Buford's Biscuits

99 Reviews

$$

15 Loudoun Street Southeast

Leesburg, VA 20175

Popular Items

Cathead
Breakfast Biscuit
The Nashville

Biscuit Sandwiches

Buford's Biscuit

Buford's Biscuit

$14.00

Sweet tea brined chicken thigh, local collard greens and whole grain mustard veloute.

The Nashville

The Nashville

$14.00

Nashville Hot chicken, red cabbage slaw and house made pickles.

$7 Chicken Biscuit Sandwich! Today Only.

$7 Chicken Biscuit Sandwich! Today Only.

$7.00

Chicken Biscuit Sandwich. Ours is on the left.. theirs is on the right!

Back Country Classic

Back Country Classic

$12.75

One and a half Cathead biscuits served with sausage gravy featuring Baker's Farm sausage.

Breakfast Biscuit

Breakfast Biscuit

$12.00

Baker's Farm sausage sausage patty (or Bacon), Tillamook Cheddar cheese, and dijon mustard. (We only have the capacity to offer poached eggs at this time. Available until 11AM only!)

The Cure

The Cure

$15.00

Fried chicken, tillamook cheddar cheese, Baker Farms sausage gravy, and Whiffletree farm poached egg sandwich.

Virginian

Virginian

$13.75

Virginia Ham from Baker's Farm, tillamook cheddar cheese and honey butter biscuit sandwich.

Bless Your Heart (Regular)

Bless Your Heart (Regular)

$15.00

Fried chicken biscuit sandwich with pickles and macaroni and cheese.

Bless Your Heart (Nashville)

Bless Your Heart (Nashville)

$15.00

Nashville Hot Fried chicken biscuit sandwich with pickles and macaroni and cheese.

The Lowcountry

The Lowcountry

$13.75

Chicken biscuit, pimento cheese, and hot honey.

The Noff (Vegetarian Mushroom Stroganoff Sandwich)

$14.25

The Blueridge (Va Ham, Picles, Cheese Sauce)

$12.50

Biscuits & Flights

Cathead

$3.50

What's a Cathead? A Cathead biscuit is a southern term referencing the size of the biscuit.. it's the size of a cat's head! Baked fresh and by hand only, daily!

GF Biscuit

$4.00

*Although we offer a selection of gluten free items and our kitchen does their best to keep them safe from cross contamination, this is not a gluten free kitchen. Our G.F biscuits are baked in a separate oven than our regular biscuits. Baked fresh and by hand only, daily!

Cathead w/Gravy Flight

Cathead w/Gravy Flight

$9.00

One Cathead biscuit served with three individual sides of sausage gravy, mushroom gravy and chipped beef gravy. Please note that gravies contain flour and are not gluten free.

Cathead w/Jam flight

$9.00

One Cathead Biscuit served with three individual sides of apple butter, cranberry and pear. All jelly and jams are made in house.

Gluten Free w/Gravy Flight

$10.00

One Gluten Free Cathead biscuit served with three individual sides of sausage gravy, mushroom gravy and chipped beef gravy. Please note that gravies contain flour and are not gluten free.

Gluten Free w/Jam Flight

$10.00

One Gluten Free Cathead Biscuit served with three individual sides of apple butter, cranberry and pear. All jelly and jam are made in house.

(6) Cathead Biscuits (Save $3! - 6 Hour Advance Notice.)(Will Be Charged Full Price If Ordered Less Than 6 Hours)

$18.00

(9) Cathead Biscuits (Save $9! - 6 Hour Advance Notice.)(Will Be Charged Full Price If Ordered Less Than 6 Hours)

$22.50

(12) Cathead Biscuits (Save $18! - 6 Hour Advance Notice.)(Will Be Charged Full Price If Ordered Less Than 6 Hours.)

$24.00

Sides

Macaroni Salad

$3.50

Red cabbage Slaw

$3.50

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Scrambled Egg

$2.00

Side Of Sausage

$2.00

Baker Farms sausage patty.

Bag of Ground Bufords Coffee

$15.00Out of stock

12oz. Bag of our Buford's Biscuits blend. Locally roasted by our friends at Lone Oak Coffee Company.

Side Of Collards

$3.50

Pimento With Fig Jam

$3.50
(Nashville) Nuggets (Not Available On Weekends.)

(Nashville) Nuggets (Not Available On Weekends.)

$6.00

Round Of Mimosas For The Staff! Thank You!

$7.00

Side Of Pickles

$1.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.00

AR Hot Honey 12oz Bottle

$11.00

AR 3 Pack - Peach Hot Wildflower

$32.00

Add Poached Egg

$2.00

Cathead W/ Pimento & Fig Jam

$6.00

Buff Dip With Mini Biscuits

$6.00

Gravies/Jams

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Chipped Beef Gravy

$3.00

Mushroom Gravy GF

$3.00

All Three Gravies!

$7.00

Fig Jam

$2.50

Apple Butter

$2.50

Pear Jam

$2.50

Honey

$1.50

All Three Jams!

$6.00

Butter

Blueberry Jam

$2.50

Honey Butter

Dessert

Chocolate Molasses Cookies (3)

Chocolate Molasses Cookies (3)

$3.00

Chocolate chunk, oat, and molasses cookies.

Peach Shortcake

$9.00Out of stock

Pear Hand Pies

$5.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.50

Apperture Cold Brew

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

To Go Coffee

$2.00

Add Syrup

$0.75

Beer

COTU Brewski

$6.50

Head Space Ipa

$9.00Out of stock

Keller's Mango Seltzer

$10.00

Bluberry Lemon Tart Ale

$10.00

Midnight Oktoberfest

$9.50Out of stock

Hardywood Great Return

$7.00

Ardent Pilsner

$6.50

Liquor

Buff Mimosa

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Dirty Palmer

$12.00

Catoctin Creek Rye Whiskey

$14.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Lil Helper

$12.00

Wine

Btl Cava

$22.00

Glass Cava

$7.50

Mimosa

$7.00

Glass Walsh Red

$14.00

Glass Walsh Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Btl Walsh Sav Blanc

$36.00

Btl Walsh Red

$38.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned and operated, southern fare food. We do our best to source our products as close to home as possible.

Website

Location

15 Loudoun Street Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Directions

