goose Island IPA

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Heinken

$5.00

Surly Furious

$5.00

RED WINE

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$24.00

Sycamore Lane Merlot

$6.00

Cup Cake Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$6.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

Ravenswood Shiraz

$6.00

Ravenswod Shiraz Bottle

$24.00

Rubra Dry Red

$5.50

Rubra Dry Red Bottle

$15.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.00

Sycamore Lane Cabernet Sauvinon Bottle

$20.00

Black box Cabernet

$5.00

WHITE WINE

Brianna Sweet White

$5.50

Brianna Sweet White Bottle

$21.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$6.00

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay Bottle

$24.00

Flip Flop Moscato

$5.00

Flip Flop Moscato Bottle

$20.00

La Crescent Dry White

$5.50

La Crescent Dry White Bottle

$18.00

Luccio Moscato D'Asti

$5.00Out of stock

Luccio Moscato D'Asti Bottle

$20.00Out of stock

Sea Glass Reisling

$6.00

Sea Glass Riesling Bottle

$24.00

Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

Sea Glass Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$24.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Sycamore Lane Pinot Grigio Bottle

$20.00

Black box Chardonnay

$5.00

Sycamore lane Chardonnay

$5.00

Moscato Champagne

$24.00Out of stock

Mondoro Asti

$27.00Out of stock

Andre Moscato

$18.00Out of stock

ROSE WINE

Paragon Pink

$5.50

Paragon Pink Bottle

$19.00

Primrose Dry Rose

$5.50

Primrose Dry Rose Bottle

$17.00

Sycamore Lane White Zinfandel

$5.00

Sycamore Lane White Zinfandel Bottle

$20.00

WELL

Vodka

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Tequila

$4.00

Triple Sec

$4.00

Ten High

$4.00

Champange

$5.00

THANKSGIVING

MIMOSAS

$3.00

RIVER HOPS

Rollin River

$5.00

Lemon Lager

$5.00

Oxbox Orange

Black Russian

Well

$5.00

Titos

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Bloody Mary

Absolut Bloody Mary

$5.00

Grey Goose Bloody Mary

$7.00

Titos Bloody Mary

$6.00

Well Bloody Mary

$5.00

Collins

Tom Collins

$4.00

Vodka Collins

$4.00

Cosmo

Cosmo

$6.00

Daquiri

Strawberry Daquiri

$6.00

Fuzzy Navel

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Irish Coffee

Irish Coffee

$5.00

Long Island

Long Island

$6.00

Manhattan

Manhattan

$6.00

Margaritas

Patron Marg

$6.00

Margarita

$6.00

Blended Margarita

$6.00

Blended Patron Marg

$8.00

Strawberry Marg

$6.00

Blended Strawberry Marg

$6.50

Martinis

Martini Titos

$6.00

Martini Grey Goose

$7.00

Martini Tanqueray

$7.00

Martini Beefeater

$6.00

Martini Absolut

$6.00

Mojito

Mojito

$5.00

Mules

Pear Mule

$6.00

Peach Mule

$6.00

Strawberry Mule

$6.00

Regular Mule

$6.00

Cucumber Mule

$6.00

Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Screw Driver

Well

$5.00

Absolut

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Sex on the Beach

Sex on the beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

Well Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Jose Silver Sunrise

$5.00

Jose Gold Sunrise

$5.00

Patron Sunrise

$6.00

White Russian

White Russian

$6.00

Buford’s Tea

Buford’s Tea

$6.00

Lemon Crumb Cake

Lemon Crumb Cake

$6.00

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Mimosa

Regular

$5.00

PEPSI PRODUCTS

Diet Dew

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ice Tea

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mt Dew

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Tonic Water

$1.75

Party Drinks

Urn of Coffee

$25.00

Can soda

$2.00

Event Unlimited Fountain

$75.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Cheesecake Sundae

$6.00

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Lemon Berry Creme Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00

Ultimate Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Specialty Dessert Bar

$6.00

Thanksgiving Meals

Adult

$22.95

Kids

$10.95

Room charge

Room 75

$75.00

Room 100

$100.00

Room 125

$125.00

Room 150

$150.00

Room 250

$250.00

Room 300

$300.00

Room 500

$500.00

Room 1000

$1,000.00

Room 50

$50.00

Room 1200

$1,200.00

Room 175

$175.00

Room 200

$200.00

Room 375

$375.00

Room 900

$900.00

Party Charges

Cookies

$1.50

Wrapped Pastries

$2.25

Unwrapped Pastries

$1.75

Coffee small pot

$12.50

Urn of Coffee

$25.00

Can soda

$2.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Lemonade

$25.00

Ice Tea

$25.00

Unlimited Fountain Soda

$75.00

Buffet @ $16.50

$16.50

Smokies / lb

$14.00

Breakfast Buffet

$14.00

Buffet 14.50

$14.50

Buffet @ 19.50

$19.50

Brownies / Dessert Bars

$2.00

Bottle Water/ Can Soda

$1.25

Chips / Dip ( For 25)

$22.00

Sandwich buffet 13.95

$13.95

Veggie Tray with Dip for 50

$95.00

Mac N Cheese 5lbs

$25.00

Meat, Cheese Cracker Tray for 50

$175.00

Buffet / $29.95

$29.95

Swedish Meatballs / lb

$13.00

Box Lunch

$7.00

Cheese / Cracker Tray (For 25)

$70.00

Donuts / Dozen

$19.00

Pizzas One Topping

$15.00

Fruit Tray for 25

$60.00

Dry Snack Mix

$9.00

$4 liquor

$4.00

$5 liquor

$5.00

$6 liquor

$6.00

$5 Wine

$5.00

$6 Wine

$6.00

Yogurt

$1.25

$4 Domestic beer

$4.00

$5 Craft beer

$5.00

To Go Container surcharge

$1.00

Wrapped cake pastries

$3.00

Cornbelt Power

BBQ smokies per Pound

$13.00

Onion Rings Per Pound

$12.00

2 Meat,cheese,cracker tray Per Tray

$80.00

Pop

$75.00

3 Entree Buffet with Brisket upcharge

$25.95

Fruit Tray

$150.00

CInnamon Rolls

$1.50

Danish

$1.50

Bagel

$1.50

Specialty Dessert

$6.00

Winter Rally

Sierra Chicken

$14.00

Pork Loin

$14.00

Pit Ham

$14.00

Turkey

$14.00

Lunch

$10.00

Ray Fideler

Room Charge

$50.00

Veggie Tray

$38.00

Urn of Lemonade

$25.00

Urn of Iced Tea

$25.00

Chex Party Mix ( Per large Bag)

$8.00

Smokies ( per lb)

$13.00

Beer by case

$31.00

Room Charge (Copy)

$50.00

NRA

Pulled Pork Sandwich / FF / BBQ Beans

$12.00

Room Charge

$75.00

Women's Police Conference

Taco Buffet $9.00

$9.00

Soup/Salad/Croissant $12.00

$12.00

Pasta Buffet $13.00

$13.00

Dessert Bars

$1.50

Nevaeh

Pulled pork / lb

$16.00

Potato Chips / Dip

$85.00

Sodas / Can

$1.00

Slider buns ( 80 count)

$45.00

Pulled pork / lb (Copy)

$16.00

Parrott's Tours

Outlaw

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Gift Certificate

Gift Certificate 50

$50.00

Gift Certificate 25

$25.00

Gift Certificate 75

$75.00

Gift Certificate 100

$100.00

Tickets

Nirvana

$17.00

Comedian

$18.00

Comedian At Door Tickets

$22.00

Live Blues

$17.00

Large order items

Brisket 1 pound

$18.00

Pulled pork 1 pound

$16.00

Pulled chicken 1 pound

$14.00

Mac n cheese / lb

$5.00

Coleslaw one case

$50.00

50 slider buns

$35.00

Barbecue Sauce

$10.00

Italian Pasta Salad

$40.00

Smoked Turkey 1 pound

$17.00

Baked Beans / lb

$4.00

Potato Salad / lb

$5.00

Sandwich buns 48 count

$40.00

Salad / 20

$40.00

Hashbrown / pan

$30.00

Condiment upcharge

$10.00

Slider buns /24

$18.00

Slider Buns / 100

$65.00

Ham / 1 lb

$12.00

Spinach Dip / per person

$2.25

Buffet

Adult

$19.95

Child

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fort Dodge’s finest menu! Enjoy the best steaks, seafood, sandwiches, salads and more! Featuring prime rib Friday & Saturday nights.

Location

1518 3rd Avenue NW, Fort Dodge, IA 50501

Directions

Gallery
Buford’s image

Similar restaurants in your area

ShinyTop Brewing
orange star4.8 • 541
520 Central Ave Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Lomitas - 2223 5th Ave. S.
orange starNo Reviews
2223 5th Ave. S. Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Four Seasons
orange starNo Reviews
16 North 7th Street Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Fort Dodge

ShinyTop Brewing
orange star4.8 • 541
520 Central Ave Fort Dodge, IA 50501
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fort Dodge
Ames
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Panora
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Mason City
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston