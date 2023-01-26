Restaurant header imageView gallery

Big Man's Grill 17521 Livernois Ave

review star

No reviews yet

17521 Livernois Ave

Detroit, MI 48221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Dinners

Slapping Lamb Chops (Fried)

$30.00

D-Town Turkey Chops (Grilled)

$22.00

Chicken Breast (Grilled)

$20.00

Succulent Steak Bites

$22.00

Bussin Salmon Croquettes

$20.00

Slapping Lamb Chops (Grilled)

$30.00

Chicken Breast (Fried)

$20.00

D-Town Turkey Chops (Fried)

$22.00

6 piece wing dingz

$13.00

9 piece wing dingz

$15.00

20 piece wing dingz

$25.00

Salmon Bites

$22.00

3 TradeWinds plus fries

$13.00

Cheese burger plus fries

$11.00

BBW plus fries

$15.00

Doe Boy shrimp/chicken

$20.00

Salmon bites

$22.00

Jack town nachos

$20.00

2 Side 2 For $10

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$8.00

BBW Burger

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Pita

$12.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Beef Sausage (Mild)

$5.00

Beef Sausage (Spicy)

$5.00

Chicken (Grilled)

$12.00

Chicken (Fried)

$12.00

Chopped Cheese Steak

$16.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Tradewinds

$4.00

3 TradeWinds

$10.00

Salmon bites

$16.00

Doe Boy shrimp/chicken

$14.00

Breakfast sandwich

$8.00

Cheese burger + fries

$12.00

Chicken pita

$12.00

Chicken pita+fries

$14.00

Bigman Chicken (Grilled)

$17.00

Jerk burger

$12.00

Chopped cheese chicken

$14.00

Chopped cheese hwmburger

$12.00

Turkey Chop slider

$5.00

3" Turkey Chops Slider

$14.00

Sides

BMO street corn

$6.00

green beans

$6.00

mac & cheese

$6.00

broccoli & cheddar

$6.00

homemade french fries

$6.00

Loaded french fries

$10.00

smothered potatoes

$6.00

mac & cheese & Shrimp

$10.00

Bake beans

$6.00

Baked beans plus hamburger

$6.00

Loaded Fries plus chicken

$20.00

Super loaded fries

$25.00

Sweets

world's best 7-Up cake

$5.00

Drinks

Kool-Aid

$4.00

Extra

Loaded fries

$10.00

Chicken Doe boy

$14.00

Wing sauce

Fried Lamp (1)

$4.00

Grilled Lamp (1)

$4.00

5 Lamp Chops

$20.00

Chicken Alferdo

$17.00

20 Whole Wingz

$20.00

Shrimp Alferdo

$17.00

Shrimp&chicken Alferdo

$22.00

Jack Town Nacho Doo hamburger

$20.00

Nacho Chicken

$25.00

Nacho Door Steak

$30.00

20 whole wingz

$20.00

10 whole wingz

$12.00

6 whole wingz

$8.00

5 piece chicken tenders

$10.00

Bang bang 10 piece

$20.00

5 piece grilled shrimp

$8.00

Thursday

1 taco hamburger with lettuce pico de gallo Chedda cilantro

Hamburger Taco

$4.00

Chicken Tsco

$4.50

Salmon taco

$5.00

3 Hamburger Tacos

$10.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$12.00

3 Salmon Tacos

$13.00

3 Tacos Mixed

$13.00

Shrimp Taco

$5.00

3 Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Tuesdays

Grilled Lamb Chop

$3.00

Fried Lamb Chop

$3.00

5 Grilled Lamb Chops

$15.00

5 Fried Lamb Chops

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Takeout

Location

17521 Livernois Ave, Detroit, MI 48221

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gregg’s Pizza & Bar-B-Que
orange star3.9 • 1,574
17160 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Lockeroom
orange starNo Reviews
18290 LIVERNOIS AVE DETROIT, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Good Cakes and Bakes - Livernois
orange star4.6 • 537
19363 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Motor City Brewing Works - Livernois
orange starNo Reviews
19350 LIVERNOIS DETROIT, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Good Times on The Ave
orange star4.3 • 295
19416 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48221
View restaurantnext
Backstreet At Large Multiplex
orange starNo Reviews
14925 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48238
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Detroit

Slows BarBQ Corktown - 2138 MICHIGAN AVE
orange star4.9 • 11,406
2138 MICHIGAN AVE DETROIT, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob
orange star4.3 • 4,553
17101 East Warren Ave. Detroit, MI 48224
View restaurantnext
Las Cazuelas Grill - Detroit
orange star4.5 • 2,862
4000 Livernois Ave Detroit, MI 48210
View restaurantnext
SavannahBlue
orange star4.1 • 2,644
1431 Times Square Detroit, MI 48226
View restaurantnext
Beyond Juicery + Eatery - Eastern Market
orange star4.6 • 2,490
2501 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207
View restaurantnext
McShane's
orange star4.4 • 2,347
1460 Michigan Ave Detroit, MI 48216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Detroit
Ferndale
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Dearborn
review star
Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)
Madison Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Warren
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Berkley
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Royal Oak
review star
Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)
Dearborn Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Grosse Pointe
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston