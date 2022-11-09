Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bugsy's Bar and Grill

559 Ivy St

Junction City, OR 97448

BREAKFAST PLATES

BISCUITS & GRAVY 1/2

$4.50

One homemade biscuit topped with our homemade gravy.

BISCUITS & GRAVY WHOLE

$8.50

Two homemade biscuits topped with our homemade gravy.

STUFFED HASHBROWNS

$11.50

Hashbrowns stuffed with bacon, cheese, sour cream, and green onions.

BREAKFAST PLATE

$9.50

Two eggs, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

FULL BREAKFAST PLATE

$14.50

Choice of meat, two eggs, hashbrowns, and choice of toast.

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK

$15.50

Chicken fried steak topped with gravy, two eggs, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$11.50

Large tortilla filled with hashbrowns or homefries, egg, choice of meat, and cheese.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$9.00

One egg, choice of meat, cheese, on choice of bread.

BREAKFAST SANDWICH W/HASHBROWNS

$12.00

One egg, choice of meat, cheese, on choice of bread, with hashbrowns or homefries.

BREAKFAST SIDES

EGGS (2)

$3.50

MEAT

$6.50

Four pieces of bacon, sausage links, sausage patty, or ham.

HASHBROWNS

$4.50

TOAST

$2.50

GRAVY

$3.50

CFS ALA CARTE

$6.50

EGG (1)

$2.00

BREAKFAST SPECIALS

Only available on certain days. Tslk to your server for details.

Steak and Eggs

$15.50

10 oz. ribeye steak, two eggs, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

Waffles

$8.50

One waffle. Can add fresh fruit when available with an upcharge.

OMELETS

Three egg omelets with hashbrowns or homefries and toast.

DENVER OMELET

$13.50

Three egg omelet with ham, peppers, onion, and cheese, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

MEXICAN OMELET

$12.50

Three egg omelet with taco meat, sour cream, salsa, and cheese, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

HAM & CHEESE OMELET

$12.50

Three egg omelet with ham and cheese, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

CHEESE OMELET

$10.50

Three egg omelet with cheese, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

VEGGIE OMELET

$13.50

Three egg omelet stuffed full of tomatoes, onions, peppers, mushrooms and cheese, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

MEAT LOVERS OMELET

$14.50

Three egg omelet with bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, hashbrowns or homefries, and choice of toast.

PANCAKES AND FRENCH TOAST

Short Stack

$11.50

Tall Stack

$12.50

French Toast

$11.50

Pancake {1}

$3.50

French Toast {3}

$6.50

APPETIZERS

1/2 HAND CUT FRIES

$3.50

1/2 SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.00

1/2 TOTS

$4.00

FINGER STEAK APP

$9.50

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$10.50

GIZZARDS

$8.50

HAND CUT FRIES

$5.50

HOT WINGS

$11.50

JALAPENO POPPERS

$8.50

MINI CORNDOGS

$8.50

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.50

ONION RINGS

$7.50

POPCORN CHICKEN

$9.50

SAMPLER PLATTER

$13.50

SHRIMP (6)

$9.50

STEAK BITES

$13.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.50

TAQUITOS (6)

$8.50

TATER TOTS

$6.50

VEGGIE TRAY

$10.50

BASKETS

CHICKEN STRIPS

$12.50

Three breaded and fried chicken strips with handcut fries

FINGER STEAK BASKET

$12.50

Breaded and fried steak fingers with handcut fries.

FISH BASKET

$13.50

Three breaded and fried cod with handcut fries

SHRIMP BASKET

$13.50

Six breaded and fried shrimp with handcut fries.

BURGERS

HAMBURGER

$10.50

CHEESEBURGER

$11.50

DOUBLE CHEESEBURGER

$14.50

CHICKEN BURGER

$12.50

CRISPY CHICKEN BURGER

$12.50

WESTERN BURGER

$14.50

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.50

FISH SANDWICH

$11.50

ENTREE

10 OZ RIBEYE STEAK DINNER

$19.50

CHICKEN FRIED STEAK DINNER

$16.50

HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER

$17.50

SHRIMP DINNER

$16.50

SALADS

1/2 CHEF SALAD

$8.50

1/2 COBB SALAD

$8.50

CAESAR SALAD

$10.50

CHEF SALAD

$12.50

COBB SALAD

$12.50

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50

LG GARDEN SALAD

$6.50

SM GARDEN SALAD

$4.50

TACO SALAD

$12.50

SANDWICHES

BLT

$10.50

BUGSY'S CLUBHOUSE

$14.50

CALIFORNIA CLUB

$14.50

CFS SANDWICH

$13.50

FRENCH DIP

$13.50

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

GRILLED HAM & CHEESE

$9.50

PATTY MELT

$12.50

PHILLY

$13.50

RUEBEN

$12.50

SMOKED TURKEY BACON DELUXE

$13.50

TUNA MELT

$9.50

SOUP

CUP CHILI

$4.50

BOWL CHILI

$6.00

CUP CLAM CHOWDER

$4.50

BOWL CLAM CHOWDER

$6.00

CUP THIRD SOUP

$4.50

BOWL THIRD SOUP

$6.00

SPECIALS

CAPTAINS PLATTER

$12.50

SURF AND TURF

$21.50

PRIME RIB

$24.50

CHICKEN DINNER

$14.50

OPEN FACED SANDWICH

$12.50

OPEN FACED SANDWICH DINNER

$15.50

HALF NACHOS

$8.50

FULL NACHOS

$12.50

CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.50

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$10.50

STEAK QUESADILLA

$12.50

STEAK CAESAR

$17.50

SPAGHETTI

$7.50

ALFREDO

$9.50

FULL RACK RIBS DINNER

$23.50

HALF RACK RIBS

$19.50

CHILI CHEESE BURGER

$13.50

BLACK AND BLUE BURGER

$13.50

BURGER AND BREW

$8.50

CLOTHING

BLACK SWEATSHIRT XL

$40.00Out of stock

BLACK T-SHIRT LG

$20.00

BLACK T-SHIRT MED

$20.00

BLACK T-SHIRT XL

$20.00

BLACK TANK TOP LG

$15.00

BLACK TANK TOP MED

$15.00

BLACK TANK TOP XL

$15.00

GREEN CAMO SWEATSHIRT LG

$50.00

BLUE SWEATSHIRT 2XL

$40.00

BLUE SWEATSHIRT LG

$40.00

BLUE SWEATSHIRT MED

$40.00

BROWN CAMO SWEATSHIRT MEDIUM

$50.00

BROWN CAMO SWEATSHIRT LARGE

$50.00

GREEN CAMO SWEATSHIRT MED

$50.00

GREEN CAMO SWEATSHIRT 3XL

$50.00

GREEN CAMO SWEATSWHIRT XL

$50.00

GREY SWEATSHIRT 2XL

$40.00

GREY SWEATSHIRT LG

$40.00Out of stock

GREY SWEATSHIRT XL

$40.00

HAT AMERICAN FLAG

$30.00

HAT BLACK GLITTER

$30.00

HAT CAMO

$30.00

MAROON FULL ZIP SWEATSHIRT XL

$50.00

MAROON SWEATSHIRT 2XL

$40.00

MAROON SWEATSHIRT 3XL

$40.00

MAROON SWEATSHIRT LG

$40.00

MAROON SWEATSHIRT MED

$40.00

MAROON SWEATSHIRT XL

$40.00

WHITE TANK TOP MED

$15.00

WHITE TANK TOP XL

$15.00

WHITE TANK TOPS LG

$15.00

BROWN TAN HAT

$30.00

BLACK WHITE HAT

$30.00

TAN SWEATSHIRT

$40.00

BROWN HAT

$30.00

SOLID BLACK HAT

$30.00

TEAL HAT

$30.00

MAROON HAT

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

We strive to give everyone great customer service. Come in and have a great time. Live music every weekend and karaoke during the week.

Location

Directions

